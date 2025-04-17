Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Shares Her Take On Modern Grandparenting Double Standards, Causes A Buzz
Family, Relationships

Woman Shares Her Take On Modern Grandparenting Double Standards, Causes A Buzz

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people can’t wait to be grandparents – to spoil the little ones in the family to no end, leaving the repercussions of their actions for the kids’ parents to deal with.

But not all grandparents are equally willing, or able, to spend a lot of time with their grandchildren, which this netizen found a little bothersome. Opening up to the Mumsnet community, she discussed what she describes as “modern grandparenting double standards”, pointing to how grandparents nowadays are not like they used to be back in the day.

RELATED:

    Modern-day grandparents are not what grandparents used to be back in the day

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    This woman was disappointed in the “modern grandparenting double standards”

    Text on modern grandparenting double standards discussing childcare expectations and involvement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text highlights modern grandparenting double standards and changing roles in family childcare.

    Text discussing modern grandparenting and double standards regarding lack of help.

    Text discussing modern grandparenting double standards, highlighting a woman's surprising experience with her mother.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing modern grandparenting roles and double standards, mentioning support with tech and part-time business.

    Text about modern grandparenting double standards, discussing lack of reciprocal visits and childcare offers.

    Text about modern grandparenting double standards regarding childcare expectations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nd3000 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing modern grandparenting double standards and childcare expectations, highlighting frequent involvement.

    Text discussing modern grandparenting double standards and the importance of generational support.

    Image credits: TheCalmQuail

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people feel pressured by their parents who want to have grandchildren

    For many people with kids, becoming a grandparent is one of the main things they look forward to at an older age. And while some wait patiently, leaving it up to their kids whether or not to have offspring of their own, others make it clear that grandkids are something they expect.

    Though, according to a YouGov’s survey from 2023, not that many people feel pressured by their parents to have kids. Only 9% of respondents said that the pressure from their parents played a major role in their decision to have children (vs. 25% of respondents saying that pressure from their partner did). For 6% of those surveyed, though, the pressure was put on them not by their own but by their partner’s parents.

    The survey found that just over a half of the respondents believed it’s bad to pressure kids to have children of their own, while a third didn’t have as strong of an opinion on the matter. One-in-ten respondents thought, though, that it’s good to put pressure on the kids, if you want grandchildren running around at some point.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Part of why some people might be eager to become grandparents is because in many people’s opinion, grandparenting is easier than parenting. (The aforementioned survey found that as much as two-thirds of meemaws and peepaws think so.) Which means that as a grandparent, you get to enjoy all the fun parts, minus the sleepless nights and other difficult parts of being a parent.

    Many parents turn to their own moms and dads for help with childcare

    It’s true that for some people, there is nothing and no one more precious than their grandkids. Which is why many do all they can to help their kids raise their offspring and want to spend as much time as possible with them. But when that’s not physically possible, some turn to technology to maintain the relationship – data suggests that many grandparents use the telephone, video chats, or e-mail (46%, 24%, and 16% of respectively) to stay in touch with their grandkids.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For some people, that’s the only way they can stay in touch with their munchkins, as they often live miles away. Statista reveals that the majority—over 40%—of grandparents live more than 200 miles away from their grandkids. (Studies suggest that living more than 100 miles from the nearest grandparent is associated with the quality of the grandparent-grandchild relationship being reduced by 35%.)

    Usually, a distance this great means less time spent with the grandchild, as well as less opportunities to help their parents with childcare, and it’s no secret just how invaluable such help can be. As much as 57% of moms and dads (with children aged under 13) rely on their parents when it comes to looking after the little ones. When a grandparent lives less than thirty minutes away, the number increases to as much as 72%, showing that distance does matter.

    Contrary to the common belief, the practice of people looking after their grandkids benefits not only the parents who get a much-needed break. The grandparents reap the benefits, too! And I don’t just mean all the fun they have with their grandchildren. Studies suggest that people who watch their grandchildren tend to live significantly longer lives, CBS reports.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the benefits, not every grandparent feels motivated to take initiative when it comes to spending time with their grandkids, which is what bothered the OP within her own family. She shared how back in the day, she would spend loads of time with her Nana, and she wanted her child to bond with their grandparents, too. But she felt that her parents weren’t as eager to be involved. Her thoughts on the topic started a discussion among netizens, who shared their two cents in the comments.

    The mom shared more details in the comments

    Text on modern grandparenting double standards and age-related concerns.

    Discussion on modern grandparenting double standards, emphasizing support for independent living and technical navigation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people saw where the woman was coming from

    Text discussing modern grandparenting double standards and family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing modern grandparenting double standards and support expectations within families.

    Text discussing modern grandparenting double standards, sharing memories of a hands-on grandmother compared to the current generation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text screenshot discussing modern grandparenting double standards in childcare support and nursery fees.

    Text from a woman discussing double standards in modern grandparenting, mentioning selfishness and lack of childcare help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing modern grandparenting double standards and family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing modern grandparenting, highlighting double standards and building bonds with grandchildren.

    Others shared a different point of view

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on grandparenting double standards, discussing parental age and family rules about caring for children.

    Text highlighting modern grandparenting double standards, noting they're 'younger' for longer and have independent lives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on modern grandparenting double standards discussing babysitting expectations and family help dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about modern grandparenting double standards, reflecting on changes in family dynamics and grandparent involvement.

    Text discusses modern grandparenting double standards and intentions to avoid traditional childcare roles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people shared different stories than what the OP described

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda