Some pictures are beautiful. Others…send a chill down your spine. These are the kinds of images that don’t scream for attention but quietly haunt you long after you've seen them.

Today, we took a deep dive into a subreddit that thrives on content that’s equal parts fascinating and frightening. It’s a corner of the internet where the strange, the eerie, and the downright unsettling are shared without a filter. So keep scrolling to see the scary gems this community has gathered. Just a heads-up, what you’ll see may linger in your mind longer than you'd expect.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bomb Collar Used By Mafia In Colombia

Woman wearing an unusual device around her neck in an outdoor setting, evoking disturbing vibes and eerie feelings.

DimondFlame Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    In June 2019, Illinois Teen Riley Horner Suffered A Head Injury From A Falling Crowd Surfer. After The Accident, Her Memory Reset Every Two Hours, Leaving Her To Wake Up Each Day Thinking It Was Still June 11

    Young woman speaking in an interview next to a hospital bed scene, illustrating disturbing photos that might keep you awake.

    Several doctors initially diagnosed Riley with a typical concussion, but it didn’t explain her memory resetting.

    After months of searching, her family found Dr. Mark Allen, who recognized signs of a concussion but suspected a deeper issue.

    Riley’s brain had failed to recalibrate after the injury, altering how her brain cells received oxygen.

    Allen explained that while the problem was minor and treatable, leaving it unchecked could lead to serious complications.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Serious question for any neurologists out there: Could electroconvulsive therapy help her brain 'reset'?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    This Is A Lethal Dose Of Fentanyl. (Penny For Size)

    Close-up of a 2012 penny next to small white powder, highlighting disturbing photos that might make you sleep with lights on.

    Warm_Jeweler_6565 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D@mn. Banana too big for scale. Actually terrifying.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A picture may be worth a thousand words, but sometimes, it also delivers a thousand heart-stopping chills. Whether it’s the haunting aftermath of a natural disaster or an image of someone in the grips of a life-altering injury, certain photos have the power to terrify you. They’re not just eerie, they remind you how fragile life can be. 

    Now speaking of terrifying things, let’s talk about animals. Not just any animals, the ones that could end you with a single bite. That’s right, Mother Nature gave some creatures serious superpowers. From the water to the jungle, they lurk in plain sight. Cute? Sometimes. Deadly? Almost always.
    #4

    In 2003, A NYC Police Officer Came Face-To-Face With Ming, A 350lb Tiger Secretly Living In An Apartment

    NYPD officer in safety gear rappelling outside a window with a tiger trapped behind bars, a disturbing photo scene.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A King Cobra

    Man holding a large snake at night in a forest setting, a disturbing photo that might make you sleep with the lights on

    D_dawgggg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder what he thought was so interesting up that high?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    About 345 Million Years Old Almost Intact Crinoid Fossil

    Fossilized ancient sea creature with long, segmented arms embedded in sedimentary rock, disturbing photo.

    Soloflow786 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Take the unassuming brown snake of Australia. Earth-toned and easy to miss, but oh boy, it’s a silent killer. Between 2000 and 2016, this sneaky slitherer was responsible for 23 of 35 snakebite deaths down under. According to toxicologist Dr. Geoff Isbister, its venom drops your blood pressure like a trapdoor. and cardiac arrest that can occur within just minutes.
    #7

    Such Irony

    Firefighter inspecting theater with ceiling collapse debris on seats during movie screening, a disturbing scene from real photos.

    DEADMA9kk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    The Cpr Training Mannequin's Face Is Originally Cast From A ‘Death Mask’ Made From An Unknown Young Woman Who Drowned In The River Seine In The Late 1880s And Likely Committed S***ide

    Disturbing photos showing an eerie lifelike wax face and unsettling face molds hanging on a drying rack.

    archiopteryx14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you're learning CPR, the first thing they tell you to do is ask the person if they're okay. The CPR dummy is known as "Annie". That's where Michael Jackson got the line, "Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie". Just a bit of trivia...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Now Why Would They Want To Creep Me Out Like This While I'm Taking A S**t?

    Bathroom with a toilet seat open revealing a glass floor with visible old ruins underneath, disturbing photo concept.

