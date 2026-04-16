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No one wants to be the subject of disturbing facts and creepy stories. But reading about them from the safety of your own home, tucked under a cozy blanket? Listening to a true crime podcast while doing the dishes? Bring it on.

For those who love all things dark and spine-chilling, we’ve rounded up some eerie finds from the Morbid Knowledge Instagram page. Fair warning: some of these contain upsetting content, so proceed with caution—but if you’re here, you probably wouldn’t have it any other way.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Photo collage showing Brianna Maitland, an old car stuck in a boarded-up building, and a group of people gathered, highlighting a mysterious disappearance.

Brianna Maitland was a 17-year-old living in northern Vermont. In early 2004 she had recently moved out of her parents' home and was trying to become more independent while finishing high school. Brianna worked as a dishwasher at the black lantern inn in Montgomery, Vermont. The job often required late shifts, and coworkers were used to seeing her leave the restaurant sometime after midnight. On march 19, 2004, Brianna finished her shift shortly after midnight. she spoke briefly with coworkers, got into her car, and drove away into the quiet rural roads of northern Vermont. The following day, a state trooper driving along route 118 noticed something unusual near an old barn. A car was partially lodged into the side of the building. The vehicle was Brianna's oldsmobile. instead of crashing head-on, the rear of the car appeared to be pushed or backed into the barn's siding. Despite searches of the surrounding fields and woods, investigators found no trace of Brianna near the scene. The area around the barn was quiet and remote. Investigators have explored several possibilities over the years, including foul play, a staged crash, or someone forcing her vehicle into the barn. Some theories suggest she encountered someone shortly after leaving work. More than twenty years later, Brianna Maitland has never been found. Her abandoned car in the side of the barn remains one of the most unsettling images in missing person cases.

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    #2

    Christopher McCandless final photo with mysterious note, linked to creepy and mysterious stories that lose sleep over.

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    #3

    Side-by-side photos of Leah Roberts with text about her mysterious disappearance and unsolved case details.

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    At first glance, our collective obsession with all things morbid seems genuinely strange. Why do we marathon horror movies every Halloween until we’re jumping at shadows? Why do we queue up yet another unsolved mystery right before bed?

    By all logic, our survival instincts should make us want to distance ourselves from anything that could cause harm, real or imagined. But, turns out, the opposite is true. That same survival instinct is exactly what fuels our morbid curiosity.
    #4

    Black and white photo of a man standing beside a vintage car with a license plate matching his mysterious d***h date.

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    #5

    Black and white mugshot of Bertha Boronda convicted of mayhem in 1908, a mysterious case that people lose sleep over.

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    #6

    Last known photograph of Ian Curtis with his daughter, related to creepy and mysterious fate people lose sleep over.

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    In an interview with Psychology Today, psychologist Coltan Scrivner, who studies morbid curiosity, explains that enjoying something scary by watching or reading about it is our brain’s way of learning about potential threats in a safe environment.

    Think of prey in the wild learning about their predators. It’s good for a zebra to know about the lions that live around it. How does the zebra learn about predators? According to Scrivner, the only way to learn is to be curious about it, to feel compelled to observe it under certain circumstances.
    #7

    Black and white newspaper clipping about the Battle of Los Angeles 1942, with searchlights and unexplained military activity.

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    #8

    Black and white image of the Great London beer flood where a ruptured vat caused a deadly tidal wave, a mysterious disaster people lose sleep over.

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    #9

    Young man in blue graduation gown holding diploma, representing a mysterious fate that remains unsolved and lost sleep fears.

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    “You see the same thing with humans. The difference is that we have culture and language to tell stories, so we don’t have to learn about it firsthand,” Scrivner says. “That drastically reduces how dangerous it is to learn about threats. You can learn about almost any kind of awful, terrible danger from the comfort of your home. Our brains pick up on that.”
    #10

    Vintage photo of the tallest married couple with an unusually heavy newborn, sharing a mysterious story that might lose sleep.

