Someone asked , " People who quit their job in a moment of rage - how did things turn out? " and a rather enlightening thread followed. From the employee who resigned with immediate effect after being ordered to cut their honeymoon short, to the one who quit in solidarity with another colleague who was being mistreated, Bored Panda has put together a list of the best rage quitting stories. Some may inspire you to quit your own toxic job, while others could convince you that it's best to stay put.

Rage quitting has become all the rage in recent years, with fed-up workers throwing in the towel without so much as a second thought. For many, their peace is more important than the peanuts they earn. According to the American Institute of Stress, 55% of Americans are stressed during the day, and 63% of US workers are ready to quit their jobs to avoid work -related stress. The thing about making a spontaneous decision in the heat of the moment is that you really don't know how things will turn out...

We give so much of our time to our bosses. The least we can ask for is to be treated decently. Some people grin and bear their way through toxic workplaces. Others refuse to tolerate bad behavior.

#1 Worked at a call center. Absolute horrible job and I wasn't giving it my best because it was so predatory. But a girl I often sat next to was crying one day, and I asked her why.



Months ago, she had requested off a week for her wedding and a short honeymoon. It was all approved. And that day, less than a week and a half before the wedding and with everything paid and prepped, they "revoked" the approval because a supervisor wanted the time off instead. Told her to move her wedding. With a week's notice.



She quit on the spot. I realized I couldn't keep doing this, and I quit with her. I didn't even know her name. I hope her wedding was beautiful.

An American Institute of Stress survey has revealed that more than half of those polled are stressed during the day, particularly during working hours. 63% say they're so fed up that they're ready to quit their jobs and invite more peace into their lives. It's become a case of mind or mental health over job matters. ADVERTISEMENT Many who quit on the spot do so without a backup plan. But a separate survey conducted by Skynova found that 60% of respondents who rage-quit landed a new job with a salary boost—an average of $7,200.

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#2 Amazing. Lucky I had two jobs and the second one let me pick up hours. The reason I rage quit was because the owner sent around a condescending email saying people weren’t allowed to leave the shop to go to the toilet, “you are adults, not children, go to the toilet before you start work.” Ok - you try holding it for 8 hours, not to mention girls who are on their period, not being able to change their tampon is literally dangerous.

#3 Was 62. Been with the company almost 25 years. I had it with my supervisor, told him off and quit. So, retired now at almost 72. And happy.

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41% of rage-quitters polled said they immediately regretted the impulse move and had tried to get their position back. Quite a few of them who were successful reported that they were able to use their rage-quit to land a significant salary increase. The respondents blamed their rage-quitting on burnout, work stress, and employers who seemed to disregard their mental health. Not too surprisingly, more than half of them said their mental health improved after quitting their toxic job, while 43% said their stress levels dipped.

#4 They hired me back a few weeks later for more pay and more leniency in my working conditions.



They needed me more than I needed them. Went back for a few months then moved on elsewhere anyway.

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#5 Wasn't me but my ex.



They called her on our honeymoon like 2 days after our wedding and told her she needed to come in the next day... We were on our 2nd day of a two week honeymoon.



They not only demanded she come in the next day but also that she was scheduled for the next 2 weeks straight. She was trying to explain it was our honeymoon and this had been approved for 6 months and they were threatening her job so I told her loudly enough for them to hear me to just quit.



Suddenly they started back tracking but she quit anyways. It was a freaking bakery guys. Not some crazy important job. A bakery and they thought they could demand that we fly home last minute and cut our honeymoon off so she could work her shift at the bakery.



She not only quit but we extended our honeymoon for another week.

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#6 Was working a minimum wage job after college cause I hadn't found a job in my field yet. Just finished a night shift and the incoming assistant manager tried to write me up over something dumb so I quit on the spot.



Went home, slept a little then went golfing in the afternoon with my friends. Got a call for an interview in my field on the 9th tee box. Ended up getting the job.



Found out later when I picked up my last paycheck that like 3 other people quit for similar reasons but I was the catalyst everyone needed to pull the trigger. Felt good to know they were scrambling.

