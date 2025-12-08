52 Spectacular Sculptures Across The Globe That Deserve A Spot On Your Travel Bucket List
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that some of life’s best memories are created outdoors, and thanks to modern and historic artists, being in the open air has become a positively thrilling experience. Across the globe, they’ve managed to turn ordinary streets and even bare cliff edges into museums with sculptures so spectacular they almost don’t feel real. Some of these pieces honor historical legends, while others are simply mind-bending works of art, but all of them were created to captivate anyone who walks past. We’ve put together this list of 52 sculptures from around the world that are so unbelievable, you’ll want to see them in person.
This post may include affiliate links.
Golden Bridge, Da Nang, Vietnam
Tombili, Istanbul, Turkey
The Awakening, Maryland, USA
Adiyogi Shiva Bust, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
Christ The Redeemer, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Puppy, Bilbao, Spain
Statue Of Lord Shiva, Murdeshwar, India
The Kelpies, Grangemouth, Scotland, United Kingdom
Wat Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Leshan Giant Buddha, Leshan, China
Dragon Bridge, Da Nang, Vietnam
Naturally, most pieces of art are undeniably captivating, but only a select few are record breakers, and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada Valley certainly makes the cut. Standing at around 597 feet, this massive monument honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first deputy prime minister, comes in at number one on the list of the world’s tallest sculptures.
Statue Of Liberty, New York, USA
Been there. It's much smaller then you think it is.
Mount Rushmore, South Dakota, USA
The Fork - Alimentarium, Vevey, Switzerland
Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, Bali, Indonesia
Virgen Del Socavon, Oruro, Bolivia
Lord Murugan Statue, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Christ Of The Abyss, Key Largo, Florida, USA
Lion Monument, Lucerne, Switzerland
Gallos, Cornwall, England, United Kingdom
Men By The Sea, Esbjerg, Denmark
Amazon Statue, Cotonou, Benin
Angel Of The North, Gateshead, England, United Kingdom
The Force Of Nature Westminster, Westminster, England
While most sculptures are truly something to marvel at, some tend to draw more attention than others. It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that the Statue of Liberty, Christ the Redeemer, and the David sculpture by Michelangelo are some of the most popular in the world. These works of art are global icons that are loved not just for their powerful symbolism and historical significance but also for their impressive craftsmanship.
Franz Kafka, Rotating Head, Prague, Czech Republic
The Burghers Of Calais, London, England, United Kingdom
Cristo Protetor De Encantado, State Of Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil
Rock Sculpture Of Decebalus, Orsova, Romania
Spring Temple Buddha, Henan, China
Cristo De La Concordia, Cochabamba, Bolivia
Phuket Big Buddha, Phuket, Thailand
Tian Tan Buddha, Ngong Ping, Hong Kong
Chinggis Khaan Statue Complex, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
La Mano Del Desierto, Atacama Desert, Chile
Apennine Colossus, Tuscany, Italy
Although there’s no official world record for the “most sculptures in one city,” Rome would probably win the title, with Skopje in North Macedonia coming in as a close second. The Italian city is home to a generous mix of fountains, ancient ruins, and Renaissance works of art on almost every street corner, making the entire city feel like an outdoor gallery.