    Cezkarma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's sort of a laxative design, scaring the shitt out of you.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Contrary to their seemingly docile appearance, hippos are among the most dangerous animals in Africa. Their jaws exert a pressure of 2,000 pounds per square inch, enough to kill a human instantly. Known for their aggression and territorial nature, they attack boats and people without warning. Their behavior is unpredictable, especially when young calves are nearby. Despite their size and slow appearance, hippos are deceptively fast and highly aggressive on land and water.
    #10

    This Image Depicts How 17-Year-Old Kendrick Johnson Tragically Died After Becoming Trapped Inside A Rolled-Up Gym Mat At His High School In 2013 While Trying To Retrieve His Shoes

    Diagram showing a person trapped inside a narrow vertical space, illustrating a disturbing and claustrophobic scenario.

    An initial autopsy concluded that his death was accidental, but Johnson's family later hired a private pathologist, who claimed the cause was blunt force trauma.

    However, Lt. Stryde Jones, leading the investigation for the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, stated, "We never had credible information that indicated this was anything other than an accident."

    On June 20, 2016, the Department of Justice announced it would not pursue criminal charges related to Johnson's death.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    The Japanese Giant Hornet Is The Largest Wasp And Can Sting You With A Flesh-Dissolving Acid That Acts As Pheromone To Signal Other Hornets To Target You

    Four large disturbing insects with dark bodies and wings resting on a person’s hand, showcasing unsettling creepy details.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Jennifer Strange, A 28-Year-Old Mother Of Three, Died Of Water Intoxication After Participating In The 2007 "Hold Your Wee For A Wii" Contest Hosted By Sacramento Radio Station Kdnd. After Drinking Over 1.5 Gallons Of Water And Losing The Competition, She Died Shortly After Returning Home

    Young woman smiling indoors holding two disturbing photos that might make you sleep with the lights on.

    By the time she left the station she might as well have been drunk, a doctor testified in her trial earlier this week.

    Strange suffered hyponatremia, or acute water intoxication.

    Immediate medical care with an IV sodium drip to counteract the water might have saved her, the doctor testified. Instead, Strange went home and collapsed. She was found dead about six hours later.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The spotted hyena is often depicted comically, but in reality, it is one of the most formidable predators. Its bite force is capable of crushing bones effortlessly, making it a highly effective hunter and scavenger. Hyenas possess strong jaws, endurance, and intelligence, often working in coordinated packs. While they rarely attack humans, they are not creatures to be underestimated.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    22 Yr-Old Charlie Johns Reading The Bible To His 9 Yr-Old Bride, Eunice Winstead. They Married In 1937 And Went On To Have 9 Children Together

    Black and white photo of a man reading a book to a young girl in a rustic room, evoking disturbing vintage vibes.

    Brosse_Adam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kzys59pcrp avatar
    kzys59pcrp
    kzys59pcrp
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And when their 17 year old daughter wanted to marry they said she was too young

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Human Forms Displayed In Pompeii That Show Their Finals Moments, Before Being Covered By The Earth Around Them

    Plaster human forms in Pompeii museum display disturbing scenes from Mount Vesuvius eruption nearly 2,000 years ago.

    FlatulentBeaver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    My Neighbor Fell Asleep With The Oven On And Set My Apartment On Fire

    House engulfed in flames at night with large fire and smoke, a disturbing photo that might make you sleep with lights on.

    musicman5013 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what scares me about living in apartments. Basically hoping and depending on your neighbours to be responsible, but knowing there's some idiots around.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    The Irukandji jellyfish, found in Australian waters, is among the smallest yet most dangerous marine animals. Though barely visible, its sting leads to Irukandji syndrome—characterized by severe pain, vomiting, hypertension, and even brain hemorrhaging. Symptoms can be delayed by up to an hour, making it especially dangerous for unsuspecting swimmers. Many victims underestimate the severity of the sting until it escalates. Prevention is the only real safeguard against this invisible threat.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    My Dad Just Sent Me This Picture- He’s Seeking Advice On How To Get Rid Of It

    Dead rat caught in spider web with black widow spider nearby on cracked stone wall in disturbing photo.

    WoodyDoingFilm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Only In Australia: A Plant That Can Cause Severe Pain For Years

    Potted deadly stinger plant enclosed in wire cage with warning sign about intense pain from touch, disturbing photos theme.

    According to wild life officer Ernie Rider, who was slapped across the torso and the face in 1973:

    “For two or three days the pain was almost unbearable; I couldn't work or sleep... I remember it feeling like there were giant hands trying to squash my chest... then it was pretty bad pain for another fortnight or so. The stinging persisted for two years and recurred every time I had a cold shower...There's nothing to rival it; it's ten times worse than anything else.”

