Lady Intends To Bin Hubby’s Late Wife’s Pics, Furious After His Teen Takes Them All With Him
Family, Relationships

Lady Intends To Bin Hubby’s Late Wife’s Pics, Furious After His Teen Takes Them All With Him

Losing a parent is probably one of the most awful things ever, and you just want to hold on to all the precious moments you shared with the person. But what happens when your living parent’s new spouse comes into your life and tries to remove every trace of your late parent?

Even the original poster’s (OP) dad’s new wife does this, as she doesn’t want the pictures of OP’s late mom around. When Reddit user RainPersonal8561 kept all of the photos, the woman threw a fit and sparked unnecessary drama!

More info: Reddit

    It's hard for kids to live in a blended family when the step-parent tries to replace the original parent completely

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The 17-year-old poster’s dad got married recently, and after the new wife moved into their house, she wanted to remove every trace of the late wife

    Text screenshot discussing husband's late wife's photos and a teen's response.

    Image credits: RainPersonal8561

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She wanted all the photos taken down, so her husband told the poster that he could keep the ones he wants, and the teen kept them all

    Image credits: RainPersonal8561

    Image credits: vermenko.denis / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The new wife was beside herself when she realized that he had taken them all to his grandparents and threw a fit over it

    Image credits: RainPersonal8561

    This just angered the teen, who lashed out at her and said she didn’t have the right to tell him what he could and couldn’t do

    Today’s story is about a family drama and how one woman made things hell for a teenager. The protagonist of our story is a 17-year-old guy whose dad recently married a woman he had dated for 3 years. After she moved in, she saw that the house had a lot of pictures of OP’s late mom, and she wanted to remove every trace of her, so she asked for them to be removed.

    The poster’s dad asked him whether he wanted any of those pictures, and our guy took them all and kept them at his grandparents’ house. Well, that was it—that was all that literally ignited a tantrum in the new wife. She was furious that he took them all and felt that he was “insulting” her by doing so, and obviously, OP snapped back at her.

    He told her that it was none of her business and that she couldn’t tell him what he could and couldn’t do. Well, as you can guess, things just escalated after that, as she said the teen insulted her in “her own house,” but OP retorted, saying that she was the one who interfered when she wasn’t asked to. 

    The father somehow managed to cool them down, but the lady still felt insulted and thought that OP was beyond rude to curse at her. To be absolutely honest, it was very unreasonable of her to get angry when he was literally taking photos that she didn’t even want in the house. No wonder the poster came to the conclusion that she wanted to bin them, hence her anger!

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Over 50% of US families are remarried or re-coupled. It has been observed that these blended families come with unique dynamics that can present challenges, while they often navigate complex emotional terrain to create a cohesive unit. 

    The teen in our story is not even used to his dad’s wife (he refuses to acknowledge her as his stepmom), but here she is, immediately trying to control everything around him. Folks claimed that it was all about her control and insecurities, while OP pressed on that she just wanted to bin the photos. Whatever the truth may be, it was quite an awful thing for her to do, as netizens pointed out.

    Research also states, “When a step-parent exercises control over their step-child, two things begin to happen. The first is that their step-children lose respect for their biological parent for being weak and allowing this takeover to occur. The second is they lose respect, trust, affection, and loyalty to their step and their biological parent. They will begin to shut down when in the home, avoid conversations, and feel devalued.”

    No wonder OP won’t even call her his stepmom when she’s so intent on stirring up trouble just a week after she moved in with them. Folks were also amazed at her audacity in calling it “her house,” since it was OP’s house before she was even in the picture. However, the poster clarified that he was going to move out soon.

    Looking at how controlling she is, that’s probably for the best, right? What are your thoughts about the story? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks online didn’t shy away from calling out the new wife, as they felt she was just trying to control everything

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    43 minutes ago

    If OP truly thinks the second wife (she IS second, no matter what she wants to believe) would have destroyed those photos, he should probably be looking around the house for anything else that holds sentimental memories of his mom and removing those as well (after discussing with Dad, of course).

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    58 minutes ago

    Another AH step-monster. Too bad the world will never run out of them. 😔

    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    57 minutes ago

    I notice this story has been posted in various forms multiple times this month. These fake rage bait story's keeps popping up. The stolen airplane seat is one . Now it's the late spouse pics being thrown out. Are people really that dumb to believe this .

    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    37 minutes ago

    Because it’s impossible that people behave irrationally? WTAF? For the sake of argument, let’s say it’s fake: It engenders useful discussion, so what’s the problem? And why are you so angry about it? How does a “fake” story concern and bother you? Let people have their discussions and if you don’t like them, close the tab.

