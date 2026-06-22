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Mom Of Girls Harassed By “Male Karen” In Viral Restroom Video Breaks Silence With Scathing Post Against Dad
Young man in a light-colored hat and dark t-shirt, looking directly at the camera, related to the Mom of Girls story.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Mom Of Girls Harassed By “Male Karen” In Viral Restroom Video Breaks Silence With Scathing Post Against Dad

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Last week, a father filmed another man confronting him at a gas station for taking his two young daughters into the women’s restroom.

The father, Tyler Brodsky, defended himself as the furious man called the police to report that he had entered the women’s restroom. The man argued that his wife had wanted to use the restroom but became upset after seeing Brodsky inside.

Highlights
  • Zoe Lavely, the mother of the girls seen in Tyler Brodsky’s video, has released a statement expressing concern for the children’s safety.
  • Brodsky, the girls’ father, recorded a "male Karen" berating him for entering a women’s restroom with his daughters during a road trip.
  • Lavely blasted her ex for exposing their daughters online and launching a GoFundMe page after the incident.

Zoe Lavely, the girls’ mother who described herself as their “custodial parent,” has since called out Brodsky in a scathing social media post, accusing him of “capitalizing” on their daughters and not caring about them as much as he claims.

RELATED:

    The mother of the two girls in Tyler Brodsky’s video accused her ex of exploiting their daughters for money and online attention
    A man with a girl in a restroom, while a Male Karen stands in the background during a viral restroom video.

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2/TikTok

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    The incident took place on June 16 when, during a road trip, Brodsky stopped at an Alabama QuikTrip gas station and accompanied his two girls into the women’s restroom.

    In the caption of the clip, the father explained that the women’s restroom was empty when the three entered and that he would rather take his daughters there than into “a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls.”

    A man with a child in a restroom, confronting a Male Karen on the phone during a viral restroom video.

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2/TikTok

    Brodsky’s TikTok video of the tense encounter, which ends with the irate customer calling the police, has amassed more than 28 million views in less than a week, with thousands of viewers expressing support for the father.

    However, in a screenshot of a Facebook post shared by TMZ, Lavely accused her ex of allowing the girls to be “exploited” on the internet.

    “I actually don’t love this outcome; as the mother of those two girls,” the mother wrote in the post, per TMZ

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    Zoe Lavely criticized Brodsky for launching a GoFundMe page and claimed he had not financially supported the girlsA crying girl in a restroom with a man protecting her, as a Male Karen watches in the background.

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2/TikTok

    A social media post supporting the dad protecting his girls from a Male Karen in the viral restroom video.

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    A social media post praising the dad for taking his girls to the restroom, referencing the Male Karen incident.

    “Even though their dad handled the situation well, what everyone doesn’t see is the fear a mother has seeing their kids exposed all over the media.”

    In the video posted by Brodsky, both girls’ faces are visible. One of them, the younger of the two, is also seen crying as she watches the furious man berate her father.

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    “I see their dad approaching the man that scared my girls just for the video,” Lavely wrote in the post.

    “I see my girls being capitalized for money. In fear. I see people offering money to a man that hasn’t paid 1 penny to those girls just this year,” she added.

    A Mom of girls is seen in a restroom, trying to help her girls with their hair, in the viral restroom video.

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2/TikTok

    After his video went viral, Brodsky created a GoFundMe page to raise $3,000 for himself and Melissa, the store manager who defended the family from the customer.

    “Seeing my girls exploited all over the internet has been so heartbreaking. And seeing their dad capitalizing off this situation makes my heart break for all the people that have been sending money,” Lavely wrote.

    “Nor do I think ‘I deserve any money’ and nor do I want any clout. I just simply fear for the safety of my girls. I can’t fathom as a mother seeing my girls all over social media all around the world.” 

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    The mother said seeing her young daughters’ faces spread across social media has been “heartbreaking”A 'Male Karen' talks on his phone, looking annoyed, in a viral restroom video incident.

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2/TikTok

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    Lavely acknowledged that the video highlights a common issue faced by many single parents when their children need to use a public restroom, but said she has “mixed feelings” about the situation.

    Despite believing the conversation about public restrooms and single parents is important, Lavely opposes exposing her two young daughters and risking their safety.

    “Every girl dad should feel welcomed to take their daughter(s) in a safe, clean, private bathroom,” she wrote. “Family shared bathrooms need to be more accessible for these reasons. I’ll never take away from that. My dad was a single father to me and faced the same battles.”

    @tylerbrodsky2 Y’all make this man famous. We stopped at a QuikTrip on our road trip from Florida back to Oklahoma so my daughters could use the restroom. The women’s restroom was empty, so I took them in. I’d rather do that than bring two little girls into a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls. This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should’ve been in the men’s room instead. Am I wrong here? 🤷‍♂️ #GirlDad#RoadTrip#parenting#fyp#viral♬ original sound – Tyler Brodsky
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    A comment about the 'Male Karen' being in the women's restroom during the viral restroom video incident.

    However, every time she goes on her phone, she sees her “3-year-old daughter in tears,” which “destroys me every single time.” 

    “As the custodial parent I’d never blast my children on social media. I’ll mention again, this NEEDS to be a talked about situation,” Lavely concluded.

    “But it could have been a simple video explaining the situation without my kids’ faces all over the place. It could have been an audio recording. This has been so overwhelming and so heartbreaking.”

    Lavely, who described herself as the girls’ “custodial parent,” called the situation “overwhelming”
    A post from the Mom of girls, breaking her silence about the viral restroom video incident with the 'Male Karen'.

    Image credits: Zoe Lavely/Facebook

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    Brodsky responded to Lavely’s allegations against him in a statement to TMZ, calling them “not accurate.”

    “I’m not going to get into a public back-and-forth with the mother of my children,” the father told the outlet.

    “My focus has always been, and will continue to be, our daughters. As for the financial accusations, those are simply not accurate. I’m not going to discuss private family matters publicly because my daughters deserve better than that.”

    A man in a baseball cap in the viral restroom video where a Mom of girls was harassed by a 'Male Karen'.

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2/TikTok

    In a follow-up video, Brodsky revealed that police arrived five minutes after the aggressive customer, who has been labeled a “male Karen” online, called 911.

    The dad of two praised the officers for quickly “de-escalating” the situation and telling the man to leave the store.

    Brodsky denied Lavely’s claims after posting a follow-up video about the incident

    @tylerbrodsky2 UPDATE: My girls are safe, happy, and doing great. ❤️ Thank you all for the support. Here’s what happened after the video ended. #GirlDad#DadLife#Parenting#Update#fyp♬ original sound – Tyler Brodsky
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    “One of the officers was talking to me and explained that the situation wasn’t as black-and-white as many people may think,” he said.

    “They pointed out that taking two little girls into the men’s restroom could be viewed just as negatively as me being in the women’s restroom with my girls.”

    He also praised Melissa, the store manager, for stepping in to support his daughters and checking on how they were doing.

    Mom of girls harassed by Male Karen in viral restroom video. Post against dad: dad all the way.

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    Mom of girls harassed by Male Karen in viral restroom video. Post against dad: how was he capitalizing?

    According to a People magazine report, the man who berated Brodsky has been fired from the Mississippi-based real estate company he worked for following the incident.

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    Overstreet Properties stated on Instagram that the man’s behavior doesn’t “reflect the values” of the real estate company. 

    Mom of girls harassed by Male Karen in viral restroom video. Post against dad: dad with two girls.

    Image credits: Tyler Brodsky/Facebook

    In addition to the GoFundMe page, Brodsky has also launched a petition calling for family restrooms to be required in public places, where fathers could take their daughters and mothers could take their sons.

    The father noted that family restrooms would also benefit people with disabilities who rely on a caregiver and grandparents caring for their grandchildren.

    “While many businesses have made great strides by adding family restrooms, countless public places still do not offer this option,” he wrote. “Families are often left with impossible choices that can lead to uncomfortable, stressful, and sometimes unsafe situations.”

    The restroom incident continues to spark heated debate online
    Mom of girls harassed by Male Karen in viral restroom video. Post against dad: leaving children alone in public restrooms carries significant risks.

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    Mom of girls harassed by Male Karen in viral restroom video. Post against dad: a dad outside the ladies restroom asked me to look out for his 10-year-old.

    A social media user comments on dads taking girls to the restroom, referencing the Mom Of Girls incident.

    A social media user comments on a Male Karen in a viral restroom video calling police from a women's restroom.

    A social media user supports a dad taking daughters to the women's restroom, not the men's, during the Mom Of Girls incident.

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    A social media user comments on the restroom video, explaining the recording was for documentation against a Male Karen.

    A mom comments on the restroom video, supporting the dad's actions for his girls against a Male Karen.

    A social media comment discussing the father's GoFundMe and plans to donate to the manager after restroom video.

    A social media comment suggesting someone get the mom of girls an equal attention cake after the restroom incident.

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    A social media comment questioning what the man would have said if not recorded in the viral restroom video.

    A social media comment by a 'Top fan' advocating for more family bathrooms due to the viral restroom harassment.

    A social media comment speculating if the woman is the ex-wife, referring to the mom of girls.

    Screenshot of a comment from a Mom Of Girls about the viral restroom video, saying the Dad was smart to record it.

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    Screenshot of a comment from a Mom Of Girls supporting Team Dad, believing the restroom video issue needs normalization.

    Screenshot of a comment from a Mom Of Girls discussing changing her restroom habits after seeing the viral video.

    Screenshot of a comment from a Mom Of Girls stating the divorce came out of nowhere, related to the restroom video.

    Screenshot of a comment from a Mom Of Girls preferring a dad be seen than girls see too much in the men's restroom.

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    A social media comment suggests a Dad announce his presence in a women's restroom, highlighting the viral restroom video.

    A social media comment supports a Dad taking his daughter into the ladies' room, referencing the viral restroom video.

    A social media comment explains comfort with a Dad bringing his daughters to the female toilet, addressing the viral restroom video.

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    A social media comment asserts a man is doing fatherly duties with his daughter, relating to the viral restroom video.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    charliehleroy5 avatar
    summerperson18
    summerperson18
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the person yelling was yelling at the dude in the bathroom and yet he was halfway inside of the women's restroom right ? (someone please correct me if I am wrong or if you have a different opinion)

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    charliehleroy5 avatar
    summerperson18
    summerperson18
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the person yelling was yelling at the dude in the bathroom and yet he was halfway inside of the women's restroom right ? (someone please correct me if I am wrong or if you have a different opinion)

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