Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Blames Her Daughter For “Picking Dad” In The Divorce, Refuses To Involve Her In Her Life
Upset young woman on phone, emotional and stressed, depicting mom blaming daughter in divorce family conflict.
Family, Relationships

Mom Blames Her Daughter For “Picking Dad” In The Divorce, Refuses To Involve Her In Her Life

3

30

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce can get very messy, especially when there are kids involved. They often feel like they’re torn between “choosing” between mom and dad – and some parents don’t make it any easier.

A teen has poured her heart out to strangers on the net, years after her parents split. She says she drifted away from her mom at some point after her divorce and chose to live primarily with her father – a move that angered her mother. Now that the tables have turned and her dad is remarried, the 19-year-old is regretting her decision. Even more so since she found out the real reason her parents called it quits and her mom went into a temporary downward spiral.

RELATED:

    Divorce can have a negative impact on kids no matter how old they are

    A mother blames her daughter for picking dad during divorce, causing tension and refusal to involve her in family life.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    A teen’s choice to live with her father has now come back to bite her, and she’s regretting her decision

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad during the divorce and refusing involvement.

    Text describing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce, causing family estrangement and emotional struggle.

    Alt text: Daughter shares struggles with custody schedule and mom blaming her for picking dad after divorce conflict

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a daughter feeling isolated after mom blames her for picking dad in the divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on screen showing a statement about waiting and staying at dad’s place, highlighting family tension in divorce context.

    Teenage girl sitting alone on wooden steps in autumn, looking thoughtful and upset amid family divorce conflict.

    Image credits: vozdvizhenskayadina / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a daughter wanting to stay with dad and noticing mom’s change in affection after divorce.

    Alt text: Text about a daughter spending less time with mom after divorce and being blamed for picking dad in custody conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a daughter’s fight with mom during divorce blaming her for picking dad, causing family tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a daughter anxious about her mom not attending her sports games after a divorce blaming her for picking dad.

    Alt text: Text excerpt about a daughter feeling hurt after mom blames her for picking dad in the divorce and limits contact.

    Text describing a daughter feeling conflicted about her dad’s new girlfriend and mom blaming her for picking dad in divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a mom who blames her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refuses involvement.

    Text about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing to involve her in family life.

    Young woman upset while on a phone call, reflecting emotional distress related to mom blaming daughter in divorce conflict.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a story about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

    Text excerpt about a mom blaming her daughter for choosing dad in the divorce and cutting her out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a daughter upset over her mom blaming her for choosing dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

    Mother blaming daughter for picking dad in divorce, both sitting indoors with tense expressions during a serious conversation.

    Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background reads a message from a daughter upset about being blamed by her mom for picking dad in the divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Mom blaming daughter for picking dad in divorce, refusing to involve her in family life and causing emotional distance.

    Image credits: tame_armadilla5607

    People had lots to say about the situation and many felt therapy was needed

    Mom blames daughter for picking dad in divorce, causing resentment and refusal to stay involved in her life.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and avoiding involvement.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation discussing mom blaming daughter for picking dad during divorce and refusing family involvement.

    Alt text: Reddit discussion about mom blaming daughter for choosing dad in divorce and refusing involvement in her life

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and family conflicts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation discussing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad during divorce and refusing involvement in her life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Mom blames daughter for picking dad in divorce and refuses to involve her in her life, causing long-term estrangement.

    Reddit advice on daughter blamed by mom for picking dad in divorce, refusing involvement in her life and family conflicts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation about a mom blaming her daughter for siding with dad in the divorce and causing family conflict.

    Comment discussing family conflict after divorce involving mom blaming daughter for choosing dad and issues with stepsister.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Reddit discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement in her life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce.

    Alt text: Mom blames her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refuses to involve her in her life discussion.

    Online discussion about mom blaming daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement in her life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom blaming daughter for picking dad in divorce, refusing involvement, causing family tension and strained relationships after separation.

    Reddit comments discussing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad during the divorce and family conflict.

    Reddit conversation about a mom blaming her daughter for choosing dad during divorce and family conflicts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation discussing mom blaming daughter for picking dad in divorce and family relationship struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad during the divorce and family issues.

