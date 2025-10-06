These 27 Misheard Lyrics Are Driving Music Fans Crazy: Try Completing The Lyrics Perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you know your favorite songs? This quiz will put both your memory and your ears to the ultimate test. From classic rock anthems to pop hits, many lyrics have been misheard by fans…The question is: Are you one of them?👨‍🎤

Get ready to dive into everything from Jimi Hendrix’s psychedelic riffs to Queen’s operatic masterpieces, Bon Jovi’s rock anthems, and Adele’s soulful ballads. Whether it’s a line you sang along to for years or one you only half-remember, this quiz is challenging you to pick the correct lyrics.

Let’s see how many misheard lyrics you catch over the years 🎶✅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

A young man passionately singing with a microphone, illustrating misheard lyrics driving music fans crazy.

Share icon

Image credits: Aleksandr Neplokhov