The good news? They usually make for great stories once the embarrassment wears off. And lucky for us, plenty of people have shared their most unforgettable moments of social confusion - so grab a seat, because secondhand cringe is on the menu today.

Awkward social interactions are basically a universal language - everyone’s fluent, but no one really wants to admit it. Whether it’s waving back at someone who wasn’t waving at you, mistaking small talk for flirting, or laughing at the wrong moment, these little slip-ups are just part of the human experience.

#1 Not me but a coworker. I work at Chick-Fil-A and I was working with a new guy who was being trained with my friend. The new guy kept on trying to make sure he said “my pleasure” and “they’ll have your food at the window” but once he messed up and said “they’ll pleasure you at the window” I couldn’t stop laughing the whole shift

#2 Was writing for an exam and when the exam was over, a teacher came to me and put his hand forward and nonchalant me, gave my hand back as if it was a marriage proposal, not realising he was there collecting pens they provided us.....I failed the exam, and failed in life as well🙂🥹🥲

#3 Walked into a room of people praying silently, didn't realize they were praying so I shouted "geez why is it so depressing in here?"

People are complicated, that’s no secret. From their personal lives to professional ones to any other area you can think of. Let’s take social life as an example. After all, it’s not likely, but it’s guaranteed that all of us have experienced at least a few awkward social moments throughout our lives. From not completely vibing with someone and not finding common ground, to mishearing stuff, to misinterpreting social cues. Oh, the latter ones tend to cause awkward moments more often than you might think. There isn't a day that goes by when someone in the world doesn't misinterpret some social cue.

#4 Was in an elevator with a woman in a wheelchair. Me being me, decided small talk was a good idea. First line I opened with was "great day to go for a jog really".

#5 shook the waiter's hand when he was gesturing for me to hand him the menu. never recovered

#6 the cashier told me to “have a good day” but i had my headphones on and thought she said “do you need a receipt” so i said “no thankyou”

and she just said “oh ok”

To prove our point even further, we prepared this list – it’s full of stories about people missing social cues and finding themselves in situations that are beyond awkward. Gosh, people online really do not have any fears when it comes to sharing their stories, do they? ADVERTISEMENT Well, we can’t really complain about that, though; their lack of shame gives us so many entertaining stories. As long as we’re not the main characters in such accidents, they are always amusing.

#7 I was at prom and I saw my senior friend and her bf sitting on a bench outside. So I walk over and I say “well if it isn’t my favorite couple” little did I realize her bf had literal tears streaming down his face. They were breaking up. 😶

#8 I was buying a slushie that was 3.28 dollars and I gave him 3. He said “you need 28 more cents” but I thought he said you have an extra 28 cents so I said “oh no that’s okay” and he was like “you still have to pay…”

#9 Almost hit a woman walking her child with my bike cuz I was doing my Duolingo while riding. I was thinking about Spanish so I just said "espanol" as I rode away 😭🙏

But as we already said before, we all have been in situations like that at one point or another in our lives. Luckily, to minimize the risk of experiencing anything like that in the future, you can simply start learning more about social cues, how they look, and how to interpret them. Let us help you start doing so by giving you a brief introduction to social cues. When it comes to categorizing them, oftentimes these types are mentioned: facial expression, body language, eye contact, vocal tone, body proximity, and physical contact, to name a few. So, if you want to get better at social situations, these are the things you should start paying closer attention to. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Worked at a gas station, guy comes in and says “I’m at pump 8, can I get some gas?” And I say “would you like that in a cup or a cone?” Idk what I was on

#11 As a bartender I once said “Its no good, all worries” to a customer. I still think about it.

#12 I had worked front desk at a police department after previously working at a subway and when someone called, I answered the phone and said “hello, thank you for calling subway, how can I help you?”😭✋🏾 might as well clock out

Yet, even the most extensive study of social cues doesn’t guarantee that you will be able to avoid certain awkward situations. You see, the problem with them is that they can be pretty subjective. ADVERTISEMENT Depending on the culture, certain things like hand gestures and stuff can be interpreted differently. After all, we learn to socialize through people we spend the most time with. And since the child usually spends the most time with the people of their culture, it's natural to take its norms and values as the way to act.

#13 I was cleaning the lobby at work and saw this guy on the floor with a bunch of napkins and so I went over to him and asked him”did something spill? I can clean it up”. Well he didn’t answer…..he was praying 🥲

#14 I was in a store with my husband and i was looking for a perfume. I accidentally hurt a woman with my purse, said sorry to her and told her “sorry i didn’t see you”. She replied “Don’t mind.Me too.” She was blind 😭

#15 Gave a guy a high five when he was trying to hold my hand…then later he tried to kiss me and I thought he was going in for a hug 😭

For example, some cultures have pretty different views on things like greetings, eye contact or personal space. Here, in east Asian countries it's a norm to bow to show respect, to greet someone, which leaves a lot of personal space. At the same time, in France, it's common to perform "la bise" (a cheek kiss) when greeting people, especially those you know, which leaves little to no personal space. So, without knowing these differences it's more than easy to get involved in some embarrassing social situations. ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever misread a social cue, which resulted in an awkward (but entertaining) story? Please, share it with us!

#16 Said I love you to a stranger while trick or treating

#17 When my mom first arrived in America, she knew no English and was learning by listening to others talk so she was still real new at it. She was taken to McDonald’s to get food and wanted to try practicing her English so instead of saying “thank you” to the woman serving her, she smiled confidently and told her “I’m beautiful”. She said the woman looked really confused and just gave her food to her

#18 worked at mcdonald’s and looked a customer in the eye and went “happy birthday” instead of hello.

#19 I was walking down the street when a lady asked me, "do you have the time?" to which I responded "no, I'm sorry I'm late to my sister's game" and she just looked at me all confused still just wanting to know what time it was 😭

#20 Last night my neighbor was walking by my house and instead of waving hello I started clapping…as I said hi.

#21 I’m a waitress … typically as soon as the table sets i bring chips & salsa along with a hot soup !! There was a toddler about 2 years old sitting the edge with her high chair ! Soooo as I was placing down the things I covered the soups and said “ohh be careful I don’t want her accidentally putting her hand in “ they all look at each other & as I look for the baby’s hands 😭😭😭😭 she had no arms 😭😭😭😭

#22 I was at sonic with my now fiancée when we had been dating for like 3 days and the worker said “hi I’m Shayla, how are you?” And I thought she said “who are you?” So I said “I’m Seth” and my fiancée still cries laughing when she thinks about it

#23 when i was little a lady handed a tray of forks and instead of grabbing one i tried grabbing the whole thing to pass around to the table

#24 I worked at a Dairy Queen, I asked someone if they wanted whipped cream with their receipt

#25 I…asked my sister if the toilet would work since the power was out…at 14…

#26 I once was walking on campus and saw a girl I hadn't seen in weeks I said "Fancy you seeing here". I never spoke to her again

#27 My friend’s mom was handing me food I thought to take home and I said no thank you I’m full. She said no I meant hold it

#28 Went to drive thru. Ordered. Paid. Drove away. Didn’t realize I didn’t pick up the order until I got home.

#29 Was checking in for the 2nd time at a hotel i had stayed in earlier. When the receptionist asked me my first name, I heard is this your first time and I said yes I have been here before. Instead of giving out my name🤦‍♀️

#30 When I was in a coffee shop with a group of friends and I guy I liked was there and I was reading the menu. He asked if I lived here (referring to the area) and I said “no, but I can read” because I thought he meant if I lived in the coffee shop 🤦🏼‍♀️