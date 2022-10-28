Not only do you get to know your friends or family members better by asking who's most likely to questions, but you also get to learn what they really think of you. And while some who is most likely to questions might break some friendships apart or seed some trust issues, ultimately, the game is all about having a bit of fun and a hearty laugh together.

Whether hanging out with friends, having a chill family night in, or perhaps having a corporate team building, there are plenty of funny who is most likely to questions that will have you all bonding and engrossed. And the best bit is that there's literally zero preparation required to play the game. All you need are high spirits, a crew willing to play, and a set of most likely to questions.

And luckily, we can help you with the latter. Below, we've compiled an extensive list of interesting and funny most likely to questions to kick off the game and fire up the shindig or a gathering. Looking for even more fun games and funny questions to ask your friends? Take a look at our set of have you ever questions that will spill all the beans!

#1

Who is most likely to get their own reality TV show?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
40 minutes ago

Why do I feel like the answer is "Kim Kardashian's dogs" or something of the sort?

#2

Who is the most likely to dye their hair a strange color?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
37 minutes ago

My bet is on Nicki Minaj

#3

Who is most likely to break something valuable in a store?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
36 minutes ago

An elephant

#4

Who is most likely to steal their parent's car?

#5

Who is most likely to spend all their money on something stupid?

#6

Who is most likely to never get married?

K- THULU
K- THULU
46 minutes ago

Me, duh....

#7

Who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
35 minutes ago

Bring it on, I'm ready.

#8

Who is most likely to have a few weird things stashed in their purse?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
21 minutes ago

try to beat a stool sample i carried in my purse for 2 weeks after I had forgotten to drop it at the lab

#9

Who is most likely to wear mismatching socks?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
19 minutes ago

Not only likely, I do it on purpose.

#10

Who is most likely to fail their driving test?

#11

Who is most likely to make it as a stand-up comedian?

Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
17 minutes ago

Technically.... anyone with at least one leg.

#12

Who is most likely to become famous?

#13

Who is the most likely to write a book?

#14

Who is most likely to scream while watching a horror movie?

#15

Who is most likely to spend all their money on a car?

#16

Who is most likely to get a computer virus?

#17

Who is most likely to remain single forever?

#18

Who is the most likely to forget to put on underwear?

#19

Who is most likely to get blocked by a celebrity on Twitter?

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
28 minutes ago

Not Elon Musk anymore.

#20

Who is most likely to play the lottery?

#21

Who is most likely to have a secret candy stash?

#22

Who is most likely to cry while watching romantic movies?

#23

Who is most likely to forget what they were saying?

#24

Who is most likely to catch feelings on the first date?

#25

Who is most likely to have the most children?

#26

Who is most likely to marry late?

#27

Who is most likely to be on their phone?

#28

Who is most likely to cry during a sad movie?

#29

Who is the most likely to fall in love with someone online?

#30

Who is most likely to have a one-night stand?

#31

Who is the most likely to marry someone they aren't in love with?

#32

Who is the most likely to go to the ER for something minor?

#33

Who is most likely to be the best liar?

#34

Who is the most likely to cut someone off during an argument?

#35

Who is most likely to watch romantic movies?

#36

Who is the most likely to be late to an important event?

#37

Who is most likely to be a secret social media influencer?

#38

Who is most likely to become a Bitcoin billionaire?

#39

Who is most likely to eat something off the ground?

#40

Who is most likely to sleep with their ex?

#41

Who is most likely to spend hours in a YouTube conspiracy theory hole?

#42

Who is most likely to get too drunk at pre drinks?

#43

Who is most likely to marry someone they just met?

#44

Who is most likely to go a week without a shower?

#45

Who is most likely to accidentally poison someone with terrible cooking?

#46

Who is most likely to stay in on the weekends?

#47

Who is most likely to be a world traveler?

#48

Who is most likely to get a beer belly first?

#49

Who is most likely to step in front of a moving train?

#50

Who is most likely to turn into the cat lady?

K- THULU
K- THULU
43 minutes ago

That's a bit sexist....Crazy cat gentlemen of the world, unite!!!!!

#51

Who is the most likely to kiss their dog on the mouth?

#52

Who is most likely to eat cat food?

#53

Who is the most likely to go skinny dipping?

#54

Who is most likely to get bitten by a wild animal?

#55

Who is most likely to eat in bed?

#56

Who is most likely to burn their food?

#57

Who is the most likely to have an allergy attack?