The American Institute of Stress warns that while many people believe quitting is their only option, it can sometimes backfire. "You’re now unemployed, and the likelihood of getting a good reference is slim to none," explains the site, adding that, "You may also have to explain to your partner or spouse how you just put your family’s financial security at risk." ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT The Institute's experts caution against making hasty decisions at work in the heat of the moment. They advise that you take a few deep breaths, think about what’s really bothering you, and then, schedule a meeting with your boss to discuss your situation.

#7 I was hired as a freelance developer and business process consultant by the same company again. For 3 times my salary. Because as it turned out: The things that constantly lead to arguments, that caused my rage resignation, did actually all come true. And my ex-boss exposed himself as the useless bag of poo I already knew he was.



Worked for 6 months with this arrangement before terminating the freelance contract myself. Made a good chunk of money while being in a situation where I could tell everyone exactly what I think about them.

#8 I worked at a restaurant while trying to get going in the film industry. I had finally got a job as a low-level PA on a popular TV show and I was invited to the wrap party which felt like a pretty big deal. I was scheduled to work at the restaurant for a short shift that night and was supposed to be finished well in time to go to the party but the manager on shift that day decided to make me close for no particular reason. He was just doing it to prove he could. I was so angry that I stop serving my section until all the customers were freaking out and trying to wave me down. I walked up to my manager and pointed at my section. "You see all those angry customers staring at us? Those are your tables now. I quit"

I've spent the last 20 years working in the film industry and I've regretted it.



Longthicknhard:



If not a typo, it’s an industry joke.

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#9 Bartended at a dive in the PNW with a big menu and breakfast crowd. We opened at 7am on weekends, and those were my shifts. I had to be there at 6:30a to open on Saturday and Sunday. I did this for 2.5 years.



It was me and one cook. These people expected table service, so I took orders, made drinks, ran food, etc. Lots of regulars. These weekends were busy, I would be going nonstop for hours. Money was worth it, though.



Until I got a new cook.



He was lazy and unsafe with food (pick stuff up off the floor and serve it type). I was constantly having him fix or remake plates. One time, there was a piece of a kitchen rag in a pancake. I wish I was joking.



Being where we are, it’s standard to tip out the kitchen. At the time, it was suggested to tip out 6% of food sales. He thought I was starting to short him because his tips were becoming less and less. This was because I was constantly comping food, and some of my regulars stopped ordering breakfast after a bad experience.



He goes to boss man. Boss man pulls me into a meeting and gives me a whole speech about how cooks are the most important. Like, a long speech. Felt scold-y at some points, even. Then he demands I pay the cook to keep him happy.



Anyone who’s been a bartender understands how regulars work. Yeah, some might come for the food, but they’ll keep coming back if they like you. I was great at my job. I gave huge notices for days off because my shifts were hard to find coverage. So I called his bluff on who is more important.



It’s been over three years. That cook is still there, they still don’t have a steady replacement for me, and those are no longer the busiest shifts.



Yeah, who’s more important?

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But what if you leave that meeting feeling even more angry and frustrated? The experts say it's still best not to quit on the spot... "While the allure of a dramatic 'rage quit' may be tempting in the face of workplace stress and frustration, resisting that impulse is crucial," explains the institute's site. "It may be tempting to fantasize about a dramatic Hollywood-style exit, but the reality is far less glamorous. Burned bridges, tarnished reputations, and financial insecurity await those who give in to their anger." It adds that the "high road" may not be the easiest, but it is the one that will serve you best, both now and in the future. That said, you should consider giving proper notice or looking for a new job while you’re still employed. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I worked in a restaurant in college. It was me and 1 other server to cover all the shifts from 11am to 10 pm 7 days a week. We should have had double the staff and it was poorly run otherwise. The owner would drink with her friends through the dinner shift and get mean. I made one small mistake costing $50 and she threatened to fire me so I quit. The other server, chef and I were close and tried to help each other out as much as possible.



So did the chef and the other server. She tried to rehire, ran the place three days a week by herself and two weeks later it closed for good.

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#11 Not a job but an internship. I rode out much of my pregnancy with this team and the more visibly pregnant I became, the worse I was treated. Near the time I quit, they had me sitting on the floor in their conference room because "there wasn't enough seats".



