We need to make choices every day and think about our actions and their consequences. But you will see that they are not nearly as serious and difficult as the questions we’ve gathered here. This poll is full of scenarios that will require you to use your imagination. The ethical dilemmas that are here have no right or wrong answers. So, feel free to take a minute to think before you answer these tough questions. It’s best to think thoroughly about the consequences of your answers, as Chidi Anagonye from The Good Place would do! See whether the majority answers the same way. 

If you missed Vol. I of Sophie’s Choice Poll, you can click here.

#1

You are a soldier protecting your country. You come across 3 abandoned baby koalas in the bushes. They all start crying. The enemy will find you if the noise continues. If you smother the baby koalas, everyone else will survive. If you don’t, everyone will probably not survive. Do you sacrifice the baby koalas?

Koala perched on a tree branch surrounded by green leaves, an ethical dilemma about wildlife conservation.

ortaduchess
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I'd get the heck away from the koalas, so the enemy can figure out what to do with them

    #2

    You live in the future when science allows you to get your terminally ill child cloned. This process would create an identical person with their memories and personality traits, but you would know it’s a clone. Would you clone them?

    Child in a hat being carried through a field at sunset, representing ethical dilemmas.

    #3

    You and a small group are stranded on an island with a limited amount of food sources. One person is quite weak and unlikely to make it. Do you share the food equally anyway or prioritize according to who is likely to make it?

    A serene tropical beach with clear water, white sand, and lush greenery under a bright sky. Ethical dilemmas visualized.

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    The song "Timothy" is suddenly going through my head.

    #4

    You witness a crime, and you know who the criminal is. Based on how the trial is going, telling the truth would convict an innocent person rather than the guilty one while letting the real criminal walk free due to the lack of evidence. Do you lie to make sure that justice is served?

    Gavel on a table with a person writing in the background, symbolizing ethical dilemmas and decision-making.

    #5

    A humanoid has been examined, and it has been concluded that it developed emotions and self-awareness. You are the only one who could destroy it. Getting rid of it would be like killing a conscious being, but keeping it alive might become dangerous in the future. Would you destroy it?

    A human fist bumping a robotic hand, highlighting ethical dilemmas in technology.

    #6

    One day, you wake up and realize that you now have the ability to hear people's thoughts. You discover someone will commit a serious crime. If you report them, no one will believe you because you don’t have any evidence. Also, you’d expose your unusual ability, which might potentially make you a target. If you do nothing, an innocent person could be harmed. What would you do?

    Man in red shirt with puzzled expression, hand to ear, representing ethical dilemmas and decision-making.

    #7

    Here is an ethical dilemma that was asked in the TV show Fleabag: Would you trade five years of your life for the so-called ‘perfect body’?

    Back view of woman in gym, wearing black sportswear; theme of ethical dilemmas.

    beebe2112
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Would it remain a perfect body the rest of my life, no matter what I do our don't do? Because I'm sure I've spent much more than 5 cumulative years in the gym.

    #8

    You are the first human to make contact with an intelligent alien species. They say they would spare your life only if you don’t tell anyone about it. Would you tell someone anyway or keep quiet?

    Spiral galaxy swirling with stars and dust, evoking cosmic ethical dilemmas.

    #9

    You are a journalist who uncovers a terrible scandal that might bring down a powerful leader. However, exposing the truth will cause harm to innocent people and destabilize the whole country, affecting millions of people. What would you do?

    Crew setting up a camera on a film set, capturing ethical dilemmas in filmmaking.

    #10

    You wake up with the ability to teleport anywhere, any time you want. However, every time you use this superpower, a random stranger somewhere in the world loses a day of their life. It could be a complete stranger or someone that you know. Would you use this power?

    Clear blue sky with fluffy clouds, illustrating ethical dilemmas and choices to consider.

    omboyganesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    I live in modern developed society. Many of my seemingly innocuous choices likely cause more harm, including taking more than a single day off a random persons life. I’d otherwise have to live completely off grid with minimal to no participation in society.

    #11

    You see that a building is burning. A child and five elderly people are trapped in it. They are in different places, and you have a very limited time, so you have to choose. You could only save the child or the group of elderly people. Who do you save?

    Skyscraper against a cloudy sky, symbolizing ethical dilemmas and decisions.

    rhys-stenhouse11
    Rhys s
    Rhys s
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    This is where the TP Power from last question comes in handy

    #12

    You’ve landed your dream job! But on your first day at the office, you learned that you were able to get this job because, unlike others, you speak Japanese. But, here is the thing: you do not speak Japanese. Do you tell them about it and possibly lose your dream job? Or do you wait until there is a point at which speaking Japanese will be required?

