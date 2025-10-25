Mom Admits She Likes One Daughter More Than The Other And Struggles To Hide It

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Many parents wouldn’t dare admit if they had a favorite child. It could cause all sorts of unnecessary family drama. But one woman has thrown caution to the wind and told the world that she likes one of her daughters more than the other.
The mother says she’s at her wits end after her youngest daughter started becoming “woke” and argumentative. The teenager is apparently driving her mom up the wall with her activism and “self-righteous policing.” The woman has now turned to the internet to ask how she can get along better with her child, and stop playing favorites.
There’s an expectation that parents love each of their children equally
Mom sitting on couch looking at daughter who appears distant, highlighting mom admits she likes one daughter more than the other concept.
Even the most loving families can be quietly divided by favoritism. Though, if you ever ask them, they would likely deny it.
Many parents aren’t deliberately ranking their kids. It’s more a matter of responding to different personality types, shared interests, or behaviors that align with their own expectations. And there are loads of ways parents can show favoritism, sometimes without even realizing it: How they interact with their children, how much money they spend on them, how much time they spend with them, and how much control they exert over them.
A team of researchers recently conducted a meta-analysis of 30 studies involving nearly 20,000 participants. They wanted to find out which children were more likely to be on the receiving end of favoritism from their parents.
They examined how birth order, gender, temperament and personality traits (extraversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness and neuroticism) were linked to parental favoritism.
“The researchers initially thought that mothers would tend to favor daughters and fathers would favor sons,” reports the American Psychological Association (APA). “However, the study found that both mothers and fathers were more likely to favor daughters.”
The team also found that children who were more agreeable or conscientious tended to receive more positive treatment.
According to lead author Alexander Jensen, PhD, an associate professor at Brigham Young University, siblings who received less favored treatment tended to have poorer mental health and more strained family relationships.
“Understanding these nuances can help parents and clinicians recognize potentially damaging family patterns,” he said. “It is crucial to ensure all children feel loved and supported.”
The research showed that parents were more likely to give older siblings greater autonomy. This could be because they were more mature.
Jensen has a message for anyone who feels there’s some favoritism at play in their family:
“The next time you’re left wondering whether your sibling is the golden child, remember there is likely more going on behind the scenes than just a preference for the eldest or youngest,” Jensen says. “It might be about responsibility, temperament or just how easy or hard you are to deal with.”
People praised the woman for being “an amazing mother”
Text post discussing challenges of liking one child more than the other and the struggle to love all children equally.
Text post from a user reflecting on feelings of favoritism and gender-related emotions, highlighting struggles with family dynamics.
Text post showing a user sharing a personal story related to family and emotions about favorite children.
Comment on a social media post expressing how the situation mirrors the plot of 10 Things I Hate About You, highlighting mom admits liking one daughter more than the other.
Comment text from strvngelyspecific reflecting on personal growth and balance, related to a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user shares a story about their mom admitting favoritism between daughters.
Alt text: Screenshot of a heartfelt comment praising a mom’s effort to connect with her daughters despite favoring one more than the other.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing the struggle of a mom admitting she likes one daughter more than the other.
Screenshot of an online comment where a user praises a mom for showing care despite admitting she likes one daughter more.
Screenshot of a user comment discussing efforts and challenges in parenting, highlighting struggles with favoritism between daughters.
Comment praising a mom for being open-minded about her daughters amid struggles with favoring one more than the other.
Screenshot of online comment discussing challenges of handling different personalities, reflecting mom admits she likes one daughter more.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