The day I quit I was told to take lunch sitting on the floor of the supply closet because the conference room (which was also the lunch room) was being used and they "had no where else to put me". My very pregnant self sat down with my lunch in my lap, started eating, and then wondered why the hell was I allowing this when I wasn't even getting paid.



Promptly left without a word, sent my university supervisor an email detailing my experience for the past 5 months (this was for a grad program) and by the next week was transferred to a new site. I've done everything I can to get the old site blacklisted from the program, but I don't know if that ever happened.

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#12 I was just out of the Army and waiting on some GI bill stuff to start college, I had just gotten the final batch of paperwork and knew I would be starting school the next week and the VA would be depositing a check. The machine I was working on had a way of zapping people when you operated it, just a little teeny tiny OSHA violation, well I got zapped one too many times and the foreman thought it was a hoot, until he had to go get zapped for the rest of the shift, frick you Paul, you old racist jerk!

The Skynova survey found that in true "rage quit" fashion, most employees chose to simply walk out on their positions. It reveals that 20% even said they first had an argument with someone and then stormed out. "Only a scant 6% were able to say they gave their employers the standard two weeks’ notice," Skynova added. "And more than 1 in 10 quit by completely ignoring their boss." ADVERTISEMENT Unsurprisingly, most rage-quitting happened when emotions were running high. 29% of respondents said their boss had yelled, 25% said a co-worker yelled, and 20% said they themselves yelled.

#13 Was actively having a miscarriage and bleeding out due to a complication while in the office working in finance for minimum wage with overtime expected for free. My female (!) manager actively tried to block me from leaving the building until I collapsed and an ambulance had to be called. She then called me the next day while I was in hospital trying not to pass to berate me about not being at work that day and yelled at my fiancé for answering the phone and not letting her speak to me. I took the phone and basically told her to go and frick herself.



It's been almost a year since then and I'm now working for a company and people that I adore and I haven't looked back once. My new manager gave me an extra 2 weeks of holiday for my wedding next month so that I'd still be able to take other time off this year and has given me several bonuses since I joined the company in December..

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#14 My dad was my boss for nine years in a very labor intensive job. He was going through some medical stuff. Instead of pointing and telling us what to do, he’d just do it. So I told him it’s either the job or I’m walking away and I was a core guy so I knew the way stuff worked. He didn’t stop.



I handed my walkie-talkie to him and said take care. It ended up working out great because I got onto a few other crews and saw different ways of doing the same thing so I was able to take what I learned from job A&B and apply it to when I got to job C. Getting out from under my father‘s wing which was very helpful and I wouldn’t have had it any other way was one of the best things I’ve ever done for my career.

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#15 Best decision I ever made. The rage was just my body’s way of sounding the alarm on a toxic environment. I took two weeks to decompress, realized my value, and landed a job with a 20% pay rise and half the stress.

Things often escalated after the yelling happened. 1 in 5 respondents said a co-worker threw and/or broke an object, while 17% admitted to engaging in such behavior themselves. 18% of rage-quitters said they went as far as making their boss cry. "The fact that so many ended up asking for their jobs back further suggests how bad the resulting experience was for them," notes Skynova.

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#16 Very long ago working McDonalds, a colleague from some wierd culture slaped my face because he didn't like how I was handling the freyer. I Complained with the manager who tried to ignore it. Went to the police and the next day the boss and an other manager complained to me for going to the police. Then I said, "if you don't care to provide a safe work place then I am out".



Two weeks later I started working in an other company where I learned the home and office cleaning business, and then, 2 years later I started my own company. I did quite well working only 20h week and earning reasonably ok for some years until COVID Lockdown.

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#17 Highly toxic environment. High stress. Working beyond office hours with less pay. Micromanagement. Boss would yell at me constantly which would hurt my soul and destroy my confidence. And there was favoritism to top it all.



Two of us would work our bums off and the remaining would just come , have lunch, doze and leave.



Then came the breaking point when he just yelled at me in front of everyone. That hurt so bad i quit and after a few months landed a much better job with little to no stress and better timings. My other colleague left the job too within days and has landed a better job. So good for us.

#18 Fine for me. My ex boss thought he could scream at me. He did it once!

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#19 It was a week after 9/11/01 in the throes of the dot com bust. Many of my peers were laid off and looking for work.