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    #11

    Man on stilts standing outside a small wooden shed with a baboon operating railway equipment, a mysterious scene.

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    #12

    Young woman smiling with text overlay about a mysterious disappearance that remains unsolved and creepy.

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    Other researchers support this line of reasoning. In a paper published in Psychological Review, David March of Florida State University lays out evidence that people are often especially drawn to morbid information when it feels socially meaningful.

    For example, behavioral and eye-tracking studies have shown that when people could choose between looking at unpleasant social scenes involving violence or harm, decontextualized images of injury, or natural threats like an attacking shark, they were more likely to choose the social scenes.

    In his own work, March also found that participants spent longer looking at morbid images than at neutral ones, or even images that were equally arousing and clearly threatening but easier to understand.
    #13

    The last known photo of Patricia Meehan, whose fate remains a mystery after disappearing in 1989.

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    #14

    Young boy at school science fair with a mysterious disappearance that continues to lose sleep over for many.

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    #15

    Man in camo jacket and hat, last image before mysterious disappearance after disagreement at job site.

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    Neuroimaging research showed something similar. When participants chose to view unpleasant but socially meaningful images, rather than images that were simply graphic, brain regions linked to reward, decision-making, and weighing costs and benefits became active.

    That does suggest there is something about morbid curiosity that helps us process and learn from danger.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Pregnant woman with a child, representing the mysterious fate that keeps people awake and curious.

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    #17

    Close-up of old, creepy dentures with worn and missing teeth, evoking mysterious and unsettling feelings people lose sleep over.

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    #18

    Victorian era memorial jewellery made from deceased loved ones' hair, teeth, and bone, linked to mysterious sleep issues.

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    Modern understanding of morbid curiosity also pushes back against old worries about what it means to enjoy horror. Scrivner notes that some studies from the 1980s found horror fans had lower empathy, but he questioned both the logic and the methods behind those findings.

    “There weren’t very many, and I was critical of their methodology. It also didn’t make sense to me. (Why does someone enjoy scary movies? They enjoy feeling afraid. Why do they feel afraid? Because they’re empathizing with the protagonist. How is that possible if they’re lower in empathy?)” he told Psychology Today.
    #19

    Black and white photo of a snowy Himalayan mountain cliff linked to a mysterious alpinist fate in an icy abyss.

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    #20

    Image showing a blurred figure about to jump into icy water, evoking a creepy and mysterious fate unknown.

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    #21

    Volcanic eruption at Mount Tambora with dark skies, highlighting mysterious and creepy events that cause people to lose sleep.

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    Using updated measures of cognitive and affective empathy, Scrivner found that people who enjoy horror were not lower in empathy than anyone else.

    In fact, they scored slightly higher on cognitive empathy. Another study found the same pattern when participants were asked how many of the top 50 horror movies they had seen.
    #22

    Anarcha Westcott's mysterious fate during forced experimental surgeries in the 1840s that haunt history.

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    #23

    13-year-old girl trapped in volcanic mudflow, a haunting moment captured before her mysterious tragic fate.

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    #24

    Eruption of Mount Vesuvius in Pompeii, a mysterious disaster where residents lost their lives suddenly, a creepy event to lose sleep over.

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    So if you are here reading these morbid stories, wishing you had a bucket of popcorn beside you and happily soaking up every chill, there is no need to feel bad about it.

    Being fascinated by dark material does not mean something is wrong with you. It may simply mean your brain is doing what it has always done: trying to understand danger from a safe distance.
    #25

    Black and white photo of Ronald Clark O'Bryan and a color photo of his son, related to a mysterious poisoned Halloween candy case.

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    #26

    Typewritten text layered chaotically with repeated fragmented questions, illustrating voices heard by a schizophrenic person.

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    #27

    Woman with a white cane sitting outside, highlighting a mysterious and creepy story that people lose sleep over.

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    #28

    Underwater scene showing a handwritten note and ring, related to a mysterious fate that people lose sleep over.

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    #29

    Portrait of an elderly woman with glasses and gray hair, related to a mysterious disappearance that people lose sleep over.

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    #30

    Two young boys smiling and sitting outdoors, related to a creepy and mysterious unsolved disappearance case.

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    #31

    Gravestone of George Spencer Millet who lost life in a mysterious accident, a creepy story that many lose sleep over.

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    #32

    Black and white photo of children sitting inside a school shortly before a mysterious disaster buried them alive.

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    #33

    CCTV image of Trevor Deely on last known night in Dublin, related to creepy and mysterious fate that remains a mystery.

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    #34

    Security camera footage of Kathryn Adam from 1993, linked to a creepy and mysterious fate that remains a mystery.

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    #35

    Surveillance image of a man on a bus linked to a mysterious disappearance that continues to lose sleep over.

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    #36

    Man with rare fetus in fetu condition, a creepy and mysterious medical anomaly that many lose sleep over.

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    #37

    Black and white photo of Marie Azelie Haydel and an enslaved house girl, highlighting mysterious historical fate from the 1860s.

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    #38

    Black and white image of Valentina Vassilyeva, an 18th-century Russian peasant, linked to mysterious multiple births.

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    #39

    Black and white photo of Lina Medina holding her baby, highlighting her mysterious pregnancy that people lose sleep over.

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    #40

    Black and white portrait of Robert Todd Lincoln with text about presidential assassinations and fate mystery.

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    #41

    Black and white photo of Antarctic explorer Douglas Mawson with sled dogs, illustrating a creepy survival story that people lose sleep over.

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    #42

    Historical illustration of Franz Ferdinand's assassination, a mysterious event that many still lose sleep over.

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    #43

    Black and white portrait of Wilmer McLean with text about his mysterious Civil War home fate.

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    #44

    Teddy bear made from treated human placenta, a creepy and mysterious creation some lose sleep over.

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    #45

    Mountain Dew can next to jar with a mouse, calendar marked 74 days later, representing a creepy and mysterious case.

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    #46

    1556 Shaanxi earthquake ruins with collapsed cave dwellings, evoking a mysterious fate people lose sleep over.

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    #47

    Black and white photos of Edward Paisnel and his contorted mask costume related to creepy and mysterious true crime cases.

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    #48

    Six-year-old René Hasee in a colorful float at a beach, part of a mysterious disappearance case that remains unsolved.

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    #49

    Surveillance image of woman shopping at New Zealand store, linked to mysterious disappearance with fate remaining unknown.

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    #50

    Last image of Michael Lemaitre during Mount Marathon race, linked to mysterious disappearances people lose sleep over.

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    #51

    Aerial view of 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami destruction, highlighting mysterious events that lose people sleep over.

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    #52

    Woman holding a baby, related to a mysterious disappearance and creepy story about remains found years later.

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    #53

    Two skydivers inside an airplane at 10,000 ft, capturing footage before a mysterious and creepy jump without a parachute.

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    #54

    Three WWI soldiers in muddy trenches with corpses, illustrating creepy and mysterious war conditions that lose people sleep.

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    #55

    Abandoned Centralia, Pennsylvania with a coal mine fire burning beneath, a mysterious and creepy site that causes people to lose sleep.

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    #56

    Last photo of Natalia Acosta Salcedo with her daughter before mysterious plane crash that remains a mystery and haunts many.

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    #57

    Women huddled during Leningrad siege, a mysterious fate of starvation and survival that people lose sleep over.

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    #58

    Aztec capital Tenochtitlán under siege with people starving, drinking salt water, and eating insects in a creepy mystery of survival.

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    #59

    Close-up of a person eating devil crab in Palawan, Philippines, related to a mysterious paralytic shellfish poisoning case.

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    #60

    Tsunami and earthquake disaster at Port Royal Jamaica in 1692, a mysterious event that people lose sleep over.

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    #61

    Joe Kelly with his sons at a Yankees game before his tragic d***h in the September 11 attacks, a mysterious fate shared by many.

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    #62

    Three teenage girls taking a selfie near train tracks moments before a tragic and mysterious accident occurs.

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    #63

    Aerial view of Poveglia Island, Italy, known for its mysterious history and creepy stories people lose sleep over.

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    #64

    Black and white portrait of Isadora Duncan with text about her mysterious d***h related to a silk scarf accident.

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    #65

    Portrait of Tycho Brahe, the famous astronomer whose mysterious d***h involved a fatal bladder rupture after avoiding the bathroom.

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    #66

    Wave crashing on a beach with a mysterious and creepy backstory causing people to lose sleep over the couple's fate.

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    #67

    Surveillance image of 6-year-old Timmothy Pitzen before his mysterious disappearance, a fate that remains a mystery.

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    #68

    Image showing a man leaving Cook County Jail before a mysterious and violent attack that leaves his fate unclear.

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    #69

    Aerial view of Hashima Island ghost town in Japan, known for mysterious abandoned ruins that lose sleep over strange hauntings.

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    #70

    Young woman celebrating flight attendant graduation, linked to mysterious fate that continues to haunt and lose sleep over.

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    #71

    A close-up of a creepy bust believed to be Henry VIII as a child, evoking mysterious thoughts people lose sleep over.

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    #72

    Selfie of a hiker on a rocky mountain with trees below, related to mysterious fate and creepy stories people lose sleep over.

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    #73

    Abandoned Ferris wheel and bumper cars in Pripyat's amusement park, a creepy mystery people lose sleep over.

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    #74

    Group of diverse people with serious expressions highlighting 49.6 million living in modern slavery today.

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    #75

    Painting depicting the creepy 1518 dancing plague epidemic where victims danced uncontrollably until d***h, a mysterious fate.

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    #76

    Portrait of Louis XIV in royal attire with a caption about mysterious fate and creepy stories people lose sleep over.

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    #77

    Woman dressed as Cleopatra with dramatic makeup and braided hair, related to creepy and mysterious fate mystery topic.

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    #78

    Woman standing by potato sacks, reflecting on creepy and mysterious things people lose sleep over during the Great Depression.

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    #79

    Medieval painting depicting Richard II of England and young Isabelle of France, evoking creepy and mysterious historical themes.

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    #80

    Soldiers standing near a cannon in a war-torn area, evoking mysterious and creepy historical events that lose people sleep.

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    #81

    Portrait of King Charles II in royal attire referencing creepy and mysterious facts that people lose sleep over.

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    #82

    Black and white image of a woman in a shower, related to creepy and mysterious things people lose sleep over.

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    #83

    Father and daughter disappear on Maine's Katahdin hike; mysterious fate remains a mystery causing loss of sleep.

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    #84

    Roller coaster Top Thrill Dragster 1 at Cedar Point with riders climbing the steep drop, linked to mysterious traumatic injury incident.

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    #85

    Last image of hiker Geraldine Largay in Maine forest, part of creepy and mysterious stories that people lose sleep over.

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    #86

    Two people riding an alpine slide at Action Park, known for creepy and mysterious incidents that lose sleep over.

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    #87

    Personal trainer demonstrating exercises and group fitness class, linked to caffeine o******e mystery story.

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    #88

    Woman in a red jacket in a forested area, related to a mysterious fate that many people lose sleep over.

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    #89

    Father and daughter in Northern Ireland captured moments before mysterious car b**b that haunts and loses sleep over.

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    #90

    Two men in vintage suits sitting on a colorful dating gameshow set, related to creepy and mysterious stories.

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    #91

    Man sitting on a folding chair near volcano, capturing moments before eruption in a creepy and mysterious scene.

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    #92

    Black and white photo of Titanic steaming through fog, a mysterious image that many lose sleep over.

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    #93

    Photo from 2005 showing Natalee Holloway at a bar before she disappeared, a case that remains a mystery.

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    #94

    Leaked 1980 footage shows a marching band playing a haunting song in a mysterious fate scenario people lose sleep over.

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