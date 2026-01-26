Guy Joins A $1.2k “Men’s Group,” Wife Smells Cult And Loses It As He Wants Her To “Submit” To Him

ADVERTISEMENT

The language of self-improvement is everywhere. We’re all trying to “level up” and “become the best version of ourselves.” It sounds positive, inspiring even. But sometimes, behind the motivational slogans and promises of a better life, something much more controlling is lurking.

This toxic positivity often comes with its own bizarre, cult-like dictionary. For one woman, her husband’s new vocabulary was full of phrases like “protect the mission” and “your wife is a test.” This was the first sign that his self-improvement mission was a thinly veiled indoctrination attempt.

Cult behavior takes on many shapes, but most often it comes creeping in disguised as ‘self-improvement’

Couple in bed back to back, tense and upset, illustrating conflict from joining a $1.2k men’s group and submission demands.

A woman’s husband joined a men’s group that slowly consumed his life and changed his personality

Text post about a wife confronting her husband over joining a costly men’s group she suspects is a cult.

Text excerpt from a man describing marriage issues before joining a $1.2k men’s group and related conflicts with his wife.

Text excerpt describing a husband joining a men's group community found through a gym acquaintance six months ago.

Text excerpt describing a man joining a men’s group focused on discipline and self-improvement amid midlife crisis.

Man in headphones pacing living room during intense group calls from expensive men’s group program.

Text excerpt discussing a man’s repetitive phrases in a $1.2k men’s group and his wife’s concerns about a cult.

Four men sitting in a casual meeting space, engaged in discussion about a $1.2k men’s group and relationships.

He started using bizarre, scripted phrases like ‘your wife is a test’ and spent $1,200 on a secret ‘activation’

Text excerpt about a man's behavior change after joining a costly men's group and his wife's reaction to it.

Wife suspects cult after husband joins expensive men’s group and demands her submission in relationship conflict.

Text on a white background reading a conversation about a joint account and money leaving without discussion, related to men’s group concerns.

Text excerpt about a guy joining a $1.2k men’s group and his wife suspecting it is a cult involving submission.

Text excerpt about a man joining a men’s group focusing on values, leadership, and discipline for their son.

Text excerpt mentioning a man joining a men’s group involving breathing, journaling, and accountability practices.

Text on white background stating refusal with mention of son aged 10 and concerns about controlled pressure from adults.

Young boy sitting pensively on bed near window, reflecting a quiet and thoughtful moment indoors.

The final straw came when he wanted to take their 10-year-old son to a ‘youth circle’ to add ‘controlled pressure’

Text showing a wife’s concerns about her husband joining a $1.2k men’s group and his demand for her to submit to him.

Text from a wife expressing concern about her husband joining a high control men's group and asking her to submit to him.

Text excerpt discussing a man trying to guilt his son about strength in a men’s group with cult-like pressure.

Text excerpt showing a wife confronting her husband about him joining a men's group and warning she will leave if he takes their son.

Text excerpt about a man joining a men's group, wife suspecting a cult, and marital conflict over submission boundaries.

Text excerpt about a man joining an expensive men’s group and the wife suspecting cult control and submission demands.

She refused and threatened divorce, leading her mother-in-law to text her that she needed to ‘submit’

A woman’s stable, 11-year marriage recently took a sharp turn into a cult-like nightmare. It started innocently enough when her husband joined a men’s “community” that was supposedly about “discipline.” She initially dismissed it as a midlife crisis, quipping that it was “cheaper than a sports car.” But it quickly became clear that this was not a harmless hobby…

The group quickly consumed his life. He was attending meetings three nights a week, spending weekends at “intensives,” and constantly pacing the living room on group calls. He began speaking in a strange, scripted language, using phrases like “protect the mission” and “your wife is a test.” He even spent $1,200 from a joint account on a secret “activation,” insisting that “real men don’t ask for permission.”

