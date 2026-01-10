Mom Blames Her Daughter For “Picking Dad” In The Divorce, Refuses To Involve Her In Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce can get very messy, especially when there are kids involved. They often feel like they’re torn between “choosing” between mom and dad – and some parents don’t make it any easier.

A teen has poured her heart out to strangers on the net, years after her parents split. She says she drifted away from her mom at some point after her divorce and chose to live primarily with her father – a move that angered her mother. Now that the tables have turned and her dad is remarried, the 19-year-old is regretting her decision. Even more so since she found out the real reason her parents called it quits and her mom went into a temporary downward spiral.

Divorce can have a negative impact on kids no matter how old they are

A mother blames her daughter for picking dad during divorce, causing tension and refusal to involve her in family life.

A teen’s choice to live with her father has now come back to bite her, and she’s regretting her decision

Text excerpt about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad during the divorce and refusing involvement.

Text describing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce, causing family estrangement and emotional struggle.

Text excerpt describing a daughter feeling isolated after mom blames her for picking dad in the divorce.

Text on screen showing a statement about waiting and staying at dad’s place, highlighting family tension in divorce context.

Text excerpt about a daughter wanting to stay with dad and noticing mom’s change in affection after divorce.

Alt text: Text about a daughter spending less time with mom after divorce and being blamed for picking dad in custody conflict.

Text excerpt about a daughter’s fight with mom during divorce blaming her for picking dad, causing family tension.

Text describing a daughter anxious about her mom not attending her sports games after a divorce blaming her for picking dad.

Alt text: Text excerpt about a daughter feeling hurt after mom blames her for picking dad in the divorce and limits contact.

Text describing a daughter feeling conflicted about her dad’s new girlfriend and mom blaming her for picking dad in divorce.

Text excerpt about a mom who blames her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refuses involvement.

Text about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing to involve her in family life.

Text excerpt from a story about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

Text conversation about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

Text excerpt about a mom blaming her daughter for choosing dad in the divorce and cutting her out.

Text excerpt showing a daughter upset over her mom blaming her for choosing dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

Text on a white background reads a message from a daughter upset about being blamed by her mom for picking dad in the divorce.

Alt text: Mom blaming daughter for picking dad in divorce, refusing to involve her in family life and causing emotional distance.

People had lots to say about the situation and many felt therapy was needed

Mom blames daughter for picking dad in divorce, causing resentment and refusal to stay involved in her life.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and avoiding involvement.

Text conversation discussing mom blaming daughter for picking dad during divorce and refusing family involvement.

Alt text: Reddit discussion about mom blaming daughter for choosing dad in divorce and refusing involvement in her life

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and family conflicts.

Text conversation discussing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad during divorce and refusing involvement in her life.

Alt text: Mom blames daughter for picking dad in divorce and refuses to involve her in her life, causing long-term estrangement.

Reddit advice on daughter blamed by mom for picking dad in divorce, refusing involvement in her life and family conflicts.

Reddit conversation about a mom blaming her daughter for siding with dad in the divorce and causing family conflict.

Comment discussing family conflict after divorce involving mom blaming daughter for choosing dad and issues with stepsister.

Alt text: Reddit discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement in her life.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce.

Alt text: Mom blames her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refuses to involve her in her life discussion.

Online discussion about mom blaming daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement in her life.

Mom blaming daughter for picking dad in divorce, refusing involvement, causing family tension and strained relationships after separation.

Reddit comments discussing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad during the divorce and family conflict.

Reddit conversation about a mom blaming her daughter for choosing dad during divorce and family conflicts.

Reddit conversation discussing mom blaming daughter for picking dad in divorce and family relationship struggles.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad during the divorce and family issues.

Reddit discussion showing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in divorce and refusing involvement in her life.

Reddit comments discussing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

Online text conversation showing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a mom blaming her daughter for choosing dad in a divorce and excluding her from life.

Online discussion about mom blaming daughter for picking dad in divorce, causing distant relationship and family conflicts.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

Screenshot of online discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and family conflict.

Comment explaining a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

Comment expressing frustration with a mom who blames daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refuses involvement.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing a mom for blaming her daughter over picking dad during the divorce conflict.

Alt text: Screenshot of a heartfelt Reddit comment about a mom blaming her daughter in divorce and refusing involvement.

Alt text: Mom blames daughter for picking dad in divorce, creating family conflict and refusing involvement in daughter's life.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad during divorce and avoiding involvement.

Screenshot of an online comment where a mom criticizes another mom for refusing to involve her daughter in her life after divorce.

Comment advising a daughter to explain to her mom how divorce and distance affected her and her sister's schedules.

Comment on social media about a mom blaming her daughter for choosing dad in a divorce, showing family conflict.

Divorce can be tough on kids but not all children react the same way

When a family is torn apart by divorce, it can be messy for everyone.

The parents are navigating new ways of relating (or not relating) to each other, while at the same time figuring out how best parent their children separately. When it comes to the kids, some handle the split in a calm and understanding way, while others struggle, and may continue to do so for years to come. The effects can be seen in many areas of their life.

“Trying to understand the changing dynamics of the family may leave them distracted and confused,” explain the therapists at Family Means. “This interruption in their daily focus can mean one of the effects of divorce on children would be seen in their academic performance. The more distracted children are, the more likely they are to not be able to focus on their school work.”

The divorce can also have a negative impact on the children’s social life or friendships. They might have a difficult time relating to others, become withdrawn and/or have less social contacts.

“Divorce can bring several types of emotions to the forefront for a family, and the children involved are no different. Feelings of loss, anger, confusion, anxiety, and many others, all may come from this transition,” adds the site. “Divorce can leave children feeling overwhelmed and emotionally sensitive.”

The experts say that it’s important the children have an outlet for their emotions – someone to talk to, someone who will listen, etc. as this will help them process what they’re feeling.

Another effect, which can be both negative and positive, is that children have to learn to adapt to change when divorce happens. But sometimes, there can be too many changes at once, or too frequently. New family dynamics, a new house or living situation, a different school, friends, and more, can be overwhelming.

Then, of course, there’s guilt…

“Children often wonder why a divorce is happening in their family. They will look for reasons, wondering if their parents no longer love each other, or if they have done something wrong,” notes the Family Means site. “These feelings of guilt are a very common effect of divorce on children, but also one which can lead to many other issues.”

It explains that guilt increases pressure, can lead to depression, stress, and other health problems. “Providing context and counseling for a child to understand their role in a divorce can help reduce these feelings of guilt.”

Some called out the teen and told her to grow up

Text conversation showing a daughter explaining custody pick-up arrangements amid a divorce conflict with her mom.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

Screenshot of an online conversation where a mom blames her daughter for picking dad in the divorce.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a one-sided story about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce.

