After Keeping Their Relationship A Secret For Almost 2 Years, Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Reveal That They’re Now Married

To love and to be loved is probably the most coveted thing in the world. To find that one person that makes each day better, that makes you feel like you’re the most important person in their life, that makes you pancakes in the morning while you’re extremely hungover. That’s love.

And today, dear Pandas, we’ll be celebrating the love of former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico, who’ve just recently announced their marriage! Huge congratulations to them both! However, the reason this is hitting the media so hard is because they’ve been hiding their relationship from the world ever since meeting in 2020.

Lovely surprise, beautiful women in love, what else could be better? Let's get into the details!

Mariana Varela, former Miss Argentina, and Fabiola Valentín, former Miss Puerto Rico, revealed that they got married in a surprising Instagram reel

The world has welcomed a new power couple as news of Mariana Varela, former Miss Argentina, and Fabiola Valentín, former Miss Puerto Rico, getting married hit Instagram on October 30.

The pair met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, remaining close friends ever since. Or so their fans thought

The pair met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand while representing their countries. They both made it to the beauty pageant’s top 10; however, neither were crowned the queen. But it didn’t matter, as they seemed to have won the keys to each other’s hearts.

One Instagram post shared by Fabiola, featuring them both, stated: “One of the great gifts in this experience was your friendship, walking this process with you was a special and real one. I miss you, my girl.”

The two appeared to be really close friends following the pageant, repeatedly appearing on one another’s Instagram feeds and stories. Yet, no one but their close circle knew of their romantic relationship.

They spent their time traveling together, dropping hints of their love, right until the big reveal in the recent post.

The happy couple posted matching Instagram reels showing moments from their relationship, including the proposal with gold and silver balloons spelling out “Marry me?”

The main image of the post showed the two women outside the city courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they married on October 28.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” the caption read in Spanish. The video has amassed more than 3.8M views and over 250k likes on Instagram, with fans, celebrities, and fellow pageant queens congratulating Mariana and Fabiola on their love.

“Thanks for all the love!” Mariana wrote in reply to the well-wishes. “We are very happy and blessed.”

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Puerto Rico since 2015 as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges. It is also legal in much of Latin America. And, just last week, same-sex marriage officially became legal in all of Mexico’s states.

There is still a lot of prejudice surrounding same-sex relationships and marriage, and although the post has been met with positivity, there were also those who were disappointed or outraged. The majority of the arguments seem to stem from religious beliefs or the notion of what marriage represents—aka a man, woman and child. Can’t forget about the children…

Rick Santorum, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and now a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, argues that the law, as we know it today, has been around for 200-plus years, “and so the burden is on [same-sex couples] to make the persuasive case as to why they should be married, not just for their benefit but for what the impact is on society and marriage as a whole, and on children.”

He continues to mention “the entire moral ecology of our country, who we are as a people, what we stand for, what we teach our children, what our values and ethics are” as the elements that could be impacted or diminished by same-sex marriage.

“What society should be about is encouraging what’s best for children,” he continued. “What’s best for children, we know, is a mother and a father who are the parents of that child, raising that child in a stable, married relationship, and we should have laws that encourage that, that support that.”

So, say two heterosexual people don’t want to have kids; should they not get married then, as their union will no longer serve society in its intended purpose, aka for procreation purposes? Most research studies show that children with two moms or two dads fare just as well as children with heterosexual parents.

In fact, one study concluded that children raised by same-sex parents did not differ from other children in terms of emotional functioning, sexual orientation, stigmatization, gender role behavior, behavioral adjustment, gender identity, learning and grade point averages.

One could argue that as long as homosexuality is seen as immoral, promiscuous, and unnatural, it’ll be difficult to prove to wider society the benefits of introducing equal rights to all people and to convince them of the positive impact the diminishing of discrimination will have.

So let's celebrate the beautiful union of Mariana and Fabiola and wish them all the best for the future!

Most people were elated for the two beautiful ladies.