My friends, it's time to reveal one of my most controversial secrets—when I boil or fry sausages, I always make cross-shaped cuts on the ends so that the tails stick out in different directions. I don't know why I do it, but my mom always did it, and well, it looks cool—even if my friends and wife (and now older kids, too) laugh at me.

But, at the end of the day, everyone who has ever stood at the stove or made something more complicated than a sandwich probably has their own culinary belief, for which we're ready to lock horns with anyone. Even if deep down we understand how weird it looks. And it's precisely these cooking beliefs that our list today is dedicated to.

More info: Reddit

#1

Oatmeal cookies with nuts and dried cranberries on a white plate, illustrating wild cooking opinions debate. Oatmeal raisin cookies are better than chocolate chips cookies.

According_Wish_6606 , EyeEm Report

    #2

    Wood-fired pizza with melted cheese and basil leaves on a floured wooden surface, illustrating wild cooking opinions. "Authenticity" is just gatekeeping progress of food. Everything was new and inauthentic at one point, but people tried new things and experimented. Do what tastes good to you and f**k anyone that tells you that you're wrong for doing it.

    Herogamer555 , mahyar mirghasemi Report

    #3

    Fresh kale on a wooden cutting board with tomatoes, olive oil, and wooden pepper grinders for wild cooking opinions. Kale can die in Hell.

    anon , AndreyStar Report

    Almost three years ago, this thread appeared on the AskReddit community, the author of which, user u/fizzyoranges287, asked netizens: "What’s your most controversial food opinion?" Interestingly, the number of comments was almost five times higher than the number of upvotes, which can only mean one thing: a heated debate.

    Yes, the thread turned out to be incredibly lively and controversial, with many disputes, evidence and counterarguments. And the truth, as our ancestors used to say, is born from disputes. So we at Bored Panda have prepared a special selection of the most interesting, sometimes odd, and even awkward—yet nevertheless exciting—viewpoints.
    #4

    Person holding a wooden crate with fresh cabbages in a garden, illustrating wild cooking opinions on fresh ingredients. Cabbage is criminally underrated.

    52hrz , Getty Images Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just strike out the "ly underrated" bit and it's bang on,

    #5

    Strips of bacon sizzling in a cast iron skillet representing wild cooking opinions from the internet. Bacon aint that great.

    CandidateMiserable , Michelle @Shelly Captures It Report

    #6

    Close-up of a pizza with pineapple, pepperoni, and mushrooms illustrating wild cooking opinions and unique food combinations. Pineapple on pizza is cromulent only if there is a salty topping to balance it out.

    MacduffFifesNo1Thane , Shameel mukkath Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought only Mr. Burns was allowed to use that word - he did invent it after all.

    In his famous book "Gulliver's Travels," British satirist Jonathan Swift told the story of how a full-fledged war broke out between two once good-neighborly countries over a culinary issue. Two monarchs simply couldn't agree on which side of a boiled egg is better to peel—the sharp or the blunt.

    Of course, it was a satire mocking the religious wars in Europe of those times, but some disputes between home and professional cooks are no less tense and stormy. By the way, how do you peel an egg—from which end? For example, I always do it from the sharp end.
    #7

    Basket of crispy fried chicken strips topped with creamy sauce and sprinkled with herbs, showcasing wild cooking opinions. Oh here is a good one. I like my food without bbq sauce or condiments. I like spices, not sauces.

    BasicMagician , jianwei zhu Report

    #8

    Plated gourmet dish with seared scallops, crispy garnish, microgreens, and vibrant cooking sauce on a white plate. Deconstructed food is overpriced b******t and just because a starred chef does it does not make it good.

    anon , Luca Volpe Productions Report

    #9

    Close-up of noodles topped with unusual condiments illustrating wild cooking opinions that sparked internet discussions. There's nothing unhealthy about MSG. It enhances the flavor of anything it's added to. I personally like a 50/50 blend of high-quality salt and MSG for most cooking.

    Cheekybugger1983 , Novra Tilova Report

    Some culinary disputes arise when the national meal of one country begins to change under the influence of other cultures. A classic example of this is pizza, because, for example, adding pineapples to it is sacrilege for almost every self-respecting Italian. And stubborn adherents to Italian cuisine don't even recognize anything other than the traditional Margherita as pizza.