    Smiling woman with tablet outdoors, representing ethical dilemmas and decision-making concepts.

    cali-tabby-katz
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Uh, seeing as I’m going to get shítcanned as soon as the higher-ups find out (which could be on the first day on the job) I think I’d rather admit it, as trying to hide it for longer could get you blackbálled.

    #13

    Do we keep shopping from brands and stores that we know treat their employees terribly but offer cheap prices and convenient next-day shipping?

    Hands holding a credit card over a keyboard, illustrating troubling ethical dilemmas in financial decisions.

    #14

    A family opens up a restaurant close to your place. You go to the restaurant one evening to try out some dishes. You see that the family is struggling to make ends meet and that they are very nice people. They ask you to write a positive review for their place. But the food was absolutely terrible. What would you do?

    A dimly lit restaurant with wooden tables and chairs, neon sign "#foodporn" raises ethical dilemmas in dining aesthetics.

    rgroper
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    How about tell them the food is bad and if they don't improve it they will not be successful.

    #15

    You accidentally find a winning lottery ticket that initially belonged to someone that you know. The person who lost it didn’t know the ticket had won. And probably no one will ever find out what really happened, but it will weigh on your conscience. What would you do?

    Lotto tickets with marked numbers, posing an ethical dilemma.

    #16

    Your friend has the most amazing spouse that makes them happy. They think they have found the one. At a dinner party, you hear the spouse talking to someone about how they got together in the first place, and you hear that it’s because of a bet. What would you do?

    Couple holding hands at sunset, symbolizing ethical dilemmas in relationships.

    Selin Atalay
    Selin Atalay
    omboyganesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Just because it was a bet doesn’t mean the spouse isn’t happy & in love. That it was initiated in such a way has little to no bearing on how the relationship develops. At a time I was reveling in being single with no accountability to anyone, some friends dared me to go on a date with a friend of theirs that I met independently of them. We chatted daily online whilst I was visiting his/their city, 2500 miles from mine. It was a dare to go out with him & most of these friends had bet I wouldn’t go through with it. We just celebrated our 20th anniversary. All thanks to a dare & some bets.

    #17

    There is a memory-erasing technology that allows you to forget about the painful things that happened in your past. But there is a slim chance that it might also delete some of your happy memories. What would you do?

    Old black-and-white photos of children, evoking ethical dilemmas and decisions.

    omboyganesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    My unhappy memories inform who I am more than the happy ones. It’s that way for most people. Trauma aside.

    #18

    A new device could show you what might have become of your life had you made different choices in the past. Would you use it to see what could have happened, even though it might cause you pain and confusion?

    Woman enjoying sunlight, eyes closed in a peaceful garden, surrounded by flowers, illustrating ethical dilemmas.

    ortaduchess
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    No one can change the past, so why borrow pain and trouble? Make better choices from here forward, based on what's already been done.

    #19

    A brilliant scientist is terminally ill. She was about to discover a cure that would have saved millions of lives. Even though her body is not salvageable, her mind can be transferred to someone else’s to complete her studies. You are the only person whom they can transfer her mind to. Would you sacrifice your life and let them transfer her mind to you?

    Researcher in lab gear using a microscope, highlighting ethical dilemmas in science.

    #20

    You wake up in a creepy room with only two doors. You have forgotten who you are, what you do — even your name. They say you have to choose one room. If you go through the first door, you are guaranteed to have the perfect life, but you could never find out about your real life before. Or you could go through the second door to reality, where you have an imperfect yet real life. What would you do?

    A closed white door with a modern silver handle, symbolizing ethical dilemmas and choices.

    #21

    There is a new device that allows you to create your perfect match, and you’re about to initiate the process. You can choose everything about their personality and set their looks to match whoever you want precisely. The catch is that the people who you want your match to look like will be notified. Would you still go through with it?

    Person holding mirror in a desert, reflecting a woman sitting, illustrating ethical dilemmas visually.

    #22

    You encounter a genie who can offer you anything you wish for. But there is a catch, of course. Whatever you wish for, some money or a house, someone in the world will lose the same thing you wish for. Would you still wish for something?

    A golden oil lamp on a table, symbolizing ethical dilemmas in decision-making.

    rgroper
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Could you choose who loses their money or home? I'll go first - Elon Musk all the way!

