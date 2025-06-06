But, at the end of the day, everyone who has ever stood at the stove or made something more complicated than a sandwich probably has their own culinary belief, for which we're ready to lock horns with anyone. Even if deep down we understand how weird it looks. And it's precisely these cooking beliefs that our list today is dedicated to.

My friends, it's time to reveal one of my most controversial secrets—when I boil or fry sausages, I always make cross-shaped cuts on the ends so that the tails stick out in different directions. I don't know why I do it, but my mom always did it, and well, it looks cool—even if my friends and wife (and now older kids, too) laugh at me.

#1 Oatmeal raisin cookies are better than chocolate chips cookies.

#2 "Authenticity" is just gatekeeping progress of food. Everything was new and inauthentic at one point, but people tried new things and experimented. Do what tastes good to you and f**k anyone that tells you that you're wrong for doing it.

#3 Kale can die in Hell.

Almost three years ago, this thread appeared on the AskReddit community, the author of which, user u/fizzyoranges287, asked netizens: "What’s your most controversial food opinion?" Interestingly, the number of comments was almost five times higher than the number of upvotes, which can only mean one thing: a heated debate. Yes, the thread turned out to be incredibly lively and controversial, with many disputes, evidence and counterarguments. And the truth, as our ancestors used to say, is born from disputes. So we at Bored Panda have prepared a special selection of the most interesting, sometimes odd, and even awkward—yet nevertheless exciting—viewpoints.

#4 Cabbage is criminally underrated.

#5 Bacon aint that great.

#6 Pineapple on pizza is cromulent only if there is a salty topping to balance it out.

In his famous book "Gulliver's Travels," British satirist Jonathan Swift told the story of how a full-fledged war broke out between two once good-neighborly countries over a culinary issue. Two monarchs simply couldn't agree on which side of a boiled egg is better to peel—the sharp or the blunt. Of course, it was a satire mocking the religious wars in Europe of those times, but some disputes between home and professional cooks are no less tense and stormy. By the way, how do you peel an egg—from which end? For example, I always do it from the sharp end.

#7 Oh here is a good one. I like my food without bbq sauce or condiments. I like spices, not sauces.

#8 Deconstructed food is overpriced b******t and just because a starred chef does it does not make it good.

#9 There's nothing unhealthy about MSG. It enhances the flavor of anything it's added to. I personally like a 50/50 blend of high-quality salt and MSG for most cooking.

Some culinary disputes arise when the national meal of one country begins to change under the influence of other cultures. A classic example of this is pizza, because, for example, adding pineapples to it is sacrilege for almost every self-respecting Italian. And stubborn adherents to Italian cuisine don't even recognize anything other than the traditional Margherita as pizza. ADVERTISEMENT In fact, legend has it that the three classic ingredients of a Margherita symbolize the colors of the Italian flag: basil stands for green, mozzarella stands for white, and tomatoes stand for red. According to this legend, when Queen Margherita of Italy came to Naples on an official visit in 1889, the best local chef, Raffaele Esposito, created a pizza using the colors of the national flag and asked for special permission to name it after the queen.

#10 Tacos are better than most things.

#11 I want to expose the derps that think a macaroon and a macaron are the same thing and that it's "a matter of pronunciation". It's not, it's really not they are two vastly different culinary creations.

#12 Brussel sprouts are awesome! It all comes down to how you cook them. I love J. Kenji Lopez-Alt's recipe in The Food Lab.

But over the years, when pizza went from being an exclusively national treasure of Italy to a virtually worldwide dish, it's quite reasonable that different chefs from different countries added a wide variety of ingredients to it. For example, pineapples, falafel, or even cicadas. By the way, cicadas are said to give the pizza a unique nutty flavor... Well, I don’t know, I haven’t tried it, and, frankly, I don’t want to. Maybe you have. Have you tried it?

#13 Chick-fil-a and Canes sauce are overrated.

#14 I hate "inedible" things in my food. Like (fish)bones (chicken wings, spare ribs etc.), seafood shells, skewers, etc.

If it's not supposed to go in my mouth, then it shouldn't be on my plate. If I pay you to prepare food for me, then don't make me "finish the job".

#15 Watermelon is just better than a cucumber to put in your salads.

However, the whole charm of human society lies precisely in diversity—and this also applies to cooking preferences. For example, what looks very appetizing to one of us, another simply won’t eat, and a third person will consider it a terrible perversion. ADVERTISEMENT For example, coffee with mayo. But someone really likes it! In any case, we're looking forward to your personal confessions about your oddest cooking opinions—and let the new debate begin! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Ice in sodas is dumb. It just melts and then the soda doesn't taste much.

#17 Brown sugar is quite scrumptious on its own. Im gonna get heart disease.

#18 I like instant mashed potatoes.

#19 I will try/eat nearly any kind of food. Can't do living things though. Want me to eat a caterpillar or grub? Sure! Fry it in some butter, but 100% no on cramming a wriggling live grub down my yapper. Sucker better be dead first.

#20 BBQ sauce belongs on french fries.

#21 The best way to eat chili is using tortilla chips as scoops.

#22 Okay this is a pretty universal opinion outside of my country, but here it's very controversial. I hate liquorice. It's disgusting honestly and i can't understand how people can eat it.

#23 Egg as ingredient/component > just egg (especially scrambled).

#24 Okay, I have a few:

Grapes, watermelon, bits of fruit are fantastic in savoury salads.

Cheap 2 min noodles make delicious meals if paired with fresh herbs spices ingredients

It's more important to understand how elements of cooking work than it is to know or remember recipes.

Good pizza means 4 toppings max

*Edit thought of some more: when scrambled eggs or Omelette goes onto the plate it must be wet, it will continue to cook while it gets served.

Most savoury meals can be deserts eg. Pasta with strawberry jam reduction and whipped cream etc

Chilli is not optional, some meals require a strong level of heat to be true. Mild beef vindaloo is not beef vindaloo, it's slop for children. It must be hot.

#25 Mash potatos are better with the skins in.

#26 I keep sour jellies in the freezer.

#27 I enjoy mayonnaise.

#28 Boneless wings are just chicken nuggets!

#29 You can eat something if you want to. Wanna eat a rock ive done that. It may k**l you but as long as its bit sized you probably could.

#30 Bacon egg and cheese should be just that. No tomatoes, no sprouts, no ketchup. The name is the ingredients and only the ingredients.

#31 F**k ketchup.

#32 Velveeta shells and cheese are amazingly epicly superior when reheated in the microwave.

#33 Beans and spaghetti (especially canned ones) on toast is disgusting.

#34 Creamy salad dressings that are mostly made up of mayonnaise/yoghurt etc are absolutely disgusting.



Vinaigrettes are infinitely superior.

#35 The texture of plain oatmeal is similar to vomit.

#36 Miracle Whip is disgusting.

#37 Cake is insanely overrated.

#38 Filets are one of the worst steaks.



Suuuper expensive, almost no marbling (flavor), and they're annoyingly small. Sure, they're tender, but unless you're 80, have no teeth and can't taste anything anyway, it makes no sense. I hate them.

#39 I don’t know how controversial this is but that pre packaged grocery store sushi IS SOOOO F*****G GOOD.