    Reddit discussion showing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in divorce and refusing involvement in her life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comments discussing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

    Online text conversation showing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a mom blaming her daughter for choosing dad in a divorce and excluding her from life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online discussion about mom blaming daughter for picking dad in divorce, causing distant relationship and family conflicts.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

    Screenshot of online discussion about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

    Comment expressing frustration with a mom who blames daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refuses involvement.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing a mom for blaming her daughter over picking dad during the divorce conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Screenshot of a heartfelt Reddit comment about a mom blaming her daughter in divorce and refusing involvement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Mom blames daughter for picking dad in divorce, creating family conflict and refusing involvement in daughter's life.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad during divorce and avoiding involvement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment where a mom criticizes another mom for refusing to involve her daughter in her life after divorce.

    Comment advising a daughter to explain to her mom how divorce and distance affected her and her sister's schedules.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about a mom blaming her daughter for choosing dad in a divorce, showing family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Divorce can be tough on kids but not all children react the same way

    When a family is torn apart by divorce, it can be messy for everyone.

    The parents are navigating new ways of relating (or not relating) to each other, while at the same time figuring out how best parent their children separately. When it comes to the kids, some handle the split in a calm and understanding way, while others struggle, and may continue to do so for years to come. The effects can be seen in many areas of their life.

    “Trying to understand the changing dynamics of the family may leave them distracted and confused,” explain the therapists at Family Means. “This interruption in their daily focus can mean one of the effects of divorce on children would be seen in their academic performance. The more distracted children are, the more likely they are to not be able to focus on their school work.”

    The divorce can also have a negative impact on the children’s social life or friendships. They might have a difficult time relating to others, become withdrawn and/or have less social contacts.

    “Divorce can bring several types of emotions to the forefront for a family, and the children involved are no different. Feelings of loss, anger, confusion, anxiety, and many others, all may come from this transition,” adds the site. “Divorce can leave children feeling overwhelmed and emotionally sensitive.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The experts say that it’s important the children have an outlet for their emotions – someone to talk to, someone who will listen, etc. as this will help them process what they’re feeling.

    Another effect, which can be both negative and positive, is that children have to learn to adapt to change when divorce happens. But sometimes, there can be too many changes at once, or too frequently. New family dynamics, a new house or living situation, a different school, friends, and more, can be overwhelming.

    Then, of course, there’s guilt…

    “Children often wonder why a divorce is happening in their family. They will look for reasons, wondering if their parents no longer love each other, or if they have done something wrong,” notes the Family Means site. “These feelings of guilt are a very common effect of divorce on children, but also one which can lead to many other issues.”

    It explains that guilt increases pressure, can lead to depression, stress, and other health problems. “Providing context and counseling for a child to understand their role in a divorce can help reduce these feelings of guilt.”

    Some called out the teen and told her to grow up

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation showing a daughter explaining custody pick-up arrangements amid a divorce conflict with her mom.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce and refusing involvement.

    Screenshot of an online conversation where a mom blames her daughter for picking dad in the divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a one-sided story about a mom blaming her daughter for picking dad in the divorce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Divorce
    family
    parent

    30

    3

    30

    3

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a sad situation. Makes me incredibly grateful for my parents and the life they gave me

    1
    1point
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom is a horrible manipulative person. She only loves her kids in a tit for tat way, and definitely punishes people for not doing what she wants. Not much of a read on Dad but he doesn't sound amazing. OP needs to put some distance between her and her family, find some solid people and hopefully witness and have healthy relationships. Sometimes it's hard to see how bad homelife is until you see a functional group of people.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a sad situation. Makes me incredibly grateful for my parents and the life they gave me

    1
    1point
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom is a horrible manipulative person. She only loves her kids in a tit for tat way, and definitely punishes people for not doing what she wants. Not much of a read on Dad but he doesn't sound amazing. OP needs to put some distance between her and her family, find some solid people and hopefully witness and have healthy relationships. Sometimes it's hard to see how bad homelife is until you see a functional group of people.

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT