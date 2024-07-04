Missing 17-Year-Old Seen On Random Twitch Stream Weeks After His Disappearance

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenager who went missing in May has reportedly been spotted on a Twitch livestream thousands of miles away from his home.

Troy Coleman, 17, was last seen by his friends and family in Mt. Morris Township, Michigan, on the morning of May 17, 2024.

His father, Weston Coleman, told Townsquare Media that Troy was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Lavelle Road in Mt. Morris Township.

Troy needs medication for his hallucinations, which he did not have when he went missing, his father said.

Someone claiming to be his brother contacted Twitch streamer FaZe Lacy, stating that he had identified the missing teen.

At the time of his disappearance, Troy was wearing a black hoodie with gray sweatpants and white slide-on shoes, the father described.

Weston says his son has suffered from hallucinations in the past and is in need of vital medication, which he does not have with him.

He believes that the 17-year-old may have boarded an MTA bus sometime Friday morning but has no idea where he got off.

On Wednesday (June 3), Twitch streamer FaZe Lacy shared that someone claiming to be Troy’s brother had contacted him to say he had identified the missing teen during one of his livestreams in Miami.

“Three months ago, a 17-year-old kid went missing and was put on homicide. Yesterday on stream, he came up to me and Clix, and now his family knows he is alive and in Miami,” the content creator wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I wasn’t sure if I should make this public, but I’m hoping somehow this helps him be found for his family.”

Lacy posted a photo of a young man in bright green shorts. In the livestream, he could be seen walking up the sidewalk, carrying what appears to be a black hoodie.

He also shared a screenshot of the email that was allegedly sent by Troy’s older brother.

The message reads, “Hello, my name is Trent Coleman and my missing little brother from Michigan was on Clix and Lacy’s stream in Miami; he was wearing green shorts, and they were making fun of him; he is not on drugs, he is schizophrenic, and he is 17 years old.

“If someone can contact me about this, I would be so thankful. He has been missing for three months and his case was put on homicide in Michigan.”



When an X user asked him what “put on homicide” referred to, the streamer responded, “I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure it means they thought he was dead, but now his family knows he’s alive. The power of the internet is wild.”

It’s unclear how Lacy identified Troy in the video.

3 months ago a 17 year old kid went missing and was put on homicide. Yesterday on stream he came up to me and Clix and now his family knows he is alive and in Miami. I wasn’t sure if i should make this public but im hoping somehow this helps him be found for his family. pic.twitter.com/vs6SRGXgOP — FaZe Lacy (@LacyHimself) July 3, 2024

Troy’s family has described him as being around 6’4″ tall, weighing 165 to 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

Bored Panda has contacted Flint Township Police Department for comment.