#58

Who is most likely to make multiple restroom stops during a road trip?

#59

Who is most likely to fall asleep outside?

#60

Who is most likely to spend a night in jail?

#61

Who is most likely to have the best snacks at home?

#62

Who is most likely to talk behind your back?

#63

Who is most likely to forget their curfew?

#64

Who is the most likely to appear in a music video?

#65

Who is most likely to throw a huge party for their birthday?

#66

Who is most likely to catfish someone on social media?

#67

Who is most likely to stay home on a Friday night?

K- THULU
K- THULU
40 minutes ago

It's friday night and I'm drinking cider and scrolling BP, so probably me?

#68

Who is most likely to follow the latest style trends?

#69

Who is most likely to rule the world?

#70

Who is most likely to set a Guinness World Record?

#71

Who is most likely to turn their home into a haunted house on October?

#72

Who is most likely to name their child something strange?

#73

Who is most likely to eat live insects and other unconventional foods when immersed in a new culture?

#74

Who is most likely to run away from a girls trip?

#75

Who is most likely to eat pizza for breakfast?

#76

Who is most likely to enjoy a late-night snack?

#77

Who is most likely to buy the wrong type of birthday cake?

#78

Who is most likely to give someone the same gift twice?

#79

Who is most likely to hold onto things they should throw away?

#80

Who is most likely to win a Nobel Prize?

#81

Who is most likely to participate in a hunger strike?

#82

Who is most likely to give all their money to charity?

#83

Who's most likely to dress up as the school mascot?

#84

Who is most likely to run a marathon?

#85

Who is most likely to keep in touch with their favorite high school teacher?

#86

Who is most likely to survive a week in the wild?

#87

Who is most likely to become the boss one day?

#88

Who was most likely to have been the teacher's pet in high school?

#89

Who is most likely to listen to classical music?

#90

Who is most likely to get a terrible tattoo?

#91

Who is most likely to have a divorce?

#92

Who is most likely to join a cult?

#93

Who is most likely to commit a crime?

#94

Who is most likely to become a prime minister?

#95

Who is most likely to keep a secret?

#96

Who is most likely to still own a Nokia 3310?

#97

Who is most likely to spend all their savings?

#98

Who is most likely to get arrested for urinating outside?

#99

Who is most likely to eat worms?

#100

Who is most likely to have the most body count?

#101

Who is most likely to have an imaginary friend as their best friend?

#102

Who is most likely to fail a lie detector test?

#103

Who is the most likely to eat something off the floor?

K- THULU
K- THULU
42 minutes ago

No comment.....

#104

Who is most likely to win a hotdog eating contest?

#105

Who is most likely to get an embarrassing tattoo?

#106

Who is the most likely to fake their birthday at a restaurant for a free piece of cake?

#107

Who is the most likely to organize travel plans by way of a spreadsheet?

#108

Who is most likely to become a Disney adult?

#109

Who is most likely to marry a nerd?

#110

Who is most likely to marry their best friend?

#111

Who is most likely to buy tickets to Justin Bieber's concert?

#112

Who is most likely to wear their parents' old clothes?

#113

Who is most likely to bring their siblings to a party?

#114

Who is most likely to go off the grid?

#115

Who is most likely to cheat on their partner?

#116

Who is most likely to pass out at their own wedding?

#117

Who is the most likely to get plastic surgery?

#118

Who is the most likely to be found at the bar?

K- THULU
K- THULU
34 minutes ago

No comment...

#119

Who is most likely to kiss a girlfriend's fiancé?

#120

Who is most likely to complete a world tour?

#121

Who is the most likely to spend too much money on skincare products?

#122

Who is the most likely to host a dog wedding?

#123

Who is most likely to get involved in an illegal business?

K- THULU
K- THULU
40 minutes ago

No comment....

#124

Who is the most likely to still be with their high school sweetheart?

#125

Who is most likely to win a drinking game?

#126

Who is most likely to get arrested?

#127

Who is the most likely to procrastinate?

#128

Who is the most likely to cheat at a board game?

#129

Who is the most likely to pick up the tab?

#130

Who is the most likely to spend money on someone else?

#131

Who is most likely to remain asleep even after the alarm goes off?

#132

Who is most likely to get into a fight online?

#133

Who is most likely to leave dirty dishes in the sink?

#134

Who is most likely to make new friends at a party?

#135

Who is most likely to be the center of attention?

