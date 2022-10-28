And luckily, we can help you with the latter. Below, we've compiled an extensive list of interesting and funny most likely to questions to kick off the game and fire up the shindig or a gathering. Looking for even more fun games and funny questions to ask your friends? Take a look at our set of have you ever questions that will spill all the beans!

Whether hanging out with friends, having a chill family night in, or perhaps having a corporate team building, there are plenty of funny who is most likely to questions that will have you all bonding and engrossed. And the best bit is that there's literally zero preparation required to play the game. All you need are high spirits, a crew willing to play, and a set of most likely to questions.

Not only do you get to know your friends or family members better by asking who's most likely to questions, but you also get to learn what they really think of you. And while some who is most likely to questions might break some friendships apart or seed some trust issues, ultimately, the game is all about having a bit of fun and a hearty laugh together.

#1 Who is most likely to get their own reality TV show?

#2 Who is the most likely to dye their hair a strange color?

#3 Who is most likely to break something valuable in a store?

#4 Who is most likely to steal their parent's car?

#5 Who is most likely to spend all their money on something stupid?

#6 Who is most likely to never get married?

#7 Who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?

#8 Who is most likely to have a few weird things stashed in their purse?

#9 Who is most likely to wear mismatching socks?

#10 Who is most likely to fail their driving test?

#11 Who is most likely to make it as a stand-up comedian?

#12 Who is most likely to become famous?

#13 Who is the most likely to write a book?

#14 Who is most likely to scream while watching a horror movie?

#15 Who is most likely to spend all their money on a car?

#16 Who is most likely to get a computer virus?

#17 Who is most likely to remain single forever?

#18 Who is the most likely to forget to put on underwear?

#19 Who is most likely to get blocked by a celebrity on Twitter?

#20 Who is most likely to play the lottery?

#21 Who is most likely to have a secret candy stash?

#22 Who is most likely to cry while watching romantic movies?

#23 Who is most likely to forget what they were saying?

#24 Who is most likely to catch feelings on the first date?

#25 Who is most likely to have the most children?

#26 Who is most likely to marry late?

#27 Who is most likely to be on their phone?

#28 Who is most likely to cry during a sad movie?

#29 Who is the most likely to fall in love with someone online?

#30 Who is most likely to have a one-night stand?

#31 Who is the most likely to marry someone they aren't in love with?

#32 Who is the most likely to go to the ER for something minor?

#33 Who is most likely to be the best liar?

#34 Who is the most likely to cut someone off during an argument?

#35 Who is most likely to watch romantic movies?

#36 Who is the most likely to be late to an important event?

#37 Who is most likely to be a secret social media influencer?

#38 Who is most likely to become a Bitcoin billionaire?

#39 Who is most likely to eat something off the ground?

#40 Who is most likely to sleep with their ex?

#41 Who is most likely to spend hours in a YouTube conspiracy theory hole?

#42 Who is most likely to get too drunk at pre drinks?

#43 Who is most likely to marry someone they just met?

#44 Who is most likely to go a week without a shower?

#45 Who is most likely to accidentally poison someone with terrible cooking?

#46 Who is most likely to stay in on the weekends?

#47 Who is most likely to be a world traveler?

#48 Who is most likely to get a beer belly first?

#49 Who is most likely to step in front of a moving train?

#50 Who is most likely to turn into the cat lady?

#51 Who is the most likely to kiss their dog on the mouth?

#52 Who is most likely to eat cat food?

#53 Who is the most likely to go skinny dipping?

#54 Who is most likely to get bitten by a wild animal?

#55 Who is most likely to eat in bed?

#56 Who is most likely to burn their food?

#57 Who is the most likely to have an allergy attack?

#58 Who is most likely to make multiple restroom stops during a road trip?

#59 Who is most likely to fall asleep outside?

#60 Who is most likely to spend a night in jail?

#61 Who is most likely to have the best snacks at home?

#62 Who is most likely to talk behind your back?

#63 Who is most likely to forget their curfew?

#64 Who is the most likely to appear in a music video?

#65 Who is most likely to throw a huge party for their birthday?

#66 Who is most likely to catfish someone on social media?

#67 Who is most likely to stay home on a Friday night?

#68 Who is most likely to follow the latest style trends?

#69 Who is most likely to rule the world?

#70 Who is most likely to set a Guinness World Record?

#71 Who is most likely to turn their home into a haunted house on October?

#72 Who is most likely to name their child something strange?

#73 Who is most likely to eat live insects and other unconventional foods when immersed in a new culture?

#74 Who is most likely to run away from a girls trip?

#75 Who is most likely to eat pizza for breakfast?

#76 Who is most likely to enjoy a late-night snack?

#77 Who is most likely to buy the wrong type of birthday cake?

#78 Who is most likely to give someone the same gift twice?

#79 Who is most likely to hold onto things they should throw away?

#80 Who is most likely to win a Nobel Prize?

#81 Who is most likely to participate in a hunger strike?

#82 Who is most likely to give all their money to charity?

#83 Who's most likely to dress up as the school mascot?

#84 Who is most likely to run a marathon?

#85 Who is most likely to keep in touch with their favorite high school teacher?

#86 Who is most likely to survive a week in the wild?

#87 Who is most likely to become the boss one day?

#88 Who was most likely to have been the teacher's pet in high school?

#89 Who is most likely to listen to classical music?

#90 Who is most likely to get a terrible tattoo?

#91 Who is most likely to have a divorce?

#92 Who is most likely to join a cult?

