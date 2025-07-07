Man Faces Legal Consequences As A Deadbeat Dad After Refusing To Grant Wife A Small Favor
Divorces can have nasty outcomes, especially if the couple isn’t on good terms. Child support issues are one of the common issues to arise, where one parent is unable to fulfill the obligation.
In this story, the child support battle became so heated that the woman exerted all efforts to make sure her ex-husband faces jail time. Their dispute reached its boiling point after the man refused to grant his former spouse a small but important favor.
The woman isn’t backing down from her fight, as she shares her experience with the Reddit community.
Children of narcissistic parents carry a lifelong burden
Playing the victim is a known sign of a narcissistic personality disorder. They use this manipulative tactic to either project their mistakes and shift blame or satisfy their need for control.
Here’s the problem, though. Narcissists tend to pass on their miseries and burdens to their children, as the father had done in the story. However, it carries lifelong consequences.
According to Michigan-based counselor and traumatologist Dr. Napangi Thomas, children of narcissistic parents may grow up feeling undeserving of happiness and unable to focus on their own needs. They may also develop self-blaming behaviors.
That then raises one question: Should a child cut contact with their narcissistic parent? Licensed marriage and family therapist Karyl McBride, PhD, says it should be a last resort.
“The decision to go ‘No Contact’ is a big one,” McBride wrote. “But it is made when a parent is too toxic and never accountable and continues to be abusive to the adult child.”
The woman’s drastic measures to report her ex-husband were her way of having their children go no contact with their father, which is likely the best solution at that point. Besides, he must also take accountability for the missed child support payments.
Readers were invested in her story and didn’t hold back their opinions
My father was just like this, only he never treated all of his stepkids (two with each marriage after us for a total of 6) well. He ignored them or yelled at them. I'm not sure why men like this have families because they don't care, but the kids (and probably the wife) endure trauma for the rest of their lives. I'm speaking from experience. I try to be kind to everyone, especially the ones I love, and I make sure to have lunch with my mother at least once a week and go out with my sister about the same. I can't imagine not wanting to spend time with one's kid. I don't even like being away from my cats.
Well, well, well. If he goes to jail, he most definitely will not be able to pay child support.