That morning my manager laid off a third of the staff and canceled all vacations trying to fix problems caused by management.





My mic drop was loud enough that my next employer left voicemail before I got home.





I was stressed out so I got them to delay my start for a month.





A month later I was doing customer documentation on a balcony overlooking Waikiki Beach. Got a raise out of it too.





It was one of the biggest stunts in my life.

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#20 Got really depressed for like a year and a bit, did nothing but live off my payout, then went to university and changed careers. All good now!

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#21 Quit my job in a rage after my boss blamed me for his mistake. Two weeks later was broke and eating instant noodles. Six months later I started my own business and now make 3x more. Best worst decision I ever made.

#22 Almost quit in the middle of my two weeks notice when I found out my accumulated vacation time, which I had planned to cash in, now no longer existed because our new owners dont roll over vacation time.



They ended up having me come back to finish training my replacement but they had to pay me quite a bit more than they owed me to get me to come back. Pretty sure one owner did it behind the back of the other.



Anyway I'm making more money at a less stressful job now so things worked out.

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#23 For 3 years I worked as a mechanical engineer doing rapid prototyping and managing a small shop at a startup that was run by a dictator-type of manager. He had his lackey who was a high school grad that was a total yes man and super incompetent. No one had a good thing to say about the manager, but we kept our mouths shut because he had a temper and would fight about the stupidest little thing with no way to change his mind. The environment was eroding my will to work there, but then something happened that told me it was time to get out.



The startup was acquired by a larger company and there were standards being enforced. The lackey was a mechanical drafter who sucked at using SolidWorks. As info was being communicated to the acquiring company, they didn’t understand why the CEO was in these high level meeting with a Mechanical Drafter, so overnight the manager made his lackey a Senior Mechanical Engineer. I’ve work with brilliant Senior Mechanical Engineers in the past, and this guy was waaayyy under qualified to the point where it was insulting. BTW, no announcement about this, just one day he started showing up in fancy clothes, changed his title in his email signature, and started bossing everyone around. I had to hear about it through the insiders at work who knew what was going on.



So I’m ready to leave at this point, but I’m still around. I’m giving the shop direction on building enclosures and this jerk was berating one of the newer workers to the point that she leaves crying. That sets me off to the point where I’m telling him what I think about him, no filter, and in that outburst I say I’m leaving in two weeks. They try to keep me with money, title, and promises of being involved in bigger projects, but I call the manager a cancer on the company that needs to be cut out.



Outcome: I felt great, was unemployed for about 8 months but have a supportive wife that kept everything together, and I ended up working at a big company that has plenty of opportunities for growth. Overall, I think it was a good move on my part.

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#24 I told my boss no. My boss went to the CEO and when they came knocking I told them no. Almost childishly they said “but you have to, I’m the CEO, I’m top of the food chain”. I said “Only if I’m in that food chain. You’re incompetent and I won’t burn my staff for you. I quit.” He had this smug smile on his face when I pushed past him and drive home.



Found out later he called my predecessor (who trained me and advocated for me to fill the role when he left) to tell him everything I he thought I was doing wrong and see if he would come back and “he could name his price”. My predecessor told him to get bent and told the CEO he had hired me at the hospital he had moved on to. I guess he also told him there wasn’t a price they could pay him to work for them ever again in any position but especially that one.



I didn’t see how much damage that job was doing to me while I was in it. I gave it everything I had only to have some smug, fresh MBA having, jerk canoe, pretending to know anything clinical keep telling me I need to do more/better.



Anyway, I work for my predecessor now in a similar role. He’s brilliant and happy to teach and share his success. I make about 5k less a year but I work less than half the hours that I used to, the CEO isn’t a product of nepotism, and all I hear every day is how great I am at my job. Can’t put a price on mental health and my kids seem happy to have me around all the time instead of being stuck at work or being on the phone 24/7. Overall, no regrets. I recently got a call from that same CEO (about 7 months later) and he asked me to come back. Until that moment I still had the lingering feeling of failing. I guess he finally came to terms with the fact that I wasn’t the problem (lots of other chiefs and directors who were talented at the art of lying and being ‘yes men/women’). Props to him for swallowing his pride. I told him I appreciate the offer but I’m not going to dig him out of that canyon regardless of whatever offer he had in the works. He scoffed and hung up. Warms my heart every time I think about it.



