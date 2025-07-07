Man Faces Legal Consequences As A Deadbeat Dad After Refusing To Grant Wife A Small Favor

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorces can have nasty outcomes, especially if the couple isn’t on good terms. Child support issues are one of the common issues to arise, where one parent is unable to fulfill the obligation.

In this story, the child support battle became so heated that the woman exerted all efforts to make sure her ex-husband faces jail time. Their dispute reached its boiling point after the man refused to grant his former spouse a small but important favor.

The woman isn’t backing down from her fight, as she shares her experience with the Reddit community.

Divorces can get ugly, and the children tend to get caught in the crossfire

Things had been difficult for this divorced couple, as the man refused to fulfill his parental responsibilities

It deeply hurt one of the daughters, who began distancing herself from her father

As the man’s behavior worsened, a new problem with his wife began brewing

The woman needed a small yet important favor, which his husband refused to grant

It pushed the author to take action

Children of narcissistic parents carry a lifelong burden

Playing the victim is a known sign of a narcissistic personality disorder. They use this manipulative tactic to either project their mistakes and shift blame or satisfy their need for control.

Here’s the problem, though. Narcissists tend to pass on their miseries and burdens to their children, as the father had done in the story. However, it carries lifelong consequences.

According to Michigan-based counselor and traumatologist Dr. Napangi Thomas, children of narcissistic parents may grow up feeling undeserving of happiness and unable to focus on their own needs. They may also develop self-blaming behaviors.

That then raises one question: Should a child cut contact with their narcissistic parent? Licensed marriage and family therapist Karyl McBride, PhD, says it should be a last resort.

“The decision to go ‘No Contact’ is a big one,” McBride wrote. “But it is made when a parent is too toxic and never accountable and continues to be abusive to the adult child.”

The woman’s drastic measures to report her ex-husband were her way of having their children go no contact with their father, which is likely the best solution at that point. Besides, he must also take accountability for the missed child support payments.

