Sometimes the best way to deal with the chaos of our daily lives is to enjoy memes. These digital tidbits hilariously capture our struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Whether you are trying to juggle a demanding work schedule, navigate the quirks of a relationship, or simply try to be an adult without going crazy, you might find solace in these funny jokes. And while we love memes of all kinds—animal, weird—the Bored Panda team has scoured the internet for relatable memes just for you. These posts will make you laugh, nod in agreement, and perhaps even make you feel a little less alone in this crazy rollercoaster that is life.

#1

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Føx Akuma Report

#2

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Anani Pa'Lante Report

#3

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Titus Wilbur Report

candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
42 minutes ago

"Can't. My dog is snuggled next to me and I don't want to move"

Memes have, over the years, become a strong way of communication for individuals from different backgrounds and cultures. Scholars researching modern means of communication have argued that memes can be considered a language in themselves.

Well, these digital nuggets are appealing to all because they humorously deal with common human experiences and emotions. It makes us feel better when we know that we are not the only ones and that others also face similar problems.
#4

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

@LloydLegalist Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Mine are more of the Buddhist persuasion. They come and go.

#5

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Hold My Beer Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don’t remember which presidential election it was, but back in the 1960s or ‘70s, a whole lot of people voted for a write-in candidate named None of the Above.

#6

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Tony Matthews Report

One of the things that many people relate to is workplace challenges. In its State of the Global Workplace: 2022 survey, Gallup discovered that 19% of individuals are dissatisfied with their jobs. However, despite the challenges people face in the office, there's a shared sense of humor that keeps things in perspective.

Work memes often encapsulate the travails of employees, whether it’s finding amusement in your coworkers’ eccentricities or coming up with innovative ways to survive the daily grind.
#7

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Young Sheldon Fans Report

raven_sheridan14 avatar
Pandora
Pandora
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Date these men! They've got a great sense of humour.

#8

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Anna Darwin Report

#9

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Laugh Lounge Report

There’s also the universal feeling of dread that comes with the start of the workweek. Many of us might feel the alarm clock is our arch-nemesis as it rudely interrupts our blissful Sunday sleep-in.

And when you finally manage to put on something smart, then the tortuous commute will make you think about the existential question: “Do I really need this job?” But hey, duty calls, and you need to pay those bills.
#10

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Tony Matthews Report

mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

You get to make three wishes. There is no guarantee they will be fulfilled. You just get to make them!

#11

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Tony Matthews Report

#12

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Laugh Lounge Report

Additionally, let’s not forget funny idiosyncrasies and conflicts with family members too. Sometimes it seems like moms and dads have an international code book of questions they should ask kids about.

Parental pestering over issues such as career choices, love affairs, or hygiene habits is faced by many children.
#13

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

UmAr Report

#14

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Memes Daily Report

#15

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Tony Matthews Report

As kids, many of us have had some amusing experiences with our siblings. For example, the never-ending fight for your parents' attention or the laughable argument over who will take the last pizza slice. Family dynamics can be quite complex, but they are what hold you down at times.
#16

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

@timo77lol Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
6 minutes ago

something at the bismarck way isnt with egg on it?

#17

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

@Shee_nobu Report

#18

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Female Memes Report

Sometimes it’s neither work nor family. Occasionally, we find ourselves getting upset by minor accidents. For example, suppose you have a very tight schedule. You need to go to the gym, then buy groceries from the market, and go to the office before attending a friend’s birthday.

But you just realized your wallet is still at home. In such cases, one may either get annoyed or step back, laugh, and come up with some possible solution.
#19

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

LeonarDawg da Vinci Report

#20

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Titus Wilbur Report

#21

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Kevin Sean Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
48 minutes ago

It does. But I like a grapefruit in the morning. There's nothing like being b***h-slapped awake by a fruit.

Another popular type of meme is about technical challenges. Let us start with autocorrect, which is an unwanted assistant who thinks he knows better. You are trying to send a simple message, but it translates your words into something like ‘I’ll be bear moon’ instead of ‘I’ll be there soon’.

Moreover, think about those glitches that happen when they are least expected. For instance, your computer has somehow decided to upgrade itself right in the middle of an important meeting, or perhaps your phone freezes when you were supposed to show a boarding pass on it.
#22

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Sharice Brexton Report

#23

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Pure Memes Report

#24

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Makenzee Jade Report

“I will start working out on the 1st of next month" is an excuse many of us make when we want to begin our health journey. Many people intend to exercise frequently or maintain a healthy diet, but occasionally they are unable to do so. And while it might make them feel somewhat guilty inside, relatable workout failures might make them feel lighter.
#25

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Titus Wilbur Report

#26

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Sarcastic Me Report

#27

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Titus Wilbur Report

#28

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Ashlie Tavares Report

In life, we are all going to have inconveniences. All the same, it's comforting to know that there are other people facing similar issues. Which of these memes best captured your experience? Remember to upvote your favorite posts, Pandas.
#29

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Brandy Michelle Gerber Report

alihmsalehuddin avatar
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
45 minutes ago

If you let an uncooked pizza run through, by the 3rd slide it'll be done.

#30

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Ashlie Tavares Report

#31

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Young Sheldon Fan Club Report

#32

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Kevin Sean Report

theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Who else reads only the first letter of these lists to find a secret message ?

#33

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Late Night Thoughts Report

#34

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

LeonarDawg da Vinci Report

#35

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Caylee Marie Report

#36

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Cyan Mor Report

#37

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Positive Shift Report

#38

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Reacts 4U Report

#39

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Romantic Couples Report

theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
37 minutes ago

me this morning in the garage with an empty glass. a real Clue answer

#40

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Young Sheldon Fan Club Report

#41

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Angela Wilson Report

#42

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Tony Matthews Report

#43

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Dakotah SkýWalker Report

#44

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Kaela Reynolds Report

#45

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Blake Warner Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Doesn’t have to be an older person, just somebody with no sense of humor

#46

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Titus Wilbur Report

#47

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Kevin Sean Report

#48

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Jessica Nowell Report

#49

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Jen Garcia Report

#50

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Female Memes Report

#51

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Tony Matthews Report

#52

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Laddi Mae Report

#53

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Briana Jesmarie Lopez Report

#54

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

The Salty Lunch Lady Report

#55

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Tony Matthews Report

theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, I’m a panda °dark circles around the eyes °a diet that does not suit me and that I digest badly °hairy everywhere °sleepy all day °people are dead laughing when I do gym

#56

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Bella Mancebo Report

#57

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Relationship Love Quotes Report

#58

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

The Bib Bing Theory 5 Report

#59

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Young Sheldon Forever Report

#60

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Fun With Animalz Report

#61

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

CameraMan Woosie Report

#62

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

LeonarDawg da Vinci Report

#63

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Funny Meme Daily Report

#64

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Emily Seymour Report

#65

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Ashlie Tavares Report

#66

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Allie Adams Report

#67

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Emily Seymour Report

#68

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Queen Memes Report

#69

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Briana Jesmarie Lopez Report

#70

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Cyan Mor Report

#71

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Kevin Sean Report

aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, my husband is scared of spiders. I deal with them; he deals with our angry toddler ;-)

#72

Fun-Jokes-Relatable-Memes

Atozzio Towns Report

#73

Best-Intriguing-Today-I-Learned-Facts

Quick Master1 Report

marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Source: shi**y-car-mods-daily" for anyone who's interested

