Family Drama Ensues After Daughter Forgets About Their Dog And Costs Family Almost $2,000 In Vet Bills
One of the most important lessons we learn at a young age is that actions have consequences. And when it comes to teen discipline, every family handles the “punishment must fit the crime” scenario differently. Some parents jump blindly to revoke their cell privileges or screen time; others need an extra nudge to follow through. But sometimes, the child’s mistake is so costly, and the discipline techniques seem so harsh, it’s bound to stir up drama in the household.
As Redditor aitavetcost recently detailed in her AITA confession, she found herself in precisely such a predicament after her daughter, Janie, made a dire mistake involving their dog. “2 weeks ago in the worst of the heat wave, Pebble was crying at the deck door,” the conflicted mom-of-three wrote. “Janie got annoyed and let him go on the deck.”
What followed led close to a $2,000 bill for vet expenses, trials and tribulations in sibling relationships, and some heated remarks from an angry teen directed right at her parents. The story caused quite a stir on the platform where people jumped at the chance to deem a verdict. So continue scrolling to read the full story and the reactions that followed. Then be sure to decide where you land on the matter and share your thoughts in the comments below.
This mother recently shared how she forced her daughter to pay nearly $2,000 for vet expenses as a result of her mistake
Unsure of what to think of the teen’s reaction, the woman decided to ask for advice and sparked a heated debate online
People make mistakes, and Janie is no exception. While most parents would have given the daughter a few extra chores and a lengthy conversation about the importance of caring for your pet, the parents thought this wasn’t enough.
After reading the story, many readers agreed that the couple did the right thing by making Janie feel the consequences of her actions. But the post also amassed quite a mix of different reactions. Some people expressed that both parties are at fault here, and the fact that she’s already feeling the guilt from her sisters makes it a valuable lesson. Other people weighed in on the discussions saying that the parents are being too harsh, and some even offered their own takes on what disciplinary measures would have worked better in this scenario.
The comments on this post might be so divided because of the discipline vs. punishment debate that often stands at the center when parents discuss their parenting methods. After all, moms and dads are responsible for teaching us countless things and ensuring we grow and develop in healthy ways. And while every parent has the right to raise their kids in their own way, some strategies don’t work as well as many believe they do.
If you have trouble thinking of the consequences to your teen’s misbehavior, you’re not alone. Many parents face difficulties devising the right course of action to teach their kids to make better choices the next time. But whether it’s grounding them or suspending video game privileges for weeks on end, these efforts are often to no avail. This is because you can’t simply punish kids into acceptable behavior. You should rather think of an effective consequence that would make your kid think about their actions and encourage them to change their ways.
According to Amy Morin, LCSW, punishment focuses on making a child suffer for breaking the rules — and forcing them to “pay” for their mistakes. “Punishment is about controlling a child, rather than teaching the child how to control himself. And most often, punishment changes the way a child thinks about himself,” she explained.
The problem with punishments is that instead of children believing they made an error in judgment, they may start to think they’re bad people. Enforcing penalties might help you feel like you have a sense of control, but research shows that it’s an ineffective tool for changing behavior and can also hurt your relationship with your kid. As Alan E. Kazdin, Ph.D., ABPP, explained, punishment does not lead to positive behaviors that parents wish: “Developing behavior does not come from merely suppressing unwanted behaviors.”
Moreover, punishing your child has negative side effects, such as “trying to escape from or avoid the situation or person associated with punishment, emotional effects (e.g., crying, being upset), and engaging in aggressive behavior.”
Later on, the user joined the discussion in the comments to clarify a few details about the situation
Discipline, on the other hand, teaches children how to manage their behavior, solve problems, learn from their mistakes and avoid making them in the future. “Discipline is proactive, rather than reactive,” Morin noted. “It prevents many behavior problems and it ensures kids are actively learning from their mistakes.”
“Discipline also fosters positive relationships between parents and kids. And quite often, that positive relationship reduces attention-seeking behavior and motivates kids to behave,” Morin added. “While discipline allows for appropriate amounts of guilt, it isn’t about shaming kids. And that is crucial. A child who feels good about himself is less likely to make poor choices. Instead, he’ll have confidence in his ability to manage his behavior.”
Using consequences effectively can make a huge difference in your parenting, your children’s behavior, and the bond you create with each other. But discipline can take different shapes and sizes, and deciding on the most effective tools is a never-ending journey for most parents.
Bored Panda is curious to hear your thoughts about the matter in the comments below. What do you think about the story? Are the parents doing the right thing, or are they in the wrong in this situation? Feel free to share your opinions, personal experiences, and any suggestions on how you would handle this scenario in the comments below, we’d love to hear them!
Make her volunteer at an animal shelter. It would teach her what happens when you can’t pay a vet bill and teach her some responsibility. Most places won’t hire a 15yo. As you said this is about accountability. Maybe she be less nonchalant about looking after pets
That’s a good idea. She can learn some responsibility and care for animals she clearly lacks empathy for.
That's the key here. She's missing the empathy for the pain and suffering she put that little dog through.
Is he lacking g empathy or did she make a mistake?
Was just going to suggest this. She could do it on weekends or two non sports days. The message would be received as well as learning and empathy.
That's a great idea ,
This would be perfect, especially since SHE is the one who wanted the dog in the first place and then after they got it she wanted a cat instead. She has an abandonment mentality and needs to see the consequences of this by seeing other animals that were abandoned by people that think just like her.
Excellent idea! We all get nonchalant about things at times bc we got lucky with something.this should not be one them. Who knows maybe she will become a vet and what actually happens is you made a new path I understand she has an obligation to her team but FAMILY first. This was a big mistake &yes she needs to be held accountable. The whole bill may be a little harsh you as parents took on a responsibility as well maybe half the bill. As far as the silent treatment goes a couple days of it is fine ,ore than that is just cruel. If she is still not being spoken to by her sister maybe she should volunteer with her until they can speak to each other & get along. It's about forgiveness. She clearly didn't do it on purpose the fact she became nonchalant about it is enough to convince me something needs to be done about her awareness. Cecily's idea is brilliant.
But she didn't just forget the dog out on the deck, she let him out. Our cats love the balcony, but even my 6yo knows not to let them out at certain times (night, bad weather, etc.). A 15yo is definitely old enough to remember not to let the dog out in the first place. And not showing any remorse just because he survived... Yeah, not just a little AH, possibly a little pyscho, too. I would want that one talking to someone, almost killing the family pet and being fine with it is not normal.
I was thinking the exact same thing. She didn't seem to show any remorse when the dog ended up fine. OP also stated that as soon as they got the dog, Janie changed her mind and wanted a cat. I get the vibe that she sees a pet as an accessory rather than a living thing.
Yes, I sensed that. My own sister and niece sadly treat cats like that and the last one ran away in the middle of winter. I like to think she found a better home.
15 is more than old enough to be responsible. As far as all these ppl going on about sports, I get it. But, I would rather my child learn the value of life than prioritize sports. She can still go to college without sports scholarships. I'd hate to be one of those parents who enables disorder-level narcissism.
And if she starts showing resentment, I'd make sure she's never with the dog unsupervised, just in case she thinks about taking it a bit further next time.
You’re not kidding. I’ve seen my own niece go to hit my dog because my sister has ingrained in her that dogs are annoying. Funny she loved him when she was younger.
This kid sounds like the people who know it is wrong to drink and drive and do so anyways. When they hit someone they cry and say they are sorry but as soon as that person is out of the hospital they think all is well and their actings don't matter anymore.
If that were a HUMAN BEING locked outside in that interminable heat (without shade or water) for hours, she would have faced criminal charges! If it's 107°F. in the shade (all readings are shade readings) it would be about 130°F. or more in the sun!
Yeah I thought that too. I mean I have a cat that loves the outdoors especially since she feral born last year but I’ve heard coyotes near my country property as they do come nearby in the fall, presumably when turkeys are wandering about looking delicious, and I have lost a few cats in the past years, so she ain’t going out. She has escaped because she’s wily, but I go out of my mind with worry I won’t see her again until catch her and bring her back inside.
ESH here. Sorry - but 15 is not 5. She knew. It's a life, and she knew there was a risk. And the adults in the house should set up shade a water on the deck at all times in the summer. Not just for their dog, but for other critters in the area. They know the deck is a high risk area for the dog. They know the dog loves the deck. Make it safer for the dog. Extra chores and paying for a couple of deck umbrellas for the dog's protection should be the punishment. Not a $2000 vet's bill. Making her drop a sport that could pay for college is just silly.
Granted they could make her buy umbrellas and provide water because it is a high risk area for the dog. But they DID create a safety net for the dog - they put a 15 yo who wanted the dog originally - until she didn't and wanted a cat - in charge of not leaving the dog outside. So I think paying for the consequences of her actions is more important than paying to provide another option that creates a better scenario in case she is irresponsible again is more of a lesson.
Agreed. Have a policy that the dog can’t be left outside but have a safety net if s/o makes a mistake … shade? Water? Geez.
So anyone who drinks and drives shouldn't pay for their actions because car insurance exists?
The sport, swimming, is NOT one that could pay for college. That was stated. If she knows something is wrong, be it let the dog on the deck or drinking and driving, and she shows no more remorse after her victim is out of the hospital, she should pay.
Also know the sport they're making her drop wouldn't pay for college she's just doing swimming to stay fit.. her soccer and softball are scholarship material the mom said they aren't trying to make her quit soccer softball they're trying to make her quit swimming and get a job during the hours that she would be going to swimming.. it's reasonable it teaches accountability.. what's she going to do when she's 25 and she's staring at a 2000 and $3,000 bill she's going to have to pick up another job to pay it you got to teach your kids that life is hard and there are consequences to your actions.. and when you're a grown up and in the real world the consequences can be quite harsh
Right and they even said the deck is the dog's favorite spot to be at because he can see the trails and the chickens and stuff from up there so why wouldn't you just go buy an awning? They are literally like 150/200$