    In fact, legend has it that the three classic ingredients of a Margherita symbolize the colors of the Italian flag: basil stands for green, mozzarella stands for white, and tomatoes stand for red.

    According to this legend, when Queen Margherita of Italy came to Naples on an official visit in 1889, the best local chef, Raffaele Esposito, created a pizza using the colors of the national flag and asked for special permission to name it after the queen.
    #10

    Three tacos filled with seasoned meat, kale, and cheese, with creamy sauce being poured on top, showcasing wild cooking opinions. Tacos are better than most things.

    guanwho , Jarett Lopez Report

    #11

    Colorful macarons arranged in rows, showcasing wild cooking opinions on creative and unique dessert presentations. I want to expose the derps that think a macaroon and a macaron are the same thing and that it's "a matter of pronunciation". It's not, it's really not they are two vastly different culinary creations.

    Theherringphish , Teo Zac Report

    #12

    Fresh Brussels sprouts with water droplets on a wooden surface next to a blue and white checkered kitchen towel. Brussel sprouts are awesome! It all comes down to how you cook them. I love J. Kenji Lopez-Alt's recipe in The Food Lab.

    PM_ME_THEM_B00BS , photostk Report

    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    [Pedantry on] J. Kenji Lopez-Alt's recipe in The Food Lab requires Brussels sprouts, with an s. [Pedantry off] :)

    But over the years, when pizza went from being an exclusively national treasure of Italy to a virtually worldwide dish, it's quite reasonable that different chefs from different countries added a wide variety of ingredients to it. For example, pineapples, falafel, or even cicadas.

    By the way, cicadas are said to give the pizza a unique nutty flavor... Well, I don’t know, I haven’t tried it, and, frankly, I don’t want to. Maybe you have. Have you tried it?
    #13

    Chick-fil-A Polynesian and sauce bottles lined up on a grocery shelf showcasing popular wild cooking opinions. Chick-fil-a and Canes sauce are overrated.

    PrestigiousCatch9777 , Sarah Stierch Report

    Partially eaten fried chicken and a French fry in a paper tray with sauce and napkins, illustrating wild cooking opinions. I hate "inedible" things in my food. Like (fish)bones (chicken wings, spare ribs etc.), seafood shells, skewers, etc.
    If it's not supposed to go in my mouth, then it shouldn't be on my plate. If I pay you to prepare food for me, then don't make me "finish the job".

    terr-e , freepik Report

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gerber produces exactly the product you describe. It comes in tiny jars.

    #15

    Bowl of fresh watermelon salad with feta cheese cubes and green herbs, illustrating wild cooking opinions. Watermelon is just better than a cucumber to put in your salads.

    SeniorAd6950 , EyeEm Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That really depends on whether I'm having a cucumber salad or a watermelon salad.

    However, the whole charm of human society lies precisely in diversity—and this also applies to cooking preferences. For example, what looks very appetizing to one of us, another simply won’t eat, and a third person will consider it a terrible perversion.

    For example, coffee with mayo. But someone really likes it! In any case, we're looking forward to your personal confessions about your oddest cooking opinions—and let the new debate begin!

    #16

    Close-up of a glass filled with ice cubes and liquid, illustrating wild cooking opinions on food and drink preparation. Ice in sodas is dumb. It just melts and then the soda doesn't taste much.

    Alfredo12334 , Ice in sodas Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you get less juice, and it goes flat as the ice melts... If the drink is already fridge cold it doesn't need to be cooled any further,

    #17

    Close-up of a wooden spoon filled with coarse brown sugar, illustrating wild cooking opinions on ingredient choices. Brown sugar is quite scrumptious on its own. Im gonna get heart disease.

    anon , freepik Report

    #18

    Box of croydon house instant mashed potatoes with chicken-y flavor and fried onions, a wild cooking opinion product. I like instant mashed potatoes.

    lamiscaea , Andrew Filer Report

    I will try/eat nearly any kind of food. Can't do living things though. Want me to eat a caterpillar or grub? Sure! Fry it in some butter, but 100% no on cramming a wriggling live grub down my yapper. Sucker better be dead first.

    chuckaway9 Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dead _and_ cooked. Raw meat, fish or seafood is simply not edible.