#93 Who is most likely to commit a crime?

#94 Who is most likely to become a prime minister?

#95 Who is most likely to keep a secret?

#96 Who is most likely to still own a Nokia 3310?

#97 Who is most likely to spend all their savings?

#98 Who is most likely to get arrested for urinating outside?

#99 Who is most likely to eat worms?

#100 Who is most likely to have the most body count?

#101 Who is most likely to have an imaginary friend as their best friend?

#102 Who is most likely to fail a lie detector test?

#103 Who is the most likely to eat something off the floor?

#104 Who is most likely to win a hotdog eating contest?

#105 Who is most likely to get an embarrassing tattoo?

#106 Who is the most likely to fake their birthday at a restaurant for a free piece of cake?

#107 Who is the most likely to organize travel plans by way of a spreadsheet?

#108 Who is most likely to become a Disney adult?

#109 Who is most likely to marry a nerd?

#110 Who is most likely to marry their best friend?

#111 Who is most likely to buy tickets to Justin Bieber's concert?

#112 Who is most likely to wear their parents' old clothes?

#113 Who is most likely to bring their siblings to a party?

#114 Who is most likely to go off the grid?

#115 Who is most likely to cheat on their partner?

#116 Who is most likely to pass out at their own wedding?

#117 Who is the most likely to get plastic surgery?

#118 Who is the most likely to be found at the bar?

#119 Who is most likely to kiss a girlfriend's fiancé?

#120 Who is most likely to complete a world tour?

#121 Who is the most likely to spend too much money on skincare products?

#122 Who is the most likely to host a dog wedding?

#123 Who is most likely to get involved in an illegal business?

#124 Who is the most likely to still be with their high school sweetheart?

#125 Who is most likely to win a drinking game?

#126 Who is most likely to get arrested?

#127 Who is the most likely to procrastinate?

#128 Who is the most likely to cheat at a board game?

#129 Who is the most likely to pick up the tab?

#130 Who is the most likely to spend money on someone else?

#131 Who is most likely to remain asleep even after the alarm goes off?

#132 Who is most likely to get into a fight online?

#133 Who is most likely to leave dirty dishes in the sink?

#134 Who is most likely to make new friends at a party?

#135 Who is most likely to be the center of attention?

#136 Who is most likely to pick a fight?

#137 Who is most likely to gain a million followers on social media?

#138 Who is most likely to move to a big city?

#139 Who is the most likely to learn a magic trick?

#140 Who is most likely to bike to work?

#141 Who is most likely to show up with a stain on their shirt?

#142 Who is most likely to teach you a new skill?

#143 Who is most likely to create an app?

#144 Who is most likely to have their own side hustle?

#145 Who is most likely to have a threesome?

#146 Who is most likely to marry a celebrity?

#147 Who is most likely to get lost in their own hometown?

#148 Who is most likely to sleep with a friend's family member?

#149 Who is most likely to fake their own death?

#150 Who is most likely to fall down stairs?

#151 Who is most likely to marry a rich man or woman?

#152 Who is most likely to forget their own birthday?

#153 Who is most likely to be late to their own wedding?

#154 Who is most likely to spend all their time watching adult films?

#155 Who is most likely being followed by the secret service?

#156 Who is most likely to say the wrong thing at the exact wrong moment?

#157 Who is most likely to know exactly what to say when you're feeling sad?

#158 Who is most likely to frequent nude beaches on vacation?

#159 Who is the most likely to make a baby cry?

#160 Who is most likely to eat dinner by 5:00 PM?

#161 Who is most likely to run out of toilet paper at home?

#162 Who is most likely to eat fast food for dinner?

#163 Who is most likely to move to a different country?

#164 Who is most likely to become President of the United States?

#165 Who is most likely to join the military?

#166 Who is most likely to marry young?

#167 Who is most likely to mispronounce the word "epitome"?

#168 Who is most likely to start a new fashion trend?

#169 Who is most likely to ask someone out?

#170 Who is most likely to come home from college with a new boyfriend or girlfriend?

#171 Who is most likely to become a parent?

#172 Who is the most likely to make a positive change in society?

#173 Who is the most likely to become a vegetarian?

#174 Who is most likely to survive a natural disaster?

#175 Who is most likely to lose all their money in a scam?

#176 Who is most likely to turn into a drama queen on a random night out?

#177 Who is the most likely to dispute the bill?

#178 Who is most likely to spend hours in the bathtub?

#179 Who is most likely to clean the bathroom voluntarily?

#180 Who is most likely to learn a new language?

#181 Who is the most likely to be out sick?

#182 Who is the most likely to share their lunch with someone else?

#183 Who is the most likely to become employee of the month?

#184 Who is most likely to have a million dollars in their bank account?

#185 Who is most likely to participate in adventure sports?

#186 Who is most likely to fall asleep during a meeting?

#187 Who is most likely to go on Love Island?

#188 Who is most likely to get thrown out of the club?

#189 Who is most likely to become engaged first?

#190 Who is most likely to develop a fear of spiders?

#191 Who is most likely to get their friends in trouble?

#192 Who is most likely to be a race car driver?

#193 Who is most likely to be the closeted gay friend we know?

#194 Who is most likely to make noise in a movie theater?

#195 Who is most likely to adopt a zoo animal?

#196 Who is the most likely to get in a fight with their family while friends are over?

#197 Who is most likely to forget their mom's birthday?

#198 Who is most likely to suggest a horror movie?

#199 Who is the most likely to shoplift?