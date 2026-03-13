Morgan Freeman Fans Cracking Up After Watching His Swear-Filled Blooper Reel For Dinosaur Show

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Even legends like Morgan Freeman may need a second take.

The great Hollywood icon, 88, was captured fumbling, mispronouncing, and giggling at all the wrong places in a new behind-the-scenes video for a Netflix project.

“The man is a legend,” the internet couldn’t help declare, even after the video exposed his bloopers.

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Morgan Freeman was captured fumbling, mispronouncing, and giggling in a rare bloopers video

Image credits: Chris Haston/WBTV/Getty Images

Highlights A rare bloopers video released by Netflix proved that even legends like Morgan Freeman may fumble.

The 88-year-old star was heard cursing and hilariously mispronouncing names while recording the narration for ‘The Dinosaurs.’

“I’m Morgan f***ing Freeman. And I’m back!” he said with a bang.

Fans praised the bloopers video and asked for more behind-the-scenes footage.

Morgan Freeman lent his rich, godlike voice to the new Netflix documentary The Dinosaurs, executive-produced by Steven Spielberg.

About a week after the four-part series dropped on the platform, Netflix released a 30-second blooper video that featured some very un-Morgan-Freeman-like statements.

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Image credits: Netflix

The actor was heard cursing through the clip and mispronouncing the names of the fascinating creatures.

“The best hunters are the patient ones,” he was heard saying in one scene showing a dinosaur hunting in water.

When the majestic creature gripped its prey in the nick of time, Freeman unwittingly said: “Oh, he’s f***ed!”

The 88-year-old star was heard cursing and hilariously mispronouncing names while recording the narration for The Dinosaurs

Image credits: Netflix

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Another shot captured a dinosaur gliding through the air, while the Oscar winner’s voice was heard struggling to pronounce its name.

“How do you say that?” he asked. “Ar-am-burger-jean-yan-en-blah-landah?”

“Strange names they give them!” he exclaimed in another shot.

Freeman was also heard adding some pizzazz while recording his outro.

“I’m Morgan Freeman… No, sorry,” he said. “Let me do it again.”

“I’m Morgan f***ing Freeman. And I’m back!” he said with a bang.

“No one else can narrate this like Morgan Freeman can,” a fan said online

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Deadline/Getty Images

Netizens were in love with the bloopers video and suggested to Netflix, “Y’all should’ve just run this as the promo trailer.”

“We’re gonna need more bloopers and BTS recording sessions, please,” said one fan, while a second wrote, “I would prefer this version & then the professional one.”

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“Can you just do an entire nature series where it’s all this?” asked a third.

“In the first 10 minutes, Morgan Freeman says, ‘This is the story of the dinosaurs as it has never been told before.’ And buddy, he is right,” a fourth wrote.

Morgan F***ing Freeman cackling in these THE DINOSAURS bloopers is exactly what I needed today. pic.twitter.com/HlYjpYyh3m — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) March 9, 2026

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Freeman seemed extremely pleased with the final result of The Dinosaurs. He particularly praised the cinematic and heavily CGI-driven shots that showed the prehistoric reptiles in all their glory.

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“There’s no way not to be amazed by visuals, he told Today.

“You’re there,” he continued. “You’re back 150 million years. I just don’t understand how you can get that kind of visuals.”

The Shawshank Redemption star joked about recording the documentary’s narration without the visuals being displayed, because otherwise, he wouldn’t pay attention.

The Oscar winner raved about the stunning visuals in the documentary, saying viewers were taken “back 150 million years”

Image credits: Netflix

Freeman admitted on CBS Mornings that he didn’t care much about dinosaurs before Steven Spielberg called him up and asked him to be a part of the project.

“I had no interest in dinosaurs whatsoever,” he said. “But doing a voiceover for such a great project, the visuals [are] mindblowing. I’m glad I did it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor spoke about how he wasn’t born with his signature voice, but he modulated and perfected his signature baritone with time.

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“I went to school and studied voice and diction,” he said, noting that there were very simple exercises, such as yawning, that helped his voice drop lower.

The creators of the series said it would “take the audience on a rip‑roaring adventure”

Image credits: Netflix

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Nick Shoolingin‑Jordan, the director of the new series, said The Dinosaurs would “take the audience on a rip‑roaring adventure.”

The documentary builds on the groundwork laid by another docuseries on Netflix called Life on Our Planet, which tells a 4-billion-year-long story of our planet Earth.

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“We had eight 50-minute episodes to tell the entire story of life on Earth [in Life on Our Planet], so there were lots of things where we could only scratch the surface — and the dinosaur story was absolutely one of them,” Showrunner Dan Tapster told Tudum.

“With The Dinosaurs, we finally get to tell that story in full and celebrate it like no one has ever done before,” he added.

Shoolingin‑Jordan assured viewers that The Dinosaurs would “tell the full chronology all the way through.”

“Morgan Freeman and dinosaurs, best f***ing combo,” one commented online

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