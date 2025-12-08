ADVERTISEMENT

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that some of life’s best memories are created outdoors, and thanks to modern and historic artists, being in the open air has become a positively thrilling experience. Across the globe, they’ve managed to turn ordinary streets and even bare cliff edges into museums with sculptures so spectacular they almost don’t feel real. Some of these pieces honor historical legends, while others are simply mind-bending works of art, but all of them were created to captivate anyone who walks past. We’ve put together this list of 52 sculptures from around the world that are so unbelievable, you’ll want to see them in person.