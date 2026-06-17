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Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women’s Restroom, Made Girl Cry
A young girl cries covering her mouth next to an adult, while a Male Karen looks on.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women’s Restroom, Made Girl Cry

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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The father who was berated for entering the women’s restroom with his young daughters has shared an update on the case.

Tyler Brodsky was confronted by a furious customer at an Alabama QuikTrip gas station. The man argued that his wife wanted to use the restroom but became outraged upon seeing Brodsky inside with his two girls.

Brodsky recorded part of the interaction, which showed one of his daughters crying as she heard the man confronting her father.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Tyler Brodsky took his daughters into an empty women's restroom at a QuikTrip to protect their safety during a road trip.
    • An irate man confronted Brodsky, called 911, and berated him for entering the women’s restroom with his girls.
    • A video of the incident shows store manager Melissa defending Brodsky and comforting his upset daughters before police arrived.

    The father who was confronted for entering a women’s restroom with his daughters has revealed how police responded
    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

    During the now-viral clip, the irate customer is heard calling the police to report that Brodsky had entered the women’s bathroom.

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    Following the incident, the father told TMZ that he accompanies his daughters to the women’s restroom when he’s with them—he is no longer in a relationship with the girls’ mother—and clarified that the bathroom was empty when the three went in.

    Brodsky explained that he recorded and later posted the exchange to call out the aggressive man and highlight how well the store manager handled the incident.

    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    On Tuesday (June 16), the dad posted an update on TikTok in which he thanked people for their support and shared what happened after the video ended.

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    “We never expected this to reach millions of people, so it’s kind of surreal,” he said.

    Brodsky shared that police arrived five minutes after the furious customer, who has been comically labeled a “male Karen” online, called 911 to report his behavior.

    Tyler Brodsky recorded a furious customer calling 911 to report that he had accompanied his daughters into the women’s restroom
    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    The father praised the officers for being “professional” and quickly “de-escalating” the situation.

    “One of the officers was talking to me and explained that the situation wasn’t as black-and-white as many people may think.

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    “And they pointed out that taking two little girls into the men’s restroom could be viewed just as negatively as me being in the women’s restroom with my girls.”

    @tylerbrodsky2 Y’all make this man famous. We stopped at a QuikTrip on our road trip from Florida back to Oklahoma so my daughters could use the restroom. The women’s restroom was empty, so I took them in. I’d rather do that than bring two little girls into a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls. This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should’ve been in the men’s room instead. Am I wrong here? 🤷‍♂️ #GirlDad#RoadTrip#parenting#fyp#viral♬ original sound – Tyler Brodsky

    Brodsky said police tried to understand both of the men’s perspectives but ultimately took no action against him.

    “They did let me know that I was okay, that I didn’t do anything wrong. They were very reassuring.”

    During his follow-up video, he also thanked Melissa, the store manager who had intervened to defend him and his daughters.

    “Me being in that situation with them, I really needed that,” the father said. “It’s always good to have someone in your corner willing to show some support.”

    Police officers reassured the two girls that they were safe and protected
    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    He said Melissa checked on his two young girls to see if they were okay and helped calm them down.

    After the confrontation, the store gave the children free snacks.

    “As a dad, seeing someone show that kind of kindness to my daughters in a stressful moment means a lot,” Brodsky shared.

    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Image credits: Markus Spiske/pexels (not an actual photo)

    Brodsky explained that, after officers interviewed Melissa about the incident, they asked the irate customer to exit the store.

    “What happened next is what I’ll remember the most,” the dad continued. “The police officers came to talk to my girls and made sure they felt safe. They reassured them that there was no danger and that they were there to protect them.”

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    The father said the police’s positive intervention will likely “put a good image” of law enforcement in his daughters’ eyes as they grow up.

    Police asked the angry customer who called 911 to leave the store, Brodsky explained

    @tylerbrodsky2 UPDATE: My girls are safe, happy, and doing great. ❤️ Thank you all for the support. Here’s what happened after the video ended. #GirlDad#DadLife#Parenting#Update#fyp♬ original sound – Tyler Brodsky
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    Finally, Brodsky stated that the incident he recorded is frequent and that he had received thousands of messages from mothers, fathers, and grandparents who had experienced similar situations.

    “Girl dads and boy moms are often put in a situation where there isn’t a perfect answer,” he stressed.

    “Most parents aren’t trying to make anyone uncomfortable. We’re simply trying to take care of our children and keep them safe.”

    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    He concluded by asking viewers to stop sending hateful messages to the man in the video, and that he simply wanted to highlight a common issue that many single parents face.

    Brodsky’s TikTok video of the incident, which has amassed over 15 million views in less than two days, shows an unidentified man on the phone reporting on a “man with his two little girls using the women’s bathroom.”

    The man, who made one of Brodsky’s daughters cry, said the store manager should have accompanied the girls into the restroom instead
    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Image credits: Jan van der Wolf/pexels (not an actual photo)

    “He is washing his hands with his daughters right now. He’s leaving,” the man is heard saying.

    The customer tells Brodsky that he should have asked Melissa to accompany the girls into the bathroom instead of going in himself, to which he simply replies, “I’m their dad!”

    The incident took place at a gas station in AlabamaDad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Image credits: Kurt Nordstrom/flickr (not an actual photo)

    Melissa is seen closing the bathroom door and telling Brodsky that she is “so sorry” about the tense situation.

    Once outside the restroom, Brodsky approaches the man, who, still on the phone with police, asks the father to stop recording him.

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    “Our kids’ safety is the number one priority,” one mother wrote, expressing support for Tyler BrodskyDad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

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    Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women's Restroom, Made Girl Cry

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's worth noting that Angry Bald Man tromped right into the women's restroom as well, in order to berate a man for being in the women's restroom XD And since his wife's mother(?) is in a wheelchair (at least according to the last article about this incident, she was referred to as a "sick elderly woman" in a wheelchair), would he not be accompanying her into the women's restroom to assist her in using the restroom if she's unable to transfer herself from the chair to the commode? XD I have no idea if this woman even exists, but if she's "very ill", she probably needs assistance using the restroom... thus Angry Bald Man would need to be in the women's restroom with her. It's also pretty gross that he stands inside the restroom staring at the two little girls instead of completing his call to the police outside the restroom. Why does he need to stand in the women's restroom and stare at two little girls?

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    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think we need to normalize family and/or individual bathrooms, so many issues like this could be avoided.

    1
    1point
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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So a guy who was without daughters followed a guy WITH daughters into the women's restroom?

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's worth noting that Angry Bald Man tromped right into the women's restroom as well, in order to berate a man for being in the women's restroom XD And since his wife's mother(?) is in a wheelchair (at least according to the last article about this incident, she was referred to as a "sick elderly woman" in a wheelchair), would he not be accompanying her into the women's restroom to assist her in using the restroom if she's unable to transfer herself from the chair to the commode? XD I have no idea if this woman even exists, but if she's "very ill", she probably needs assistance using the restroom... thus Angry Bald Man would need to be in the women's restroom with her. It's also pretty gross that he stands inside the restroom staring at the two little girls instead of completing his call to the police outside the restroom. Why does he need to stand in the women's restroom and stare at two little girls?

    3
    3points
    reply
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think we need to normalize family and/or individual bathrooms, so many issues like this could be avoided.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So a guy who was without daughters followed a guy WITH daughters into the women's restroom?

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