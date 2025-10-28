Missouri’s First Male Homecoming Queen Breaks Silence After Renewed Hate Over His Viral Win

ADVERTISEMENT

Zachary Willmore, the first male student ever crowned homecoming queen in Missouri, has spoken out against the wave of renewed criticism surrounding his 2021 win, a moment he once described as “literally like a dream.”

The controversy resurfaced this month after a social media post went viral calling his crowning a “slap in women’s faces across the world.”

Highlights Zachary Willmore made history in 2021 as Missouri’s first male homecoming queen.

Four years later, his crowning went viral again, reviving hateful comments online.

The influencer, famous for discussing his life as an HIV-positive man, accused media outlets of fueling outrage for clicks.

The 22-year-old influencer responded directly, wondering why an event from four years ago was suddenly back in the spotlight. “Why is this going viral?” he asked on October 7, reposting the thread which had spread across Facebook.

He believes what should’ve remained a relatively minor high school event was blown out of proportion by people on both sides, each eager to turn him into a symbol for their own ideological battles.

Now, Willmore has taken the chance to set the record straight.

Young man with curly blonde hair lying on wooden floor, representing Missouri’s first male homecoming queen facing renewed hate.

Image credits: zacharywillmore

In 2021, then a senior at Rock Bridge High School, Willmore made history by becoming the first male homecoming queen not only at his school but in the entire state of Missouri.

Dressed in a gold sequined gown, he smiled as classmates erupted in cheers while he accepted the crown and sash on the football field. The moment was captured on video and spread rapidly across social media.

“It was literally like a dream,” he told local news outlets shortly after his win. “It was just really special to me.”

Missouri’s first male homecoming queen wearing a gold sequin dress with a sash, celebrating with a smiling female companion.

Image credits: zacharywillmore

But the fairytale moment soon soured. As his victory drew national headlines, Willmore became the target of online harassment from critics who accused him of taking a title meant for women.

“So another thing we’re taking away from girls. Got it,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m truly surprised that he won. That doesn’t sit well,” another added.

Comment on social media stating definitely the main character, related to Missouri’s first male homecoming queen viral win.

Missouri’s first male homecoming queen in a gold gown receives flowers on a football field during the ceremony at night.

Image credits: zachwillmore

That claim, Willmore clarifies, is rooted in misinformation.

“It was based on popularity at the time and how many votes one specific person could garner regardless of the title,” he explained in an interview with People Magazine.

“I could’ve opted to be called homecoming king if I preferred. It wasn’t about replacing anyone.”

Willmore accused the media of worsening the situation by framing it to provoke outrage

The renewed outrage, Willmore says, felt deliberately manufactured and made worse by social media outlets desperate to engage in rage and clickbait practices.

“I feel like some of these articles that have come out recently are meant to enrage people,” he said.

“I see the highlighted words — ‘homecoming queen in the state of Missouri, who is a man’ — and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is so obviously trying to rage-bait people.’”

Young man wearing a gold dress and homecoming queen sash taking a selfie on a sports field after his viral win.

Image credits: zachwillmore

He remembers the same tone from the first time his win went viral.

Willmore had posted a countdown to homecoming on TikTok, building excitement among his followers. When he uploaded the crowning video, it reached 5 million views within hours, and then, suddenly, his account was banned.

Screenshot of a social media comment defending Missouri’s first male homecoming queen amid renewed hate after his viral win.

Missouri’s first male homecoming queen wearing crown and sash, holding yellow roses, standing with a young woman on football field.

Image credits: zacharywillmore

“I think a lot of people were coming to report it just because they were really upset,” he recalled.

“I am definitely so much tougher of a person because of that experience, because I did get threats [sent] to my house.”

The influencer now believes many of his critics willfully misunderstand his story. “At this point, I think that some people intentionally misunderstand,” he said.

The influencer became famous for his willingness to discuss his life as an HIV-positive person openly

Comment from user C_adair saying this generation is going to save the world with 4321 likes.

Missouri’s first male homecoming queen stands with family on football field during evening event at Bruins game.

Image credits: zacharywillmore

Now a senior at San Diego State University, Willmore has turned his pain into purpose.

With over 2.3 million TikTok followers and under the nickname “Star Boy,” he continues to create content about self-expression and lifestyle, while openly discussing his life as an HIV-positive young man.

Missouri’s first male homecoming queen wearing a sash and cheerleading, lifted by a group on a football field at night.

Image credits: zacharywillmore

“When I first got diagnosed with HIV, I felt like my world was ending,” he explained.

“After I got on medication and became undetectable, I started to feel like myself again and my life began to go back to normal. I take a pill in the mornings and I go about my life.”

He says his decision to speak publicly about his diagnosis came from a desire to help others.

“Harm rates are disproportionately high for people who receive HIV diagnoses,” Willmore explained.

“Without the support system I had, I would have been at risk of becoming a statistic. I wanted to help people without that support system by showing what life is like after the diagnosis.”

Young man with curly blond hair wearing a sheer lace shirt, representing Missouri’s first male homecoming queen in a portrait.

Image credits: zacharywillmore

Through both his advocacy and his honesty, Willmore has reclaimed the narrative around his name, one that others tried to twist into outrage.

“I definitely thought that it was going to be one of the other guys at my school because he was just so popular,” he said of his homecoming win. “It was really nice. I was excited about it.”

Four years later, he still is.

“I am definitely so much tougher of a person because of that experience.”

“It’s called voting.” The debate surrounding Willmore’s win shows no signs of slowing down

Comment defending Missouri’s first male homecoming queen after renewed hate and viral win controversy.

Social media comment celebrating Missouri’s first male homecoming queen’s viral win and support from voters.

Social media comment defending Missouri’s first male homecoming queen amid renewed online hate and viral attention.

Comment on social media saying Another win for the twinks with heart and hugging face emojis, showing support for Missouri’s first male homecoming queen.

Comment praising an inclusive and supportive community in response to Missouri’s first male homecoming queen’s viral win.

Comment from Molly Oliveira supporting equal opportunities and praising Missouri’s first male homecoming queen’s viral win despite hate.

Screenshot of a social media comment asking if a guy can run for homecoming queen and king.

Comment praising Missouri’s first male homecoming queen, calling the win well deserved amid viral attention.

Comment on social media expressing shock and calling for a limit, related to Missouri’s first male homecoming queen’s viral win.

Comment from Kenz Lawrén expressing happiness and crying emojis, related to Missouri’s first male homecoming queen viral win.

Social media comment questioning why Missouri’s first male homecoming queen did not run for homecoming king.

Text message with emojis and text about people not understanding homecoming and voting, referring to Missouri’s first male homecoming queen.

Comment reading YES BREAK THE NORM THIS IS SO PROGRESSIVE supporting Missouri’s first male homecoming queen’s viral win.

Comment on social media expressing mixed conflicting emotions about Missouri’s first male homecoming queen’s viral win.

Comment on social media praising a supportive high school community amid challenges, related to Missouri’s first male homecoming queen.

Comment expressing pride for Missouri’s first male homecoming queen amid renewed online hate over his viral win.

