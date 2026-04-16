Brianna Maitland was a 17-year-old living in northern Vermont. In early 2004 she had recently moved out of her parents' home and was trying to become more independent while finishing high school. Brianna worked as a dishwasher at the black lantern inn in Montgomery, Vermont. The job often required late shifts, and coworkers were used to seeing her leave the restaurant sometime after midnight. On march 19, 2004, Brianna finished her shift shortly after midnight. she spoke briefly with coworkers, got into her car, and drove away into the quiet rural roads of northern Vermont. The following day, a state trooper driving along route 118 noticed something unusual near an old barn. A car was partially lodged into the side of the building. The vehicle was Brianna's oldsmobile. instead of crashing head-on, the rear of the car appeared to be pushed or backed into the barn's siding. Despite searches of the surrounding fields and woods, investigators found no trace of Brianna near the scene. The area around the barn was quiet and remote. Investigators have explored several possibilities over the years, including foul play, a staged crash, or someone forcing her vehicle into the barn. Some theories suggest she encountered someone shortly after leaving work. More than twenty years later, Brianna Maitland has never been found. Her abandoned car in the side of the barn remains one of the most unsettling images in missing person cases.