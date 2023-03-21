“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully
The classic suggestion many parents have if their kid gets bullied is to tell a teacher or other authority figure. Way too often the bully just goes unpunished and feels free to continue harassing someone. So children might end up feeling like they have to take matters into their own hands, literally, and strike back.
A mother shared a story about her daughter standing up to a bully by punching her in the face, which got a divisive reaction on Twitter.. Some users agreed with her approach while others felt it was excessive and taught the wrong lesson.
Sadly, authority figures often overlook bullying for too long, leaving bullied kids feeling helpless
Image credits: BiancaAustin90
A woman shared the story of her daughter finally standing up for herself and confronting her bully
Image credits: BiancaAustin90
Image credits: BiancaAustin90
She took to the comments to clarify some details and publicly defend her daughter’s actions
Image credits: MEverettWilbert
Image credits: BiancaAustin90
Image credits: jenny26736481
Image credits: BiancaAustin90
Image credits: Speedingalong
Image credits: BiancaAustin90
Image credits: QueensParkR
Image credits: BiancaAustin90
Some people supported her attitude toward the situation and gave advice
Image credits: IsRedeyes
Image credits: Dononli1
Image credits: Squeezy64
Image credits: NickBucco1
Image credits: skidders61
Image credits: Patcurtis1
Image credits: stevem3ter
Image credits: mattyj1989
Image credits: LegallySwin
Image credits: BenThorntonn
Others shared how they or their kids dealt with bullying
Image credits: Barberj89
Image credits: Chels_STFC28
Image credits: PaulHic85721620
Image credits: Bobbylaw88
Image credits: shamusdoherty
Image credits: Samkent1980
Image credits: Laurieannuk
Image credits: PaulDys69631436
Image credits: BigZombieMonkey
While I don't condone violence, I do condone actions having consequences. Sometimes consequences are you getting smacked in the face.
Violence begets violence, and bullies need to experience that firsthand. We had a very spoilt brat in our class too, she liked to break other kids' things just for fun. When she put her little dirty hands on my stuff, I hit her a few times. Worked like a charm - she never came near me again.
My mom was called into school after I hit a well known bully with a wooden stool across the head. The headmaster said "Violence begets violence" and my mom said "Not if you hit the one who started it hard enough". I was very rarely bullied at school after that, and that was 2 weeks after starting high school
i wish i could stand up to my bullies like that lol XD
While I don't condone violence, I do condone actions having consequences. Sometimes consequences are you getting smacked in the face.
Violence begets violence, and bullies need to experience that firsthand. We had a very spoilt brat in our class too, she liked to break other kids' things just for fun. When she put her little dirty hands on my stuff, I hit her a few times. Worked like a charm - she never came near me again.
My mom was called into school after I hit a well known bully with a wooden stool across the head. The headmaster said "Violence begets violence" and my mom said "Not if you hit the one who started it hard enough". I was very rarely bullied at school after that, and that was 2 weeks after starting high school
i wish i could stand up to my bullies like that lol XD