Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Faces Legal Consequences As A Deadbeat Dad After Refusing To Grant Wife A Small Favor
Woman comforting her daughter at home, reflecting emotional strain linked to a man facing deadbeat dad legal issues.
Couples, Relationships

Man Faces Legal Consequences As A Deadbeat Dad After Refusing To Grant Wife A Small Favor

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorces can have nasty outcomes, especially if the couple isn’t on good terms. Child support issues are one of the common issues to arise, where one parent is unable to fulfill the obligation.

In this story, the child support battle became so heated that the woman exerted all efforts to make sure her ex-husband faces jail time. Their dispute reached its boiling point after the man refused to grant his former spouse a small but important favor. 

The woman isn’t backing down from her fight, as she shares her experience with the Reddit community. 

RELATED:

    Divorces can get ugly, and the children tend to get caught in the crossfire

    Image credits: Bizon (not the actual image)

    Things had been difficult for this divorced couple, as the man refused to fulfill his parental responsibilities

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Rod Long (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It deeply hurt one of the daughters, who began distancing herself from her father

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    As the man’s behavior worsened, a new problem with his wife began brewing

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: armmypicca (not the actual image)

    The woman needed a small yet important favor, which his husband refused to grant

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Blake Cheek (not the actual image)

    It pushed the author to take action

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: naughtybish3

    Children of narcissistic parents carry a lifelong burden 

    Playing the victim is a known sign of a narcissistic personality disorder. They use this manipulative tactic to either project their mistakes and shift blame or satisfy their need for control. 

    Here’s the problem, though. Narcissists tend to pass on their miseries and burdens to their children, as the father had done in the story. However, it carries lifelong consequences. 

    According to Michigan-based counselor and traumatologist Dr. Napangi Thomas, children of narcissistic parents may grow up feeling undeserving of happiness and unable to focus on their own needs. They may also develop self-blaming behaviors. 

    That then raises one question: Should a child cut contact with their narcissistic parent? Licensed marriage and family therapist Karyl McBride, PhD, says it should be a last resort. 

    “The decision to go ‘No Contact’ is a big one,” McBride wrote. “But it is made when a parent is too toxic and never accountable and continues to be abusive to the adult child.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman’s drastic measures to report her ex-husband were her way of having their children go no contact with their father, which is likely the best solution at that point. Besides, he must also take accountability for the missed child support payments. 

    Readers were invested in her story and didn’t hold back their opinions

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a man facing legal consequences as a deadbeat dad over child support issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    4

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My father was just like this, only he never treated all of his stepkids (two with each marriage after us for a total of 6) well. He ignored them or yelled at them. I'm not sure why men like this have families because they don't care, but the kids (and probably the wife) endure trauma for the rest of their lives. I'm speaking from experience. I try to be kind to everyone, especially the ones I love, and I make sure to have lunch with my mother at least once a week and go out with my sister about the same. I can't imagine not wanting to spend time with one's kid. I don't even like being away from my cats.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    heidi_2 avatar
    trollingergirl
    trollingergirl
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, well, well. If he goes to jail, he most definitely will not be able to pay child support.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My father was just like this, only he never treated all of his stepkids (two with each marriage after us for a total of 6) well. He ignored them or yelled at them. I'm not sure why men like this have families because they don't care, but the kids (and probably the wife) endure trauma for the rest of their lives. I'm speaking from experience. I try to be kind to everyone, especially the ones I love, and I make sure to have lunch with my mother at least once a week and go out with my sister about the same. I can't imagine not wanting to spend time with one's kid. I don't even like being away from my cats.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    heidi_2 avatar
    trollingergirl
    trollingergirl
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, well, well. If he goes to jail, he most definitely will not be able to pay child support.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT