"I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself": Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully
37points
Parenting, Social Issues

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Justin Sandberg and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

The classic suggestion many parents have if their kid gets bullied is to tell a teacher or other authority figure. Way too often the bully just goes unpunished and feels free to continue harassing someone. So children might end up feeling like they have to take matters into their own hands, literally, and strike back.

A mother shared a story about her daughter standing up to a bully by punching her in the face, which got a divisive reaction on Twitter.. Some users agreed with her approach while others felt it was excessive and taught the wrong lesson.

Sadly, authority figures often overlook bullying for too long, leaving bullied kids feeling helpless

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: BiancaAustin90

A woman shared the story of her daughter finally standing up for herself and confronting her bully

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: BiancaAustin90

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: BiancaAustin90

She took to the comments to clarify some details and publicly defend her daughter’s actions

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: MEverettWilbert

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: BiancaAustin90

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: jenny26736481

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: BiancaAustin90

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: Speedingalong

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: BiancaAustin90

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: QueensParkR

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: BiancaAustin90

Some people supported her attitude toward the situation and gave advice

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: IsRedeyes

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: Dononli1

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: Squeezy64

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: NickBucco1

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: skidders61

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: Patcurtis1

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: stevem3ter

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: mattyj1989

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: LegallySwin

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: BenThorntonn

Others shared how they or their kids dealt with bullying

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: Barberj89

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: Chels_STFC28

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: PaulHic85721620

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: Bobbylaw88

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: shamusdoherty

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: Samkent1980

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: Laurieannuk

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: PaulDys69631436

“I Told The School How Proud Of Her I Was For Standing Up For Herself”: Mom Divides Opinions When Sharing Story Of Her Child Punching Her Bully

Image credits: BigZombieMonkey

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While I don't condone violence, I do condone actions having consequences. Sometimes consequences are you getting smacked in the face.

11
11points
reply
Casey McAlister
Casey McAlister
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Violence begets violence, and bullies need to experience that firsthand. We had a very spoilt brat in our class too, she liked to break other kids' things just for fun. When she put her little dirty hands on my stuff, I hit her a few times. Worked like a charm - she never came near me again.

5
5points
reply
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom was called into school after I hit a well known bully with a wooden stool across the head. The headmaster said "Violence begets violence" and my mom said "Not if you hit the one who started it hard enough". I was very rarely bullied at school after that, and that was 2 weeks after starting high school

2
2points
reply
Load More Replies...
K Madd
K Madd
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i wish i could stand up to my bullies like that lol XD

1
1point
reply