Sometimes it’s good to go with your instincts. And for anyone reading this, remember that regardless of your job, your happiness is priceless. Don’t suffer for people who don’t value you as a colleague AND as a human.

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#25 I was a rescue technician for a large mine, we were bought by new owners who immediately terminated a huge number of critical people and slashed budgets dramatically. We got saddled with mountains of extra work for no extra money or training. I was instructed to attend a 5 day long work event for no pay on my days off, and the day before I was due to leave I stood up at my desk, said "I hate this place", cleared out my locker and walked out.





I got a handsome payout with my banked leave, travelled overseas a bit, and am now relaxing for a few more weeks before starting a new job for a government emergency services agency. I'm being deliberately vague for good reasons, and anybody with half a clue about the mining sector knows precisely which company I'm talking about.



A couple of other talented paramedics quit shortly after me, and there will he more going soon. The business now needs to recruit a handful of people with a very, VERY specific combination of qualifications, but also won't pay to attract those people. The rescue industry is very small, and finding the right person is very hard, particularly when you are paying less than entry level truck drivers.





10/10 would call my business owners fwits again.

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#26 My husband today actually just rage quit.





He works agriculture. Yesterday he pulled a 15 hour shift. He was tired. He hadn't seen his daughter that day. So today, he woke up with a migraine and wanted to see his kid for a few minutes. So he drank some coffee and sat with her and got to work 20 minutes late. He was the third person there, aside the two managers. So there was no way they were starting. His boss yelled at him for 30 minutes straight. So he told him frick this Im going home. He went down, told the other manager (my dad) that he was leaving for the day and that their boss was being an utter jerk head.





The domino effect is starting. Two drivers have quit. Another one is leaving on friday. My husband is leaving as soon as he finds a new job. My dad is leaving to do trucking. They will be left with two drivers, one applicator, and that's it.

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#27 Had a director who offered me a $10k annual raise after 10 years with my company at that time, which I was very happy to be offered, only to have said offer rescinded as he “couldn’t get it approved “



Infuriated at this and many other silly antics by leadership I quit, formed my own company and became their largest competitor in 18 months.



Ran my company for 10 years, made a pile and retired



1 year later I was asked to be a consultant for a firm that bought my initial company’s assets out of bankruptcy to turn things around and 2 years later, did exactly what was asked for a turnaround and now enjoying corporate life, solid income and great benefits while contemplating after a few more years retiring to a beach house to enjoy my grandchildren.

#28 Was doing freelance work for a startup design agency that wanted to hire me full time. The creative director had a reputation in the design community, but I needed the work. It was obvious that he was hiring me to be a glorified production manager instead of a creative. He was also did a lot of things that’s annoyed me to no end. I realized I didn’t want to work for him and quit. Not in a rage but in an annoyance.



A couple days later out of the blue a headhunter reached out to me about a month long freelance job asking if I was available to start next Monday. It was Friday. 1 month turned into 2 and then a 3 month contract and then a year long contract, then they created a full time role for me. Been there 12 years.



Wouldn’t have been able to take the first project if I hadn’t just quit. Just got super lucky.

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#29 I’ve done it twice. Ran through all of my savings and was unemployed for 6-8 months at a time. Best thing for my mental health was taking a darn break. Got my motivation back when the money was gone. Fresh start, new beginnings.

#30 My boss told me to come back the next day, she'd left a cake on my desk and a coffee. She didn't even talk about it and carried on like normal.

#31 About a decades ago i had a colleague that quit. He was a software developer in that company of about 150 ton200 people i'd say, unhappy with the project he was assigned to, with the circumstances and the pressure. Way too small team with a f'ed legacy codebase,strict boss and tight deadlines. Voiced his unhappyness more than once, but one day quit on the spot in a raging fit.



And i mean like screaming obscenities as loud as he could while standing in the parking lot in front of the four level office building while giving double finger salutes and getting quite personal offensive to a lot of people that were watching all this from their (open, because of Summer) office windows, including the bosses and all of HR.



Eventually he left in his car and it got somewhat quiet and normal again despite every single person in the office park knowing about this.



