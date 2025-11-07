Miss World Chile Finalist Stuns The Internet With Viral Metal Performance At The Pageant

ADVERTISEMENT

A contestant at the Miss World Chile competition just shattered social media after she decided to showcase her talent in the most epic way imaginable.

During the competition’s talent portion, 27-year-old Ignacia Fernández, representing the Las Condes region, stepped onto the stage in a flowing black gown. She then stunned the audience by performing an original death metal song.

Her performance received a standing ovation and set social media on fire.

Ignacia Fernández’s performance combined growls, glam, and a love for heavy music

Image credits: Ignacia Fernandez/Instagram

Fernández is no stranger to the world of metal. As the lead vocalist of Chilean progressive death metal band Decessus, she’s been performing on stage long before her pageant days.

For her Miss World Chile talent performance, she teamed up with her band’s guitarist, Carlos Palma, to bring something no one expected to see on a beauty pageant stage.

Image credits: Ignacia Fernandez/Instagram

Wearing a black gown with lace details, hair perfectly styled, and full glam makeup, Fernández unleashed guttural vocals and powerful growls that filled the venue.

The bold contrast between her elegant look and her insane vocals instantly went viral after the clip was shared online, according to the New York Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ignacia Fernández (@ignacia.fdez)

“Finally someone breaks down stereotypes about what is feminine,” one viewer commented. Another wrote, “Very inspiring seeing a metal girl in the pageant world.”

Many agreed, stating that she proved that beauty and strength could coexist. “Proof you can be gorgeous and feminine but still metal,” one commenter said.

Image credits: Decessus Official/Instagram

Even those outside the pageant community were captivated. Comments flooded social media with reactions like “Looks like an angel. Sings like a demon,” and “Contest over… CROWN HER!”

The death metal singer broke barriers and redefined what it means to be ‘Miss World’

Image credits: Ignacia Fernandez/Instagram

Fernández is actually one of Chile’s rising death metal stars. She founded Decessus in 2020, carving her place in Chile’s metal scene.

Her band has opened for major acts like Jinjer, Epica, and Fleshgod Apocalypse, making her a respected name among fans of heavy music.

Image credits: Ignacia Fernandez/Instagram

In a post after her viral moment, Fernández reflected on what it meant to bring metal to a national broadcast stage, according to Hola!

“Metal has been a fundamental part of who I am as a person and in my life. It’s been my shelter and a source of strength and purpose,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUN (@lungram)

“To be able to express it on the stage of Miss World Chile and on television was an opportunity that I value greatly.”

“It was a great experience to push the boundaries of live television, to inspire others, and be real with myself, showing that we shouldn’t hold prejudice for others. Horns up.”

Image credits: Decessus Official/Instagram

Fernández’s authenticity struck a chord with viewers, resulting in her being selected as one of the top finalists in the competition.

She later took to social media to express her gratitude to everyone who supported her.

Image credits: Ignacia Fernandez/Instagram

“Last night was beautiful. The semifinal of Miss World Chile was filled with emotions and a lot of gratitude. I never thought I would win the popular vote. Thank you for taking the time to vote for me and for all of the support,” she wrote.

Chile’s heavy music roots make her performance even more powerful

Image credits: Ignacia Fernandez/Instagram

Chile’s metal scene has long been one of South America’s most passionate, with festivals, fan communities, and underground venues giving rise to local acts with dedicated followings.

These include high-profile events like The Metal Fest, which includes performances from bands like Nile and Carcass, and Metal Beer Open Air, among others.

The reasons behind Chile’s love for metal are numerous, though the genre has long been considered an outlet for social commentary on colonial and present-day issues.

The fact that death metal can be enjoyed regardless of language has also added to the industry’s allure.

Decessus, for its part, has been lauded for its songs’ intense passages, guttural vocals, and intricate melodies. Fernández’s vocal technique, in particular, has also been praised for being powerful and well-trained.