    CFK_NL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anevaybeijerling avatar
    Gudetama
    Gudetama
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here in Australia we call it "The Devils Toilet Paper", there was a soldier a bunch of years ago that came to Australia with all the other soldiers, he went to the bathroom in the bush and used a leaf as toilet paper, it left tiny little thorns in his cheeks for months afterwards, it's been called The Devils Toilet Paper since.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Sitting On The Edge, 280 Meters Over Ground

    View looking down from a high ledge showing legs and feet against a disturbing urban industrial landscape below.

    borntoclimbtowers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scorpions have long been a symbol of danger, and among them, the deathstalker is one of the deadliest. Found across North Africa and the Middle East, it carries a neurotoxic venom that impacts the nervous system rapidly. For vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, it can be fatal. Its sting can trigger anaphylaxis, respiratory issues, and even pancreatitis.

    #19

    Paul Mccartney Wearing The Unused Fish Mask During The Filming Of I Am The Walrus For The Magical Mystery Tour Film

    Disturbing photo of a person wearing a creepy mask and patterned jacket, evoking eerie and unsettling feelings.

    Wibby_da_cet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    In 1994, 13-Year-Old Nicholas Barclay Mysteriously Vanished In Texas. Three Years Later, A Man Claiming To Be Nicholas Reappeared. He Moved Back In With His Family, Who Were Overjoyed. However, 5 Months Later, He Was Exposed As A French Conman Who Was Actually 23 Years Old

    Before and after photos of a man showing disturbing changes, fitting the theme of photos so disturbing.

    Despite differences like eye color and accent, Bourdin convinced authorities and Nicholas’s family he was their missing son.

    He lived with the family for nearly five months, fabricating stories about his changed appearance and trauma.

    Time-Training-9404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Giant Centipedes Are Extremely Fast, Extremely Aggressive, Extremely Volatile, And Their Venom Can K*ll You

    Man with a large centipede crawling on his shoulder in a cluttered room, disturbing creepy insect photo.

    DavidC_is_me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kzys59pcrp avatar
    kzys59pcrp
    kzys59pcrp
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So just let it crawl across your chest, sounds like a good idea

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The blue-ringed octopus is a vivid yet deadly marine species found in tide pools and reefs. Despite measuring only 8 inches, its venom contains tetrodotoxin: a neurotoxin with no known antidote. The octopus flashes its blue rings when threatened, acting as a visual warning. Its bite may seem painless initially, but symptoms can escalate to paralysis or death. Being aware of this species’ presence in coastal waters is essential for public safety.
    #22

    Whoa The New Graphics Are Hyper Realistic

    Disturbing photo of a child sitting on a city sidewalk next to an AI work-life balance advertisement on a busy street corner.

    iiker002 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get the idea and the contrast it's portraying. But AI did not put her on the streets 🤨

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Carl Tänzler Was A Radiologist Who Became Obsessed With A Tuberculosis Patient Named Elena Milagro Even After She Died. He Held Up Her Body With Silk And Plaster. Her Body Was Held Together With Numerous Equipment, Her Eyes Were Replaced With Glass, And He Slept With Her Corpse For 7 Years

    Disturbing vintage photos showing an elderly man with glasses and a lifelike wax figure with unsettling features.

    photo_inbloom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Yeah No

    Sink filled with dozens of small insects clustered and scattered, a disturbing and creepy sight for unsettling photos.

    ValcanRiot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Catfish are commonly seen as benign bottom-dwellers, but many species are venomous. Some, like the striped eel catfish, are capable of delivering venom through their fin spines, causing excruciating pain or even death. Their venom can lead to serious allergic reactions or systemic shock. Injuries from catfish are often underestimated and improperly treated.

    #25

    Nope!

    Microscopic image of a 46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost, a disturbing discovery in new pics.

    Storm_COMING_later Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Mole People In The Philippines

    Person trapped in a street sinkhole near traffic, a disturbing photo likely to make you sleep with the lights on.

    nod90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Decayed Animatronics

    Disturbing photo of a creepy bear costume with a human-like face playing a guitar in a dimly lit room.

    EqualDimension8625 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, just like these wild creatures, some of these posts are downright spine-chilling. From nature’s silent killers to eerie snapshots, each one hits differently. Which of these gave you goosebumps or made you do a double take?
    #28

    The Toybox K*ller's Terrifying Homemade Torture Chamber

    Old electric chair surrounded by various tools and equipment in a dimly lit room, a disturbing photo scene.

    senorphone1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kzys59pcrp avatar
    kzys59pcrp
    kzys59pcrp
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He made tapes for his victims to listen to and they are horrifying

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    The Last Photos Before Saying Goodbye. Rip Beautiful Family

    Family posing happily in front of a helicopter on a city helipad, an unsettling contrast to disturbing photos theme.