    BBQ sauce belongs on french fries.

    anon Report

    #21

    The best way to eat chili is using tortilla chips as scoops.

    blamethepunx Report

    #22

    Colorful licorice candies in various shapes and sizes, illustrating wild cooking opinions with vibrant food visuals. Okay this is a pretty universal opinion outside of my country, but here it's very controversial. I hate liquorice. It's disgusting honestly and i can't understand how people can eat it.

    benjamindufa , rawpixel.com Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The liquorice we get in moist of the world is sweet, not salty, very different from the Danish stuff you may be referring to.

    Carton of white eggs with one cracked open showing yolk, illustrating wild cooking opinions from the internet. Egg as ingredient/component > just egg (especially scrambled).

    Blind_Wolf , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    Hand holding chopsticks lifting noodles from takeout box, representing wild cooking opinions and internet food thoughts. Okay, I have a few:
    Grapes, watermelon, bits of fruit are fantastic in savoury salads.
    Cheap 2 min noodles make delicious meals if paired with fresh herbs spices ingredients
    It's more important to understand how elements of cooking work than it is to know or remember recipes.
    Good pizza means 4 toppings max
    *Edit thought of some more: when scrambled eggs or Omelette goes onto the plate it must be wet, it will continue to cook while it gets served.
    Most savoury meals can be deserts eg. Pasta with strawberry jam reduction and whipped cream etc
    Chilli is not optional, some meals require a strong level of heat to be true. Mild beef vindaloo is not beef vindaloo, it's slop for children. It must be hot.

    F33dR , freepik Report

    Bowl of creamy mashed potatoes garnished with herbs, fresh potatoes, and greens on a rustic wooden table cooking opinions Mash potatos are better with the skins in.

    Yaboijustlikesgoats , chandlervid85 Report

    #26

    Close-up of colorful sugar-coated candies in a bowl, illustrating wild cooking opinions and internet food thoughts. I keep sour jellies in the freezer.

    Deadbear4Lyf , Kaboompics.com Report

    #27

    Hand dipping a french fry into sauce next to a sandwich and fries, illustrating wild cooking opinions online. I enjoy mayonnaise.

    Background-Falcon-74 , K8 Report

    Boneless wings are just chicken nuggets!

    TheSarcasticClam Report

    #29

    You can eat something if you want to. Wanna eat a rock ive done that. It may k**l you but as long as its bit sized you probably could.

    anon Report

    #30

    Bacon egg and cheese should be just that. No tomatoes, no sprouts, no ketchup. The name is the ingredients and only the ingredients.

    mdfritz Report

    Crispy French fries seasoned with pepper being dipped into a white bowl of ketchup, illustrating wild cooking opinions. F**k ketchup.

    fell-deeds-awake , nafterdd Report

    Velveeta shells and cheese are amazingly epicly superior when reheated in the microwave.

    TheRealOcsiban Report

    #33

    Beans and spaghetti (especially canned ones) on toast is disgusting.

    hinataswalletthief Report

    Fresh garden salad with croutons and creamy dressing, illustrating wild cooking opinions from the internet debates. Creamy salad dressings that are mostly made up of mayonnaise/yoghurt etc are absolutely disgusting.

    Vinaigrettes are infinitely superior.

    HairoftheDog89 , topntp26 Report

    #35

    Bowl of oatmeal topped with fresh berries and almonds, illustrating wild cooking opinions and creative food ideas. The texture of plain oatmeal is similar to vomit.

    HONESTANSWERSIAMHIGH , chandlervid85 Report

    #36

    Jar of Kraft Miracle Whip on a kitchen counter, illustrating wild cooking opinions and internet food debates. Miracle Whip is disgusting.

    anon , Erik Mclean Report

    Slice of blueberry layer cake with purple frosting and fresh blueberries, representing wild cooking opinions and internet food trends. Cake is insanely overrated.

    funnyfucker5 , uladzimirzgurski Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you think you can bundle all kinds of cake together into su c a generalisation you clearly have not experienced enough different sorts of cake,

    #38

    Filets are one of the worst steaks.

    Suuuper expensive, almost no marbling (flavor), and they're annoyingly small. Sure, they're tender, but unless you're 80, have no teeth and can't taste anything anyway, it makes no sense. I hate them.

    HEIN0US_CRIMES Report

    #39

    Person holding packaged sushi in a store aisle, highlighting wild cooking opinions about popular food choices online. I don’t know how controversial this is but that pre packaged grocery store sushi IS SOOOO F*****G GOOD.

    bromomento69 , syda_productions Report

