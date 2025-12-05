Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Of Late Cheerleader Refuses To Accept Cops’ Ruling After They Found Crucial Clue On Her Phone
Society, World

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Brianna Aguilera’s mother said she refuses to believe the explanation cops gave about her 19-year-old daughter’s passing.

She called the investigation “lazy,” even though authorities found a crucial clue that helped them make conclusions about the tragic incident.

“There was foul play ! Those girls know something so called friends and boyfriend !” the mother wrote on social media.

    Image credits: Stephanie Rodriguez

    Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Brianna Aguilera’s body was found shortly after midnight outside an Austin apartment building on Saturday, November 29.

    A witness heard a loud “thud” and called 911 after finding her body.

    Young woman in Texas A&M cheerleader outfit giving thumbs up, related to mom of late cheerleader and crucial phone clue.

    Image credits: Stephanie Rodriguez

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about mom of late cheerleader refusing to accept cops' ruling after phone clue discovery.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about mom of late cheerleader refusing to accept cops' ruling after phone clue discovery.

    Image credits: GuessWhoTexas

    Before the Texas A&M cheerleader plunged to her end, witnesses heard her arguing with her boyfriend over the phone, Austin Police lead homicide Det. Robert Marshall said during a news conference on December 4.

    Robert said call logs on both Brianna’s and the boyfriend’s phones confirmed they were on the phone in the lead-up to the fall.

    “This call occurred at approximately 12:43 to 12:44 a.m., [for] approximately one minute. This is two minutes before the 911 call of the body found down below on the pavement,” he added.

    Brianna was on a call with her boyfriend just before her body was found on the pavement outside the apartment building

    Young woman holding a sign on the first day of class, related to mom of late cheerleader and crucial phone clue case.

    Young woman holding a sign on the first day of class, related to mom of late cheerleader and crucial phone clue case.

    Image credits: Stephanie Rodriguez

    Investigators ruled that the teenager fell to her own passing as an act of s*lf-harm. Moreover, they also said she wrote a su*cide note on her phone and later deleted it days before her passing.

    “Brianna had made su*cidal comments previously to friends, back in October of this year,” Robert said in a statement.

    “This continued through the evening of her d**th, with some s*lf-harming actions early in the evening and a text message to another friend indicating the thought of su*cide,” he added.

    American flag flying above government building symbolizing mom of late cheerleader challenging cops' ruling after phone clue discovery

    Image credits: Texas A&M University

    After officials said Brianna took her own life, her mother Stephanie Rodriguez said she refuses to believe their statements and insisted there was “foul play.”

    “Please don’t believe this lazy investigator and Investigation,” she said on social media.

    The mother speculated whether somebody “threw her over the balcony.”

    “Please don’t believe this lazy investigator and Investigation,” the mother wrote on social media

    Crowd at a Texas A&M game, showing fans cheering in maroon, related to mom of late cheerleader refusing cops' ruling.

    Image credits: Texas A&M University

    “I’m thinking either someone shoved her over the balcony, or when my daughter does drink, she has the tendency [to fall asleep], and she’s so thin and frail, she cannot handle alc*hol,” she told People.

    “And I think that maybe either it might’ve been that, and they probably got scared and threw her over the balcony, or they shoved her off.”

    Mom of late cheerleader posing with young woman, showing emotion after cops found crucial clue on phone case

    Mom of late cheerleader posing with young woman, showing emotion after cops found crucial clue on phone case

    Image credits: Stephanie Rodriguez

    Tweet from LOVES atx expressing frustration over investigation after crucial clue found on phone in late cheerleader case.

    Tweet from LOVES atx expressing frustration over investigation after crucial clue found on phone in late cheerleader case.

    Image credits: Luvsatx81

    Alt text: Tweet showing a user criticizing police investigation after crucial clue found on late cheerleader's mom phone.

    Alt text: Tweet showing a user criticizing police investigation after crucial clue found on late cheerleader's mom phone.

    Image credits: J13_13F

    Hours before her passing, Brianna was drinking at a tailgate on Friday, November 28, and was asked to leave after she got intoxicated.

    Witnesses saw her stumbling away into a nearby wooded area, where cops later found her cellphone.

    The teen arrived at the 21-story 21 Rio apartment complex for a party just after 11 p.m.

    The teen got intoxicated at a tailgate and later attended a 17th-floor apartment party

    Young cheerleader posing in school hallway with orange ribbons and wearing number 24 jersey related to cheerleader phone clue case

    Young cheerleader posing in school hallway with orange ribbons and wearing number 24 jersey related to cheerleader phone clue case

    Image credits: Stephanie Rodriguez

    “A large group of friends left that same apartment at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, leaving just Brianna and three other girls in the apartment,” Robert said.

    At some point, Brianna asked her friends for a phone because she had lost hers and spoke to her boyfriend from 12:43 to 12:44 a.m.

    Her body was found on the pavement moments later.

    Austin police officer at podium during press briefing on crucial clue found on late cheerleader’s phone.

    Austin police officer at podium during press briefing on crucial clue found on late cheerleader’s phone.

    Image credits: Austin Police Department

    After widespread online speculation, including Brianna’s mother refusing to believe the cops, authorities released a statement claiming “inaccurate information has circulated and been reported.”

    This has “led to additional harm of innocent people, bullying included, and their families,” Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference on Thursday.

    “There have also been statements suggesting the police have failed to do our jobs. Those statements are not accurate,” she continued.

    Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said, “Inaccurate information has circulated and been reported”

    Lisa, who has four children of her own, said she could understand how “grief and the need for answers” can trigger “intense emotions and many questions.”

    “But sometimes, sometimes, the truth doesn’t provide the answers we are hoping for, and that is this case,” she added.

    Stephanie said she hired attorney Tony Buzbee to investigate her daughter’s passing.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with s*lf-harm, help is available: International Hotlines

    Share on Facebook

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