#136

Who is most likely to pick a fight?

#137

Who is most likely to gain a million followers on social media?

#138

Who is most likely to move to a big city?

#139

Who is the most likely to learn a magic trick?

#140

Who is most likely to bike to work?

#141

Who is most likely to show up with a stain on their shirt?

#142

Who is most likely to teach you a new skill?

#143

Who is most likely to create an app?

#144

Who is most likely to have their own side hustle?

#145

Who is most likely to have a threesome?

#146

Who is most likely to marry a celebrity?

#147

Who is most likely to get lost in their own hometown?

#148

Who is most likely to sleep with a friend's family member?

#149

Who is most likely to fake their own death?

#150

Who is most likely to fall down stairs?

6points
POST
#151

Who is most likely to marry a rich man or woman?

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#152

Who is most likely to forget their own birthday?

Report

6points
POST
#153

Who is most likely to be late to their own wedding?

Report

6points
POST
#154

Who is most likely to spend all their time watching adult films?

Report

6points
POST
#155

Who is most likely being followed by the secret service?

Report

6points
POST
#156

Who is most likely to say the wrong thing at the exact wrong moment?

Report

6points
POST
#157

Who is most likely to know exactly what to say when you're feeling sad?

Report

6points
POST
#158

Who is most likely to frequent nude beaches on vacation?

Report

6points
POST
#159

Who is the most likely to make a baby cry?

Report

5points
POST
#160

Who is most likely to eat dinner by 5:00 PM?

Report

5points
POST
#161

Who is most likely to run out of toilet paper at home?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#162

Who is most likely to eat fast food for dinner?

Report

5points
POST
#163

Who is most likely to move to a different country?

Report

5points
POST
#164

Who is most likely to become President of the United States?

Report

5points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Any buffoon,apparently....

0
0points
reply
#165

Who is most likely to join the military?

Report

5points
POST
#166

Who is most likely to marry young?

Report

5points
POST
#167

Who is most likely to mispronounce the word "epitome"?

Report

5points
POST
#168

Who is most likely to start a new fashion trend?

Report

5points
POST
#169

Who is most likely to ask someone out?

Report

5points
POST
#170

Who is most likely to come home from college with a new boyfriend or girlfriend?

Report

5points
POST
#171

Who is most likely to become a parent?

Report

5points
POST
#172

Who is the most likely to make a positive change in society?

Report

5points
POST
#173

Who is the most likely to become a vegetarian?

Report

5points
POST
#174

Who is most likely to survive a natural disaster?

Report

5points
POST
#175

Who is most likely to lose all their money in a scam?

Report

5points
POST
#176

Who is most likely to turn into a drama queen on a random night out?

Report

5points
POST
#177

Who is the most likely to dispute the bill?

Report

5points
POST
#178

Who is most likely to spend hours in the bathtub?

Report

5points
POST
#179

Who is most likely to clean the bathroom voluntarily?

Report

5points
POST
#180

Who is most likely to learn a new language?

Report

5points
POST
#181

Who is the most likely to be out sick?

Report

5points
POST
#182

Who is the most likely to share their lunch with someone else?

Report

5points
POST
#183

Who is the most likely to become employee of the month?

Report

5points
POST
#184

Who is most likely to have a million dollars in their bank account?

Report

5points
POST
#185

Who is most likely to participate in adventure sports?

Report

5points
POST
#186

Who is most likely to fall asleep during a meeting?

Report

5points
POST
#187

Who is most likely to go on Love Island?

Report

5points
POST
#188

Who is most likely to get thrown out of the club?

Report

5points
POST
#189

Who is most likely to become engaged first?

Report

5points
POST
#190

Who is most likely to develop a fear of spiders?

Report

5points
POST
#191

Who is most likely to get their friends in trouble?

Report

5points
POST
#192

Who is most likely to be a race car driver?

Report

5points
POST
#193

Who is most likely to be the closeted gay friend we know?

Report

5points
POST
#194

Who is most likely to make noise in a movie theater?

Report

4points
POST
#195

Who is most likely to adopt a zoo animal?

Report

4points
POST
#196

Who is the most likely to get in a fight with their family while friends are over?

Report

4points
POST
#197

Who is most likely to forget their mom's birthday?

Report

4points
POST
#198

Who is most likely to suggest a horror movie?

Report

4points
POST
#199

Who is the most likely to shoplift?

Report

4points
POST
#200

Who is most likely to become a police officer?

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!