The final straw came when he announced he wanted to take their 10-year-old son to a “youth circle” to learn “values” from “strong men.” This was to put the boy through “a little controlled pressure so boys become men.” His wife’s skin crawled at the phrase, and even more when he tried to manipulate their son. The boy’s perfect, innocent reply was simply that he just wanted to play Minecraft.

Having shut down that conversation, the wife laid down a firm boundary: if he takes their son to that group behind her back, she will leave. Instead of respecting her position, he got cold and immediately ran to his mother, who then texted her DIL that she needed to “submit” and stop being “controlling.” The woman is being painted as a paranoid villain for trying to protect her child from her husband’s creepy new “brothers.”

Man tries to talk to upset woman who appears frustrated, illustrating conflict after joining men’s group and relationship tension.

It looks like his community is a group from the “manosphere,” a dangerous and growing online network. It is a collection of websites, forums, and social media groups that promote misogyny, anti-feminist beliefs, and hostility toward women. The scripted, cult-like phrases he uses are classic examples of the in-group terminology used to indoctrinate members and reinforce a toxic, hypermasculine worldview.

These groups often function like a “toxic cult,” as described in Monica Selo’s analysis, by preying on men’s insecurities and promising self-improvement through “discipline” and “accountability.” They then systematically isolate members from their existing support systems, just as this group has done by labeling the wife and her family as “low frequency people.”

The $1,200 “activation fee” is another common cult-like tactic, creating a financial buy-in that makes it harder for members to question the group’s authority. Thus, the wife’s fear for her son is not “paranoid” at all. As warned in the Herald Sun, these hypermasculinity cults put both men and women in danger by promoting a rigid, emotionally stunted, and often aggressive version of manhood.

The idea of putting a 10-year-old through “controlled pressure so boys become men” is a direct attempt to indoctrinate a child into this harmful ideology. Her decision to draw a hard line is anything BUT overreacting, especially considering her MIL has already been tainted by this mentality. Run, girl, run!

Do you think she is overreacting, or is this a parade of red flags we have seen one too many times? Share your thoughts below!

The internet validated her fears, identifying the group as a dangerous, cult-like community, and urged her to run

Comment discussing a man joining a costly men’s group perceived as a cult, with redpill-inspired phrases and mentorship concerns.

Reddit comment discussing indoctrination and quasi-cult behavior in a $1.2k men’s group linked to masculinity issues.

Reddit comment discussing a man joining an expensive men’s group and concerns about a cult and submission.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband joining a men’s group and concerns about cult-like behavior.

Comment on a post about a guy joining a $1.2k men’s group while his wife suspects a cult and reacts strongly.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating he joined a cult of women haters, related to men's group controversy.

Comment warning about dangers of a men’s group cult and advising legal action to protect family future.

Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing cult behavior and protecting family in men’s group conflict.

Comment advising legal steps to protect son from husband's cult-like men's group influence and indoctrination risks.

Comment warning about cult mentality and manipulation in a man’s group, urging research and caution.

Comment on online forum suggesting to document issues and get a lawyer for full custody in a men's group discussion.

Comment urging a wife to keep her son safe from a husband involved in a men’s group described as a cult.

Comment on Reddit post expressing concern about a $1.2k men’s group seen as a cult with demands for wife to submit.

Comment warning a wife about her husband joining a men’s group that seems like a cult and the impact on their family.

Comment discussing cult-like behavior in a men’s group and advising safety measures and private investigation.

Comment on Reddit post about men's group causing marital conflict, mentioning cult concerns and submission issues.

Comment warning about dangers of a men's group promoting control and pressure on family autonomy and finances.

Comment discussing a husband’s fear and submission in a men’s group linked to control and accountability issues.

Commenter mochi7227 warning about potential cult activities in a men’s group and concerns over family involvement.

Comment warning about cult involvement in a $1.2k men’s group urging protection from financial and legal harm.

