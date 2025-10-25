Mom Admits She Likes One Daughter More Than The Other And Struggles To Hide It

ADVERTISEMENT

Many parents wouldn’t dare admit if they had a favorite child. It could cause all sorts of unnecessary family drama. But one woman has thrown caution to the wind and told the world that she likes one of her daughters more than the other.

The mother says she’s at her wits end after her youngest daughter started becoming “woke” and argumentative. The teenager is apparently driving her mom up the wall with her activism and “self-righteous policing.” The woman has now turned to the internet to ask how she can get along better with her child, and stop playing favorites.

There’s an expectation that parents love each of their children equally

Mom sitting on couch looking at daughter who appears distant, highlighting mom admits she likes one daughter more than the other concept.

Image credits: maginnislaura / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But one mom is struggling to even like her youngest daughter right now and can’t hide it

Two inseparable young girls playing and holding hands, highlighting a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other.

Image credits: travnikovstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Young woman studying alone at home, showing a thoughtful expression while reading and taking notes during quiet time.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other and struggles to hide it.

Woman in blue hoodie with arms crossed, looking away with a troubled expression, reflecting mom admits she likes one daughter more

Image credits: eugeneshemyakin9 / freepik (not the actual photo)

Two teenage daughters sitting on a couch with popcorn, showing tension while mom admits she likes one daughter more than the other.

Image credits: artfolio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Man and teenage daughter having a serious conversation on a couch, reflecting struggles of mom admitting favoritism between daughters.

Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

People came forward with loads of advice for the mom

Text conversation about teaching a daughter debate skills and a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other.

Text conversation discussing challenges of a mom who admits she likes one daughter more and struggles to hide it.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics and struggles with favoritism between daughters.

Comment discussing a mom admitting she likes one daughter more and struggles to hide favoritism between siblings.

Comment discussing mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other and struggles with favoritism issues.

Text excerpt discussing a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other and struggles to hide favoritism issues.

Text excerpt discussing struggles of a mom admitting she likes one daughter more, reflecting on beliefs and emotional challenges.

Text discussing the emotional struggle of a mom admitting she likes one daughter more and the pain of hidden favoritism.

Alt text: User comment discussing a mom admitting she likes one daughter more and struggles to hide favoritism between daughters.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom admitting she struggles to hide favoritism between her daughters.

Text discussing favoritism in families and a mother struggling to hide that she likes one daughter more than the other.

Comment advising a mom on handling her feelings about liking one daughter more, focusing on communication and understanding.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other and struggles to hide it.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other and struggles to hide it.

Text discussing a mom admitting she likes one daughter more and struggling to hide favoritism between her children.

Text excerpt discussing a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other and struggling to hide it.

Text excerpt discussing common reactions to learning about oppression, sexism, and racism, relating to mom admits she likes one daughter more than the other.

A mom sitting on a couch with crossed arms, showing a hesitant expression about liking one daughter more than the other.

Image credits: lgolubovystock / freepik (not the actual photo)

The mom gave an interesting update after implementing the advice she’d received from netizens

Text post update about progress made and appreciation, related to mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other.

Text on a white background discussing a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other and struggles to hide it.

Text excerpt about a mom admitting she likes one daughter more and struggling to hide favoritism.

Text excerpt about a mom admitting she likes one daughter more and struggling to hide it in a personal reflection.

Text about a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other and struggles to hide her favoritism.

Mom admits she likes one daughter more, struggling to hide favoritism and family emotions in a candid moment.

Text excerpt showing a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other and struggles to hide her feelings.

Two daughters sitting on a couch sharing popcorn, illustrating a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text on a white background discussing trying out ideas and reinstating film night with a new condition to avoid issues.

Text on a white background about proposing silence during films and TV shows to watch without interruptions, mom admits she likes one daughter more.

Two daughters sitting on a couch showing tension as mom admits she likes one daughter more than the other.

Image credits: yanalya / freepik (not the actual photo)

Group therapy session with diverse young adults discussing emotions, reflecting on mom admits she likes one daughter more struggles.

Image credits: peoplecreations / freepik (not the actual photo)

Mom hugging daughter, smiling warmly in a bright room, capturing complex feelings of favorite child and family dynamics.

Image credits: gzorgz / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anonymous

“Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who is the fairest of them all?”: what the latest research says about favoritism

Mom with two daughters outdoors, showing affection with kisses, highlighting mom admits she likes one daughter more than the other.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Even the most loving families can be quietly divided by favoritism. Though, if you ever ask them, they would likely deny it.

Many parents aren’t deliberately ranking their kids. It’s more a matter of responding to different personality types, shared interests, or behaviors that align with their own expectations. And there are loads of ways parents can show favoritism, sometimes without even realizing it: How they interact with their children, how much money they spend on them, how much time they spend with them, and how much control they exert over them.

A team of researchers recently conducted a meta-analysis of 30 studies involving nearly 20,000 participants. They wanted to find out which children were more likely to be on the receiving end of favoritism from their parents.

They examined how birth order, gender, temperament and personality traits (extraversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness and neuroticism) were linked to parental favoritism.

“The researchers initially thought that mothers would tend to favor daughters and fathers would favor sons,” reports the American Psychological Association (APA). “However, the study found that both mothers and fathers were more likely to favor daughters.”

The team also found that children who were more agreeable or conscientious tended to receive more positive treatment.

According to lead author Alexander Jensen, PhD, an associate professor at Brigham Young University, siblings who received less favored treatment tended to have poorer mental health and more strained family relationships.

“Understanding these nuances can help parents and clinicians recognize potentially damaging family patterns,” he said. “It is crucial to ensure all children feel loved and supported.”

The research showed that parents were more likely to give older siblings greater autonomy. This could be because they were more mature.

Jensen has a message for anyone who feels there’s some favoritism at play in their family:

“The next time you’re left wondering whether your sibling is the golden child, remember there is likely more going on behind the scenes than just a preference for the eldest or youngest,” Jensen says. “It might be about responsibility, temperament or just how easy or hard you are to deal with.”

People praised the woman for being “an amazing mother”

Text post discussing challenges of liking one child more than the other and the struggle to love all children equally.

Text post from a user reflecting on feelings of favoritism and gender-related emotions, highlighting struggles with family dynamics.

Text post showing a user sharing a personal story related to family and emotions about favorite children.

Comment on a social media post expressing how the situation mirrors the plot of 10 Things I Hate About You, highlighting mom admits liking one daughter more than the other.

Comment text from strvngelyspecific reflecting on personal growth and balance, related to a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user shares a story about their mom admitting favoritism between daughters.

Alt text: Screenshot of a heartfelt comment praising a mom’s effort to connect with her daughters despite favoring one more than the other.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the struggle of a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user praises a mom for showing care despite admitting she likes one daughter more.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing efforts and challenges in parenting, highlighting struggles with favoritism between daughters.

Comment praising a mom for being open-minded about her daughters amid struggles with favoring one more than the other.

Screenshot of online comment discussing challenges of handling different personalities, reflecting mom admits she likes one daughter more.

