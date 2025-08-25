From 1980s Michael Jackson To 2010s Adele: 24 Misheard Lyrics To Complete

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to a brand-new music quiz! 🎼

Think you know the lyrics to the greatest hits of all time? From “Dancing Queen” to “Livin’ on a Prayer”, fans everywhere have been singing the wrong words for years. Now it’s your turn to prove whether you’ve been singing them right or not. 🧐🎤.

Here’s how it works:

Each question gives you a famous music line with a missing word. Your challenge is to choose the word that actually belongs there. Some options may sound like they fit, but only one is the correct answer.

Let’s start and see how many lyrics you’ve been singing right along! 👨‍🎤

Image credits: Marcelo Chagas

