Who Is Morrissey? Steven Patrick Morrissey is an English singer and songwriter, celebrated for his distinctive baritone voice and profound lyrical depth. His career is marked by an unwavering anti-establishment stance and a unique aesthetic. He first captivated audiences as the frontman of the iconic rock band The Smiths, whose debut album in 1984 quickly garnered national recognition. This breakout moment established his reputation for witty, sardonic lyrics and a singular stage persona.

Full Name Steven Patrick Morrissey Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Possibly Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality British Ethnicity Irish Education St Wilfred’s Primary School, St Mary’s Secondary Modern School, Stretford Technical College Father Peter Morrissey Mother Elizabeth Dwyer Siblings Jacqueline Morrissey

Early Life and Education Steven Patrick Morrissey was born on May 22, 1959, in Old Trafford, Lancashire, England, to working-class Irish Catholic immigrant parents. His childhood in Manchester was marked by a deep love for literature, 1960s pop music, and kitchen sink realism. He attended St Wilfred’s Primary School and St Mary’s Secondary Modern School, finding the latter unpleasant. Later, at Stretford Technical College, he gained O-Levels and fostered his passion for writing and music, which foreshadowed his future career.

Notable Relationships Morrissey has maintained a notably private stance on his relationships, though his autobiography revealed a significant connection with photographer Jake Walters in the mid-1990s. He was also romantically linked to Tina Dehghani in the 2000s. Morrissey has no children. He has not publicly confirmed a current partner since his past relationships.

Career Highlights Morrissey rose to prominence as the lyricist and frontman of The Smiths, a highly influential British rock band active from 1982 to 1987. Their albums, including Meat Is Murder and The Queen Is Dead, achieved significant critical acclaim and commercial success in the UK, defining the indie rock sound of the 1980s. Following The Smiths’ dissolution, Morrissey launched a successful solo career in 1988 with the number-one album Viva Hate. He has since released numerous charting records, such as Vauxhall and I and You Are the Quarry, solidifying his status as an enduring and distinctive voice in alternative music.