    Agustin Escobar, President and CEO of Siemens in Spain, along with his wife and their three children, were identified as the victims of the helicopter that plunged into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday, according to the New York Post.
    The New York Helicopter Tours website featured a photo of the family of five posing in front of the Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter.

    StevieTank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    14 Year Old Max Devries Has Been Missing Since 2004

    Smiling young person with glasses wearing red shirt, posing outdoors with blurred fall foliage background in disturbing photos series.

    Max DeVries went missing on a family vacation to Aruba in May 2004. Officials declared that Max was "lost at sea," but his family believes there was foul play. The family befriended 2 older males during the trip. One of the males took Max out on a jet ski ride the day before Max’s disappearance. The following day the other (older) man pleaded with Max’s mother to let him go again and even offered to pay. The mom was suspicious but after Max convinced her to let him go, she allowed it. The man returned without Max claiming he was still out in the water somewhere. He had visible scratches on his hands and neck that he claimed was from getting on the jet ski. Neither of the men were charged in Max’s disappearance. The FBI does have Max’s case and have marked it as foul play. Unfortunately Max’s case is still unsolved and we need your help to spread awareness for his case so the FBI will thoroughly investigate and bring justice for Max and his family. The second screenshot is one of the men who was last seen with max.

    xoxodollparts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upon a background check the younger of the two older men said he was a victim of his father's as a child. No mention of whether these two men were related. But seriously what parent lets their teen son go alone with two strangers in a foreign country? That's asking for exactly what happened here. Mom should have gone with him or stuck with no. RIP Max. Whatever happened I hope you were unaware of it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Over 50 Years Ago, A Boy Built A S***ide Helmet Designed To Fire Eight Shotgun Shells Into His Head Simultaneously

    Disturbing object with taped protrusions on a table surrounded by colorful trays, evoking unsettling feelings in photos.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thorough job of earning one of the more obscure Boy Scout merit badges.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    This Is The House I Moved Out Of Just Months Ago

    Burned remnants of a destroyed home with debris and ash covering the ground in a disturbing scene from new photos.

    WimoanaRideher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Christ Alive! What Is That Thing?!

    Disturbing photo of a creepy green statue with outstretched arms hanging between brick walls and a large black cross in the background.

    Big_Software_8732 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Still Trying To Figure Out What The Heck Is This

    Disturbing photo of a dirty handprint on a car door near the wheel, captured in low light with a bright glare.

    Back in early 2020, I parked my car at irqah square to grab some food (24.6866944, 46.5825000), and when I returned, I noticed this strange handprint on the side of my car. At first, I thought it was just dust, but when I looked closely, it seemed eerie—almost like a skeleton hand or claws.

    I posted about this back then but didn’t get any clear answers. I recently found the photo again and decided to share it here. Has anyone seen anything like this or have any ideas about what could’ve caused it?

    Fair-Freedom6404 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Indigo Flight Flew Through A Hailstorm. Now We Learn Things Were Far More Terrifying Than Just The Hail (Pic 3)

    Close-up of a large airplane with disturbing damage on its nose, posing a shocking scene on the runway.

    PradyThe3rd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    That Totally Isn’t Creepy At All

    Disturbing old building facade with dark windows displaying unsettling mannequins, evoking eerie and creepy vibes.

    Joey_6400 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    One Of The Longest Freestanding Escalators In North America, Toronto's Empress Walk Shopping Mall

    Top-down view of a supermarket with an escalator in the center, featuring disturbing photos perspective and unusual angles.

    newton5s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    A Prison In El Salvador. A Country Once Known For Having The World's Highest M*rder Rate Now Has The World's Highest Incarceration Rate

    Large group of shirtless, tattooed men seated closely in a prison yard, creating a disturbing and intense scene.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Terrifying

    Two-headed boy born in Bengal in 1783 with one head upside down, showing disturbing and unusual physical traits.

    XiJinpingPongPang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Andry Romero, A Gay Makeup Artist Sent To El Salvador, Sobbing And Praying As Guards Shave His Head

    Man with half-shaved head getting an electric haircut in a tense moment, one of the disturbing photos that might make you sleep with lights on

    HunterS_1981 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    F*****K TRUMP and F*****K ICE and all those involved. Truly heinous, insidious people.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Here’s A Photo Before I Burn My Entire House Down

    Cockroach with newly hatched nymphs clustered beneath it in a close-up photo disturbing to many viewers.