Fast forward roughly two weeks to the morning before everyone started to work. Back then and there everyone worked the same hours and it was just customary to wait outside and talk to colleagues if you were early before going in and hitting the clock because this is Germany and nobody works for free.



There he was, back again, making friends with everyone. Turns out after he ragequit he'd gotten another job where he quit inside the first week because as he put it, it was even worse there.



So he called HR back up (who he got quite explicit with about two weeks earlier from the parking lot) and negotiated back his old job, contract and pay with one condition, nowhere near the project and team he was affiliated with before. And they agreed and let him start the next day because apparently they were really desperate to find software developers because thats why his old team was allegedly short staffed before.



I left that place less than a year later for greener pastures, but he apparently still worked there for some more years until my contact to my former colleagues there calmed down. He became some kind of legend with that stunt there.

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#32 Good friends went to the Jimmy Buffett concert with us and left in the morning to move cross country. I already dreamed of moving to Florida, and Jimmy helped push me to, as he sings, "Take Another Road".



I went to work and at a meeting with the boss, said I was way overdo for a long promised raise. He said no. I said I will have no choice but to quit. He gave me the old, "you'll never work in this town again" routine and I got to look him d**d in the eye and say, "I know. I'm moving to Florida." He was speechless.



Within an hour, I had driven my little 1980 RX7 literally inside the building to be closer to my darkroom as I cleared all my personal belongings and then packed *my* photo studio lighting that I was lending them. Bossman was shocked at how serious I was.



No job lined up first or anything. 3 weeks later and I'm driving to Florida waving with two extended fingers at the Detroit city limits sign. It all worked out in the end. I have been here 36 years now and married 28 years.



For a couple years after moving, during the worst winter weather, I would send really innocent texts like "having a warm time" on really obnoxious tacky tropical postcards. Petty, but honestly, super satisfying.

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#33 Did it once, felt amazing for like a week… then reality hit. Worked out in the end, but way more stressful than I expected.

#34 I cussed out my boss in a fit of tearful rage and stormed out.

Several hours later, I got a call from an old colleague who heard what happened through gossip, thought it was funny, and offered me a job.

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#35 I quit a manager who was an absolute sleaze. He was socially ripped to shreds, all his dirty laundry aired on FB a few years later by a disgruntled employee. I found a better job, and now everyone knows he’s a dirt bag. Win-win.

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#36 I worked at a horrible restaurant where the manager was a guy in his early 20s who had never had a job before until his parents bought him a business. After one of his rages, I quit (along with 3 other people that week for different reasons). I found another job a week later and the restaurant folded a year later.

#37 I had a job offer which I was thinking about accepting - I was working in London at the request of a senior manager, who then rejected my expenses of £2k because I hadn't got pre-approval, for the expenses that I incurred because he asked me to come down for



It was a symbolic rage quit, but it cemented my decision



And I got my expenses paid 😂.

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#38 I now have a higher paying jobs with better hours where I'm getting treated much better.

#39 Burger King wouldn’t give me time off that I asked for in advance



They said the time off was never approved



I quit on the spot and went on holiday for a month



Came back and I had numerous missed calls from them, they asked me to please come back and train the replacement



I did and no one even mentioned that I had abandoned my employment



they told me to get out after a week, just came up after five days and said ‘get out’.

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#40 I stopped working my bum off for far less than I was told “good bar waitresses” got in tips. I was told that the best ones there made $100 a night, in the early 80s.



One night, I was getting so much in tips I had to ask my favorite bartender to hold quite a bit of it. He was also making good tips and we weren’t to share, but he wanted to sit with me at close to help me count it all. It came to $39. He said “Wow! That’s the most anyone has ever made!” I didn’t go to work the next night and every one knew why!



That was the last time I waited. I got office jobs after that. No tips but better work.



I do not regret quitting that job at all!

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#41 I was working at an internationally famous festival for the rich and famous working the VIP area as a waiter. Counted the cash tips just before we finished up but when we received our tips the total didn't add up. Turned out the supervisor (who shouldnt have gotten tips anyway) pocketed a bunch of cash. I called her out publicly, HR got involved and I got transferred to a different (non-vip) tent. Next few days I scanned in for the start of my shift and just fricked off to enjoy the festival myself. Got paid in full!