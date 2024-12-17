Someone asked “What is the most unusual fact you know?” and thousands of netizens answered the call, sharing the bizarre and fascinating parts of the world that most people don’t even know about. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have your own “fun facts,” be sure to share them in the comments below.

As absurd as it can sound on paper, the truth is that facts are just fun, the more obscure, weird and random, the better. After all, everyone needs a handful of interesting trivia to pull out at parties or during very awkward silences.

#1 Great white sharks have never been seen mating. Ever. By anyone. Zero record made by a human. Strange considering what a mighty presence they have on humans.

#2 LASER is an acronym (Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation) but in most cases should be LOSER because the light is oscillated, not amplified.

#3 When a caterpillar enters a chrysalis and becomes a butterfly, it doesn't just sprout wings and legs. It essentially disintegrates into goo, and a new butterfly is built from that.



But that's not the weirdest part. The weirdest part is that it's possible to teach something to that caterpillar, and after it becomes goo and then re-forms as a butterfly, it still remembers what you taught it.

#4 Otters carry around their favorite clam-opening rock in their armpit, and mothers will even pass on their favorite rock to their baby.

#5 That divider at grocery stores that separates stuff on the conveyor belt is called a spratchet.

#6 The spinal cord has the consistency of a ripe banana.

#7 If you eat polar bear liver it will kill a human and if a polar bear eats your liver it will too.

#8 For me it is that the lighter was invented before matches.

#9 An average storm cloud weighs about 47,627,199 kilograms.

#10 Your eyes have their own immune system. If your "normal" immune system discovers this it will attack your eyes and you'll go blind.

#11 The average persons forearm is the length of their foot.

#12 Pelicans have three stomachs and one of them is just for bones.

#13 There are 6 state capitals west of Los Angeles, CA.

#14 A weird fact is that honey never spoils; archaeologists have found pots of honey in ancient Egyptian tombs that are over 3,000 years old and still perfectly good to eat!

#15 I grew up on a dairy farm1960's. US milk production today is twice what it was then and there are half as many cows. Each cow produces four times as much.

#16 If the sun were to disappear we would still orbit it for approximately 8 minutes even though there's literally nothing there.



We'd see it too, feel it's warmth and everything.

#17 Off the top of my head, maybe that fact that the great cats roar, but do not purr; lesser cats purr but do not roar.

#18 Octopuses have three hearts and blue blood so fascinating!

#19 The first public game of basketball was played the same week and less than 100 miles away from the last American vampire hunt.



On March 11, 1892, James Naismith debuted his new game in front of a crowd of 200 spectators at the Armory Hill YMCA in Springfield, Massachusetts.



Meanwhile, on March 17, 1892, in Exeter, Rhode Island, a crowd of concerned villagers dug up the grave of 19 year old Mercy Brown. She had died two months earlier and locals had become convinced that her vampire was feeding on her sickly brother. In an effort to stop the undead Mercy, the crowd exhumed her corpse, burned her heart and liver, and gave the ashes to her brother in a tonic.

#20 The chainsaw was invented as an aid to childbirth. Yes. It is as Gothic and horrible as you are imagining.

#21 Australia is wider than the moon.

#22 Spiders curl up when they die because the thing that keeps their legs out is blood pressure, which releases when they die.

#23 The closest state in the USA to Africa is Maine.

#24 Chickens have the DNA for teeth, it’s just not turned on.

#25 I noticed this when visiting museums, looking at old paintings: hands are often ‘hidden’, covered by flowers, clothing or they disappear in the shadows. I researched it later and learned it is true. Even the best painters struggled with drawing and painting hands. I look for hands in every painting now.

#26 Mini skirts are not actually called that because of their length, they’re named after the car! British fashion designer Mary Quant said the skirts were “exuberant, optimistic, young, and flirty… the perfect compliement to a Mini Cooper.”.

#27 Pi is off the top of my head - 3.14159265358979323846264338327950288



Silly, useless to know that much. And hilariously, it was because in grade school I helped a friend prepare for a contest to see who could memorize the most. I didn't even take part. Somehow that much is still stuck in my head.

#28 The only animal other than a human that can perform a headstand is an elephant.

#29 The Grand Canyon is so large that you could fit EVERYONE who ever lived inside it and still not fill it.

#30 The career that has the most s****des per year is dentist and then serving

Second most is veterinarians.

#31 The minimum number of humans required for the species survival is about two hundred. The minimum number required for *any* level of survival is fifty. Below that, the inbreeding becomes a problem in the long term.

#32 Most polar bears are left handed.

#33 Sharks are older than Saturn's rings.

#34 To forcefully remove a human ear requires the same force as opening a new jar of peanut butter.

Pin worms I sometimes get my butt worms mixed up.







Tape worms lay their eggs on the outside of your a**s while you’re asleep, then wiggle their tail just enough so you’ll feel a tickle and unknowingly scratch your bum hole.

When you wake up in the morning you’re going to find a way to put your hand to your mouth and the cycle continues and life goes on.

They tickle.

#36 John Tyler, the 10th US president, was born in 1790 - that is during the first US president George Washington’s first term.



His grandson, Harrison Ruffin Tyler, is still alive - that is the current US president Joe Biden's term.



Think about it - just three generations (father,son and grandson) to cover the entire US presidential history.

#37 Web-casting spiders have such incredible night vision that the sun's UV rays *melt their eyeballs* every morning because they don't have an iris. They rejuvenate at dusk.

#38 After WW II Belgium had a lot of stray cats. They decided to put these cats to use. They outfitted them and trained them to deliver the post. This experiment was as successful as you may imagine. .

#39 The bodies of more than 28 people were found in the basement of the house Benjamin Franklin lived in when he was in England. They were dated to the same time Franklin was living there.

#40 The mantle plume hotspot that is half the cause of Iceland's intense volcanism (the other half being the Mid-Atlantic Ridge) is believed to have been the cause of the largest mass extinction event in the planet's history, back when it sat under what is now Siberia.

#41 All cheetahs are genetically cousins. They almost went extinct thousands of years ago, down to like 100 individuals.

#42 The swimming pools on the Titanic are still full of water to this day.

#43 Blue blood exist. Also yellow blood and green blood.

#44 Platypuses lay eggs and give milk so they’re basically a portable source of omelette.

#45 If you have tattoos your body is constantly trying to remove them.

#46 Killer whales are a natural predator of moose.