    Cottonita Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    The Stain Left On The Floor From The Body Of Margaret Schilling At Athens Lunatic Asylum

    Abandoned room with broken doors and disturbing stain resembling a figure on the floor in a dimly lit space.

    amd9696 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    During Awake Craniotomy Patients Remain Awake And Perform Tasks -Like Playing An Instrument—so Surgeons Can Avoid Damaging Vital Areas Of The Brain

    Patient playing guitar during brain surgery surrounded by medical equipment in a disturbing photo.

    Scientiaetnatura065 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    The Result Of A Broken Printer Printing Off A Pic Of Nicolas Cage

    Disturbing photo of a shadowy figure with glowing eyes and teeth, evoking a creepy and unsettling feeling.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Lattice Climber On The Abandoned Megatall Building Known As ''ghostscraper''

    Man climbing a high crane over a cityscape, a disturbing photo that might make you sleep with the lights on.

    According_South_2500 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Sneaky Snake In The Porcelain Bites A Finger

    Broken toilet with a snake crawling through the shards, a disturbing photo that might make you sleep with the lights on.

    South_Ad_2109 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    In 1971, John List M*rdered His Entire Family, Claiming It Was To Save Their Souls. After Carefully Arranging Their Bodies In Sleeping Bags, He Methodically Cleaned The Scene, Removed Himself From Family Photographs, Turned On A Religious Radio Station, And Vanished

    Black and white family portrait from the 1960s with an eerie vibe, fitting disturbing photos that might make you sleep with lights on.

    senorphone1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    The Boogeyman Is Real!

    Child in pajamas with feet dangling off bed, hinting at disturbing photo that might make you sleep with the lights on.

    Parking_War_4100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    On Top Of A 282 Meters Tall Chimney And That's The Hole

    View looking down a deep dark well with legs and shoes of a person at the edge in disturbing photos collection.

    borntoclimbtowers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    6 🌪️ On The Ground At Once In A Small Area

    Radar map showing six large tornadoes on the ground simultaneously, a disturbing weather event in new photos.

    H_G_Bells Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Something (Or Someone) Chewed Through My Roof And Is Now In My Attic

    Close-up of a damaged roof with torn shingles revealing wood and nails in disturbing photos collection.

    thegree2112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    A Civil War Skull With A Fatal Wound From An Exploding 12-Pound Artillery Shell

    Ancient skull with a large hole in the side displayed against a handwritten background, disturbing photo concept.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    An Installation Of 100 Cast Iron Statues Scattered Throughout The Park Of The Houghton Hall

    Disturbing photo of eerie human figures emerging from foggy field with bare trees, creating unsettling atmosphere at dawn.

    newton5s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Newly Discovered, Most Venomous Spider On Planet Earth, Was Named 'Newcastle Big Boy'. And Of Course It Lives In Australia, Where Else?

    Close-up of a large black spider on tree bark, one of the disturbing photos likely to keep you sleeping with lights on.

    NOFX_4_ever Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    An X-Ray Of The Pelvis Of Infamous Serial K*ller Albert Fish Reveals Needles He Had Inserted Into His Pelvic Area For Pleasure

    X-ray image showing multiple needles embedded in the pelvis, a disturbing photo that might make you sleep with the lights on

    senorphone1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Was Driving On Highway And Saw This Big Boy Outside The Window (It Followed Me For 4 Hours)

    Large spider on car window with blurred highway and vehicles outside, a disturbing photo that might make you sleep with lights on

    JYNg88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    The Hubble Deep Field (1995). Each Tiny Dot Of Light Represents An Entire Galaxy, With Some Many Billions Of Light-Years Away. This Image Encompasses A Tiny Fraction Of Our Night Sky, 1/24,000,000th Of It. This Is About 0.063% The Area That The Moon Occupies

    Deep space photo capturing countless stars and galaxies, a disturbing visual that might make you sleep with the lights on

    naprea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Protection Cage In Case Of „suddent Wasp/Bee Attack“

    Emergency evacuation center with first aid and assembly point signs, depicting a safety area in a natural setting.

    Romusch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Sign I Saw In My Town Today

    Worn and torn poster with disturbing text and images, evoking unsettling feelings in this creepy photo.

    SCRIPTVRE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Man's Brain Turned To Glass By Hot Vesuvius Ash Cloud

    Close-up of a disturbing, charred, and twisted object resembling a burnt fragment in black and white photo.

    kushagar070 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!