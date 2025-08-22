Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘Depressed’ Mom Ends Life Of Her ‘Perfect Family’ Days After Posting Grim TikTok
Family of four outdoors, showing a mother and children, relating to depressed mom and perfect family SEO keywords.
Crime, Society

‘Depressed’ Mom Ends Life Of Her ‘Perfect Family’ Days After Posting Grim TikTok

Emily Long, the New Hampshire mother who took her ailing husband and two of their young children’s lives before ending herself, had spent the final days of her life posting raw, heart-wrenching videos about her depression and fear of the future. 

However, according to a family friend, it wasn’t just grief that pushed her to the edge, it was also money, shame, and hopelessness.

Highlights
  • Emily Long shot her terminally ill husband and two kids before taking her own life.
  • Just days earlier, she posted videos admitting to deep depression and fears of becoming a widow.
  • Friends revealed she had quit her job, hated her career, and the family was at risk of losing their home.

In one of her final TikToks, posted just two days before the incident, Emily gave her followers an inside look at her mental state:

“Today I decided I need to make a conscious effort to shift my mindset. I’m getting out of this depression whether I want to or not. I am determined to create normalcy,” she said, her words contrasting heavily with the truth behind the scenes.

    A friend of Emily Long, the mother responsible for taking the lives of two of her children and her husband, revealed what pushed her over the edge

    Family posing outdoors with parents and two children on a sunny day representing perfect family concept

    Image credits: Emily Long/Facebook

    According to BP Daily, the 34-year-old fatally attacked her 48-year-old husband Ryan, and their two eldest children, Parker, 8, and Ryan Jr., 6, inside their $600,000 home in Madbury last Monday morning (August 18). 

    Their youngest, 3-year-old James, survived and was found wandering the house alone by police who arrived around 8:30. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

    Police officer standing near black SUVs behind yellow crime scene tape at a suburban street in a depressed mom family incident.

    Image credits: CBS Boston

    According to family friends, Emily felt that her life had spiraled out of control irreparably, and was slowly convincing herself that there was no other way out other than what she did.

    Three police officers in uniform at a scene investigating a depressed mom who ended life of her family case.

    Image credits: CBS Boston

    “Ryan was bedridden. From what I gather he was undergoing chemotherapy. He was just weak and sick,” the source said.

    That, coupled with her recently leaving her former job as the director of operations at Wing-Itz, a chicken wing chain, left the entire family in financial peril.

    Blue two-story family home with a front porch, surrounded by trees and a grassy yard on a calm day.

    Image credits: CBS Boston

    “She had left her job but was unhappy with her career, and they were obviously struggling with money and at risk of losing the house,” the family friend explained. 

    “Emily had a network of friends around her who knew what she was going through, and even so, we were still shocked and caught off guard.”

    Emily’s impending widowhood, combined with the family’s dire financial situation, proved more than she could bear

    Woman wearing sunglasses and striped shirt inside a car, reflecting a clear sky, themed around depressed mom and family struggles.

    Image credits: emilylong41

    Emily had long documented the emotional weight of caring for her husband, but things truly started to break when she was informed that Ryan’s condition was incurable

    The mother soon had to come to terms with her husband’s inevitable passing, while at the same time trying to shield her children from the looming reality of the situation.

    @vanessa19164 In my opinion her husband was her personality and her fear of being without him spilled onto her children. So sad. #emilylong#crimetok#newhampshire#familytragedy♬ original sound – vanessa19164

    “I feel very, very lonely. I feel so anxious,” she said in a video posted two weeks before the crimes. 

    “I know that I need to see a therapist, I know that I need to ask for help… but I’m not ready to acknowledge that, I think.”

    Woman in red dress sitting outdoors on white chair holding a glass, related to depressed mom and perfect family story.

    Image credits: emilylong41

    She described feeling as if she were “withering away,” admitting the situation was only going to get worse.

    Ryan, a school psychologist at Oyster River Middle School, had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and terminal brain cancer. As his condition deteriorated, Emily became the family’s sole caretaker and provider.

    She simply couldn’t stomach the thought.

    Bouquet of sunflowers with a handwritten note left at a memorial site for a depressed mom and her perfect family.

    Image credits: WMUR-TV

    “I’m doing all the bedtimes and by the time I’m saying goodnight to my third kid, it hits me that this is going to be every single night at some point for the rest of my life,” she said.

