Passenger Confronts Mom After 8-Hour Toddler Meltdown, Says “She Didn’t Handle It Well”

Three types of plane passengers can make a flight a nightmare experience: the entitled Karen/Chad, the belligerent drunk, and the toddler who throws a tantrum the entire time. While the third one isn’t directly to blame, their parents or legal guardians are likely the ones to take the heat, and understandably so.

This is what happened during a long-haul flight, when a mom couldn’t control her toddler’s fits. Weirdly enough, a woman on the same flight commended her for having “patience” with her young tot.

However, another passenger saw it the exact opposite way and instead gave the mom a disapproving side-eye, causing a brief yet uncomfortable interaction.

No passenger wants to be seated near a child throwing tantrums during a long-haul flight

Toddler meltdown on plane with mom nearby and passenger confronting her about handling the situation during flight.

Image credits: wirestock (not the actual photo)

This was an experience for a passenger while on the way to Europe

Text discussing a passenger confronting a mom during an 8-hour toddler meltdown about poor handling of the situation.

Passenger confronting mom after toddler meltdown on an 8-hour flight, discussing how she didn’t handle it well.

Text excerpt describing a passenger’s exhaustion after an eight-hour toddler meltdown and a mom’s poor handling of the situation.

Alt text: Text about passenger judging mom during toddler meltdown on flight, criticizing how mom handled the situation.

Text excerpt showing a mom trying to distract toddler during an 8-hour meltdown on a social visit.

Passenger confronts mom during an 8-hour toddler meltdown, expressing frustration over how she handled the situation.

Text excerpt about a passenger confronting a mom over her handling of an 8-hour toddler meltdown during a flight.

Passenger confronts mom after toddler meltdown on flight, discussing how she didn’t handle the extended 8-hour situation well.

Text on a white background reads a passenger expressing frustration over an eight-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Passenger wearing a face mask on an airplane, looking stressed after an 8-hour toddler meltdown during the flight.

Image credits: BLACKDAY (not the actual photo)

The author wrote a few follow-ups to their post

Text about a passenger confronting a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown, highlighting poor handling of the situation.

Screenshot of a text post discussing a passenger confronting a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a plane.

Alt text: Passenger confronts mom after toddler meltdown on flight, discussing how she didn’t handle the stressful situation well

Text image with the message about people judging selfishness and feeling ashamed over a toddler meltdown on a passenger flight.

Text on a white background stating no one owes special accommodation for having a kid during an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Text discussing passenger confrontation with mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown about handling the situation poorly.

Text post about passenger confronting mom after toddler meltdown, discussing handling of situation and online reactions.

Image source: taFlight

Parents must be aware of the four common tantrum triggers on a plane

It’s one thing to assume that a child is uncomfortable during a flight, but it’s another thing to know exactly what sets them off to cause a fit. According to research by Asda Money, the likelihood of their kid causing a disruption has made 63% of parents apprehensive about plane travel with their young children.

Asda’s findings also revealed that children are more likely to have a tantrum within 27 minutes and 48 seconds of the flight’s start, with each episode lasting an average of 15 minutes and 6 seconds.

Oxford University mathematician Dr. Tom Crawford specified four typical triggers in an interview with the New York Post: sleepiness, hunger, boredom, and noise.

Many parents fall into the trap of giving their children a gadget to keep them occupied. However, when the device fails and the child returns to throwing tantrums, they’re back to square one.

Dr. Crawford says parents must have a score of “10” in the four primary tantrum triggers. According to him, one way to do that is by having them take a nap for at least 37 minutes, then engaging them in a more hands-on activity, such as drawing, to help pass the time.

“On top of this, they will need to set aside 19 minutes to enjoy snacks,” Dr. Crawford said, adding that reading or music can preoccupy kids for 14 minutes.

According to Dr. Crawford, having that perfect score of ten can delay a tantrum for 129 minutes.

