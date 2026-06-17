Dad Gives Update After “Male Karen” Harassed Him For Helping His Daughter In Women’s Restroom, Made Girl Cry

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The father who was berated for entering the women’s restroom with his young daughters has shared an update on the case.

Tyler Brodsky was confronted by a furious customer at an Alabama QuikTrip gas station. The man argued that his wife wanted to use the restroom but became outraged upon seeing Brodsky inside with his two girls.

Brodsky recorded part of the interaction, which showed one of his daughters crying as she heard the man confronting her father.

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Highlights Tyler Brodsky took his daughters into an empty women's restroom at a QuikTrip to protect their safety during a road trip.

An irate man confronted Brodsky, called 911, and berated him for entering the women’s restroom with his girls.

A video of the incident shows store manager Melissa defending Brodsky and comforting his upset daughters before police arrived.

The father who was confronted for entering a women’s restroom with his daughters has revealed how police responded



Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

During the now-viral clip, the irate customer is heard calling the police to report that Brodsky had entered the women’s bathroom.

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Following the incident, the father told TMZ that he accompanies his daughters to the women’s restroom when he’s with them—he is no longer in a relationship with the girls’ mother—and clarified that the bathroom was empty when the three went in.

Brodsky explained that he recorded and later posted the exchange to call out the aggressive man and highlight how well the store manager handled the incident.

Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

On Tuesday (June 16), the dad posted an update on TikTok in which he thanked people for their support and shared what happened after the video ended.

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“We never expected this to reach millions of people, so it’s kind of surreal,” he said.

Brodsky shared that police arrived five minutes after the furious customer, who has been comically labeled a “male Karen” online, called 911 to report his behavior.



Tyler Brodsky recorded a furious customer calling 911 to report that he had accompanied his daughters into the women’s restroom



Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

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The father praised the officers for being “professional” and quickly “de-escalating” the situation.

“One of the officers was talking to me and explained that the situation wasn’t as black-and-white as many people may think.

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“And they pointed out that taking two little girls into the men’s restroom could be viewed just as negatively as me being in the women’s restroom with my girls.”



Brodsky said police tried to understand both of the men’s perspectives but ultimately took no action against him.

“They did let me know that I was okay, that I didn’t do anything wrong. They were very reassuring.”

During his follow-up video, he also thanked Melissa, the store manager who had intervened to defend him and his daughters.

“Me being in that situation with them, I really needed that,” the father said. “It’s always good to have someone in your corner willing to show some support.”



Police officers reassured the two girls that they were safe and protected



Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

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He said Melissa checked on his two young girls to see if they were okay and helped calm them down.

After the confrontation, the store gave the children free snacks.

“As a dad, seeing someone show that kind of kindness to my daughters in a stressful moment means a lot,” Brodsky shared.



Image credits: Markus Spiske/pexels (not an actual photo)

Brodsky explained that, after officers interviewed Melissa about the incident, they asked the irate customer to exit the store.

“What happened next is what I’ll remember the most,” the dad continued. “The police officers came to talk to my girls and made sure they felt safe. They reassured them that there was no danger and that they were there to protect them.”

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The father said the police’s positive intervention will likely “put a good image” of law enforcement in his daughters’ eyes as they grow up.



Police asked the angry customer who called 911 to leave the store, Brodsky explained

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Finally, Brodsky stated that the incident he recorded is frequent and that he had received thousands of messages from mothers, fathers, and grandparents who had experienced similar situations.

“Girl dads and boy moms are often put in a situation where there isn’t a perfect answer,” he stressed.

“Most parents aren’t trying to make anyone uncomfortable. We’re simply trying to take care of our children and keep them safe.”



Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

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He concluded by asking viewers to stop sending hateful messages to the man in the video, and that he simply wanted to highlight a common issue that many single parents face.

Brodsky’s TikTok video of the incident, which has amassed over 15 million views in less than two days, shows an unidentified man on the phone reporting on a “man with his two little girls using the women’s bathroom.”



The man, who made one of Brodsky’s daughters cry, said the store manager should have accompanied the girls into the restroom instead



Image credits: tylerbrodsky2

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Image credits: Jan van der Wolf/pexels (not an actual photo)

“He is washing his hands with his daughters right now. He’s leaving,” the man is heard saying.

The customer tells Brodsky that he should have asked Melissa to accompany the girls into the bathroom instead of going in himself, to which he simply replies, “I’m their dad!”

The incident took place at a gas station in Alabama

Image credits: Kurt Nordstrom/flickr (not an actual photo)

Melissa is seen closing the bathroom door and telling Brodsky that she is “so sorry” about the tense situation.

Once outside the restroom, Brodsky approaches the man, who, still on the phone with police, asks the father to stop recording him.

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