    “Where I’m doing all three bedtimes alone, and then I shut the door to the final kid. Then I’m totally by myself, and I have no one to talk about my day with.”

    The family’s youngest, James, was spared for unknown reasons, and is now in the care of his maternal grandparents

    Family portrait of a mom, dad, and three children posing in front of holiday stockings and garland decorations.

    Image credits: Emily Long/Facebook

    At 5:30 am, Emily shot both of her eldest sons once each. Ryan was then shot multiple times. Then, she turned the firearm on herself. The couple’s toddler, James, was inexplicably spared.

    “I don’t know why she spared him,” the family friend explained. “I can’t make sense of it.”

    James is now in the care of Emily’s parents.

    Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said the case is still under investigation, with financial strain and impending widowhood being considered the most important factors.

    In one particular post, Emily painted a heartbreaking picture of her mental state. For her, the lives of her family had already ended, and it was only a matter of accepting it.

    “I’m mourning my husband, I’m mourning my marriage and it’s still there,” she wrote. “It’s very confusing and it’s very overwhelming.”

    “All I want to do is hide under a blanket with my kids.”

    "Cruel." Netizens denounced Emily's actions, regardless of what had driven her

    Social media comment expressing grief over depressed mom ending life of her perfect family, highlighting the tragedy.

    Comment reading Bobby Duke most mentally ill people are not violent this was just a cruel and selfish act, related to depressed mom and perfect family case.

    Comment saying she had plenty of time to get help, expressing disgust about depressed mom ending life of her perfect family.

    Comment from Dakota Reeves discussing the reasons behind a depressed mom ending the life of her family.

    Comment expressing shock over a depressed mom ending life of her family, questioning access to guns and tragic loss.

    Comment discussing a depressed mom who ended the life of her perfect family, expressing grief and prayers.

    Comment on social media expressing confusion about a depressed mom ending the life of her family after a grim TikTok post.

    Comment by Jordan Rossi expressing shock over a mother who ended the life of her perfect family after a grim TikTok post.

    Social media comment expressing horror over depressed mom ending life of her perfect family after TikTok post.

    Comment by Angie Macayan Ihlenfeld expressing opinion about a depressed mom ending life of her perfect family after TikTok post.

    Comment saying she's a monster with zero excuses in response to a story about a depressed mom ending life of her family after posting on TikTok.

    Comment on social media reacting to a depressed mom ending life of her family after posting grim TikTok.

    Comment about a depressed mom ending the life of her perfect family, highlighting mental instability and gun access.

    Comment from Leonard Vaughn questioning why depressed mom posted on TikTok but didn't seek mental health help before ending her family's lives.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a depressed mom who ended the life of her perfect family.

    Comment on social media by Linda Fisher criticizing a depressed mom involved in a tragic family incident.

    Comment by Cindy Lucas with sad emoji, expressing grief about depressed mom ending life of her perfect family.

    Comment expressing sadness over a depressed mom who ended the life of her perfect family, highlighting need for support.

    Comment from Elaine Bongiovanni about a depressed mom overwhelmed by family struggles before tragedy unfolds.

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy for the baby left behind and hope for counseling after a depressed mom's tragic act.

    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depressed people end themselves all the time. But they don't commit first degree premeditated murder of their own children at the same time. What a selfish, disgusting, horrible person. Do what you want to yourself, but give those kids a chance to live their lives!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    costa2706 avatar
    Kari Panda
    Kari Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She realised she needed help, decided not to acknowledge it (according to her own words), and then m******d her loved ones. Nothing excuses that.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, mental illness does. It doesn't make you think or act "logically". If she could still think rational, she would have sought help or not do this. The comments above making her a monster, saying she is evil or selfish and worse have no experience with mental illness /depression.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But universal healthcare is sOciALiSm! You wonder how could that help her? First of all, taking the weight off her shoulders, that her husbands' treatment costs would let them homeless. Second of all, I personally think, many "mental health issues" are generated by the flakiness of the dystophian USA.system. I'm always a bit terrified, how naturally comes from USA-based people the advice go-see-a-therapist. For even not so tragic issues, what someone should have deal with, if living in a somehow balanced and secure system. I concluded, that the USA doesn't give to it's people the feeling of security. But, hey, that's the very first meaning of human communities -let's call them countries-, starting with cro magnoni and neanderthales people. Or maybe, even before them. Nowadyas USA, seems to be before them ....

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