Passengers seated next to crying children are urged to exercise patience

Unfortunately, there isn’t much the airline or the flight crew can do to stop the disruption. A few anonymous flight attendants spoke with Business Insider, stating that all they can do is advise the parent to try to calm their child down.

If the flight isn’t full, some airlines may offer a seat change. Otherwise, the passenger may be provided an extra set of earplugs or a free drink.

That is why flight attendants encourage passengers to be patient.

“Babies cry — it’s a part of life. And sometimes there’s nothing you can do about it. Give those mamas and papas a break,” one of them said, while also encouraging putting on earphones, listening to music, or watching a movie.

While the author’s frustrations were understandable, giving the mom an eye roll didn’t help the situation either. Fortunately, the problem didn’t escalate into an ugly scene.

Many readers sided with the author

Passenger comments on mom’s handling of 8-hour toddler meltdown during flight, expressing frustration and lack of sympathy.

Passenger comments on mom’s handling of an 8-hour toddler meltdown during a flight, critiquing the situation publicly.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a passenger confronting a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Comment discussing passenger confronting mom after 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight during a pandemic.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing traveling with a toddler and handling toddler meltdowns during flights.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a passenger confronting a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a passenger confronting a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Passenger confronts mom after 8-hour toddler meltdown on transatlantic flight, criticizing how she handled the situation.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a passenger confronting a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown.

Passenger confronts mom after toddler meltdown during long flight, highlighting challenges of handling an 8-hour toddler meltdown.

Reddit comment discussing passenger confronting mom after 8-hour toddler meltdown and handling of the situation on flight.

Passenger confronts mom after toddler meltdown, discussing how the situation was not handled well on the plane.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a passenger confronting a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a plane.

Passenger confronts mom after 8-hour toddler meltdown on plane, discussing how she didn’t handle the situation well.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a passenger confronting a mom during an eight-hour toddler meltdown.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a passenger confronting a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Screenshot of an online comment describing a toddler meltdown during a flight and a passenger confronting the mom.

Alt text: Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a mom for mishandling an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Comment discussing passenger confronting mom after toddler meltdown on a plane during pandemic, criticizing parenting choices.

Passenger confronts mom after toddler meltdown on flight, discussing how she didn’t handle the situation well during the 8-hour trip.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing passenger confrontations after an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Passenger confronts mom after 8-hour toddler meltdown on flight, discussing how she didn’t handle the situation well.

Reddit comment discussing a passenger confronting a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Passenger confronts mom after toddler meltdown on flight, discussing handling of child's ear pressure and tantrum during travel.

Some felt everyone involved was at fault

Reddit comment discussing passenger confrontation with mom after toddler meltdown on a plane and handling of the situation.

Screenshot of a user discussing frustration over an 8-hour toddler meltdown and how the mom didn’t handle it well.

Passenger confronts mom after toddler meltdown on airplane, criticizing how she handled the situation during the flight.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing passenger confrontations during toddler meltdowns on flights and handling challenges.

Text of a social media comment discussing a passenger confronting a mom after an eight-hour toddler meltdown, mentioning poor handling and lack of empathy.

Commenter discussing passenger confronting mom after toddler meltdown during long flight, debating handling and attitudes.

However, some called out the author for being a “big attention-seeking baby”

Screenshot of an online comment debating how a passenger confronted a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Passenger confronts mom after toddler meltdown on plane, discussing how she didn’t handle the situation well during travel.

Comment discussing passenger confrontations with mom over toddler meltdown during an eight-hour flight on public transportation.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a passenger who confronted a mom after an 8-hour toddler meltdown on a flight.

Reddit comment discussing passenger confronting mom during toddler meltdown on a plane about handling the situation poorly.

Passenger confronts mom during toddler meltdown on plane, discussing how she didn’t handle the situation well.

Other commenters shared similar experiences

Passenger confronts mom after toddler meltdown during an 8-hour flight, highlighting handling challenges in stressful travel situations.

Passenger confronts mom after toddler meltdown during an 8-hour flight with challenging in-cabin behavior.

