Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

MIL Won’t Take ‘No’ For An Answer, Starts Insulting Pregnant Daughter-In-Law
Family, Relationships

MIL Won’t Take ‘No’ For An Answer, Starts Insulting Pregnant Daughter-In-Law

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Marrying into a family does come with the additional burden of new expectations. Unfortunately, while visiting on Thanksgiving is one thing, some in-laws take it too far and start to expect that they will be consulted on everything from jobs to interior design.

A pregnant woman wondered if she was wrong to demand her MIL leave after she would not stop insisting on decorating the nursery. She later shared a sizable update on how she approached the fallout. We reached out to the woman who posted the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Most of us want to have at the very least, some say in what our house looks like

    Image credits: ckstockphoto / envato (not the actual photo)

    A woman came home to find her MIL making major decor changes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ckstockphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Aggravating_Scar7518

    In-law jokes might be tired at this point, but sometimes they come from a very real place

    Image credits: Juani Sanchez/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The intrusive mother in law is a trope so old that these days we might consider it a mainstay of hack comedians. There are examples of mother-in-law jokes as far back as Ancient Rome, which were no doubt based in the preconceptions of the time. Indeed, it’s perhaps a good thing that, for the most part, in the 21st century, we see these sorts of jokes for what they are, cheap shots at women.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the flip side is that there truly are in-laws who simply don’t understand boundaries. It’s a strangely progressive issue to have, a mother in law who actually acts like the stereotypically nosy and annoying MILs that were part of every sitcom under the sun. However, entering someone’s home, doing a bunch of “work” no one asked for, then repeatedly insulting them when things don’t go your way goes beyond “annoying MIL” and enters “bad person” territory.

    To reiterate, commenting on your daughter-in-law’s weight is just horrible behavior, as is criticizing her choice of shoes and then switching to the tried and true “you aren’t going to be a good mother.” Remember, this is the wife of her son and the woman who will be having her grandchildren.

    It’s unfortunate that she needs to preface her reaction with “maybe it was the pregnancy hormones” because the MIL’s behavior is neither normal, nor acceptable. The fact that both the internet and her husband immediately supported her is evidence that the MIL was way out of line and needs to check herself before she loses all visiting privileges.

    A supportive partner is key to preventing MIL drama

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She later shares a sizable update, found below with some good details. For example, one of the changes she makes is updating the locks in the house and setting up a ring camera. This just drives home how insufferable the MIL must have been, as well as how unpredictable. If a simple “no” would have kept her away, new locks would not have been needed.

    On the other hand, this story does also demonstrate the importance of actually having a supportive partner. One main reason so many MIL’s can run amok is that their kids simply do not set real boundaries, or, even worse, take their side in any conflict. Older folks do sometimes get lonely and, unfortunately, begin attempting to “live a new life” through their kids.

    For example, reliving the new-baby experience by redecorating a nursery. However, despite the experience she goes on about, it’s clear that this MIL doesn’t know what she’s doing, as the mother states that some of the decorations are actually dangerous. Instead of listening, she doubles down and start flinging insults.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To put this into perspective, when confronted with the reality that her decorations might literally endanger the life of her grandchild, she instead can’t let go of her ego and just keeps pushing. Similarly, she has no idea about the caloric needs of a breastfeeding mother, despite, in her own words, being an expert.

    Most thought she did the right thing

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later she shared an update

    Image credits: Microstock_Growth / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Nastyaofly / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nrradmin / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Aggravating_Scar7518

    People were happy her partner was understanding

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda