Mormon Women Go Crazy Over “More Revealing” Version Of Sacred Underwear, Line Up For Hours Outside Stores

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has introduced a new version of its traditional temple garments, the sacred undergarments worn by members beneath everyday clothing.

For decades, the white garments have been deliberately modest, featuring high necklines and cap sleeves that cover the shoulders.

However, for many Mormon women, the old, bulky design often didn’t work under their clothing, making certain outfits feel unflattering or uncomfortable.

Woman with braided hair discussing Mormon underwear styles with images of LDS revealing garments for women and men.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a redesigned version of its temple garments



Image credits: Alyssa Grenfell

At the end of last year, the church announced a “slightly more revealing” version meant to offer “options in styles and fabrics for those residing in hot, humid areas.”

The alternative design replaces the classic short-sleeve top with a tank-style version—making it the first sleeveless garment offered in the church’s nearly 200-year history.

After months of anticipation, the temple garments have finally been released in the United States, the country with the world’s largest Mormon population.

Woman in a black dress discussing Mormon women’s reaction to more revealing sacred underwear in a casual bedroom setting.

Image credits: Andrea Fausett

But church leaders underestimated the demand for the new designs. Videos posted on social media show long lines forming outside of stores, and some women even said they’d be willing to travel across the world to get their hands on the undergarments.

“I will get them at all costs. I will fly to Japan if I need to,” 31-year-old Andrea Fausett told The New York Times.

Shayla Egan couldn’t believe her eyes when she arrived at her local store.

“My mouth dropped to the floor when I saw the line,” she wrote on Instagram after waiting more than three hours. “They limited everyone to 20 new items per person.”

The new tank-style top marks the first sleeveless design in the church’s history

Woman discussing Mormon underwear black market with images comparing old and new more revealing sacred underwear designs.

Image credits: Alyssa Grenfell

The high demand has reportedly sparked a resale market online. Some church members are paying more than $150 plus shipping to have the garments delivered from Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, and the Philippines, where larger quantities were released, as per The Post.

The original price of the garments is reportedly $4 to $5 apiece.

Mormon women lined up outside store excited for more revealing version of sacred underwear on a sunny day.

Image credits: Alyssa Grenfell

Many women who were able to purchase the garments have taken to social media to share their joy about wearing the sleeveless, church-approved alternative.

“Me crying because someone sent me a tank top garment so I can wear it on my wedding day and have sleeves just like my little girl heart wanted,” one Mormon woman shared on TikTok.

“When you’re finally able to wear tops with no sleeves and feel closer to God than ever,” another celebrated.

“I arrived at the line at 9:30am, and walked out with my new garments bag at 1:30pm. 4 hours. 😂 ,” someone else wrote.

Demand spiked after the garments’ US release, with crowds lining up outside stores and many church members waiting for hours

Women lining up outside a store to buy the more revealing version of Mormon sacred underwear.

Image credits: Alyssa Grenfell

In Utah, lines for the garments resembled those of a Black Friday sale, state Sen. Mike McKell said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, those outside the church have been watching the frenzy over the temple garments with confusion.

“A church having a merch drop is WILD,” one person joked.

Another baffled user referred to the long lines as “consumerism at its worst.”

“This is hilarious! Tell me without telling me it was time for a change,” added someone else.

Smiling woman outdoors wearing sunglasses and necklaces, excited about more revealing sacred underwear garments.

Image credits: Shayla Egan

TikToker Alyssa Grenfell, an ex-member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the updated undergarments should have been released much sooner.

“This new underwear comes after decades of Mormon leaders demonizing any measure of showing your shoulders.

“As I look at these ultra-long lines, I think one of the saddest things for me is seeing women so excited to get permission to do something they’ve always wanted.”

Some members have turned to international sellers, paying more than $150 plus shipping for garments

Crowd of Mormon women lining up outside stores early morning for more revealing version of sacred underwear.

Image credits: Shayla Egan

Woman with sunglasses sitting in a car discussing smaller sizes selling out of more revealing sacred underwear for Mormon women.

Image credits: Shayla Egan

In addition to offering more comfort, the new breathable design has been a relief for many church members who struggled to wear the traditional one for medical reasons or because they live in warm climates.

“I think that it’s great that they are considering the needs of women,” Amanda Shirley, a Salt Lake City resident who was shopping for the garments, told the AP.

Shirley said she knows some women who struggle with the old cotton and polyester garments due to gynecological issues. She called the introduction of the new designs “forward-thinking.”

The design was created to better suit members living in hot, humid climates

Woman speaking into microphone in a home studio, discussing Mormon women and more revealing versions of sacred underwear.

Image credits: Alyssa Grenfell

Temple garments are worn by LDS church members after they have taken part in the endowment ceremony, which is designed to prepare participants to become kings, queens, priests, and priestesses in the afterlife and includes a series of covenants (promises to God).

The garments are required for any individual who has previously participated in the endowment ceremony to enter a temple, and are viewed as a symbolic reminder of the covenants they made regarding obedience, sacrifice, s*xual purity, and consecration.

“They are about this two-way promise that we make between us and God,” described Utah student Dara Layton.

“And it’s just a way to remind ourselves to bring Christ into our everyday lives.”