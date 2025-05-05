ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2015, artist Brooke Rothshank began painting one miniature a day, a project born from inspiration to balance motherhood and creativity. Since then, she has continued to surprise her audience with tiny artworks depicting everyday objects and even portraits, all rendered with incredible detail.

In 2018, Brooke released a book titled Tiny Gratitudes, in which she shared how these drawings are paired with mindfulness meditations to offer a fresh perspective on gratitude.

By now, Brooke has likely created over a thousand miniature pieces, and today, we’d like to share some of her latest ones.

More info: Instagram | rothshank.myshopify.com | Etsy

#1

Tiny one-inch painting of Baby Yoda holding a cup, shown next to fingers for size comparison by Brooke Rothshank.

blrothshank Report

    #2

    Tiny one-inch painting of blueberries on paper next to a gold chain necklace, showcasing detailed everyday art by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #3

    Tiny one-inch painting of blue swimming goggles next to a feather on a plain white background.

    blrothshank Report

    #4

    One-inch painting of a small brown rabbit next to a penny, showcasing tiny everyday art by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #5

    Tiny one-inch painting of an orange La Croix can held between fingers by artist Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #6

    Tiny one-inch painting of a chicken on a circular canvas with a blue sky background in a black and gold frame.

    blrothshank Report

    #7

    Hand holding a tiny one-inch painting of a mouse in an ornate frame by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #8

    Hand holding one-inch tiny painting of a frosted pop tart against a blue sky background by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #9

    Hand holding a tiny one-inch painting of a mouse with a blue sky background in a small black and gold frame.

    blrothshank Report

    #10

    Hand holding a tiny one-inch painting of a rabbit against a plain background, showcasing detailed everyday art.

    blrothshank Report

    #11

    Hand painting a tiny one-inch unicorn with colorful mane on white paper, showcasing detailed miniature art by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #12

    Tiny one-inch painting of a pink candy heart with I love you text being detailed with a fine brush.

    blrothshank Report

    #13

    Tiny one-inch painting of a squirrel holding a steaming cup, showcasing detailed everyday miniature art by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #14

    Hand holding a tiny one-inch painting of a hand with coffee beans, showcasing Brooke Rothshank's detailed miniature art.

    blrothshank Report

    #15

    Tiny one-inch painting of a detailed robot figure held between two fingers on a white background.

    blrothshank Report

    #16

    Tiny one-inch painting of a book by Brooke Rothshank shown next to a penny for size comparison.

    blrothshank Report

    #17

    One-inch painting of a tiny soda can next to a blue pen, showcasing detailed miniature everyday art.

    blrothshank Report

    #18

    Tiny one-inch painting of a man with glasses on textured paper, shown between two fingers for scale by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #19

    Tiny one-inch painting of a red sleigh filled with colorful gifts, shown next to fingers for scale.

    blrothshank Report

    #20

    Tiny one-inch painting of a Christmas elf held between two fingers, showcasing detailed miniature art by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #21

    Tiny one-inch painting of a candy cane with holly, held between fingers, showcasing detailed everyday art by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #22

    Tiny one-inch painting of a puppy wearing a Santa hat, showcasing detailed everyday art by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #23

    Tiny one-inch painting of a gingerbread man held between fingers showcasing everyday miniature art by Brooke Rothshank

    blrothshank Report

    #24

    Tiny one-inch painting of a festive Yule log held between two fingers by artist Brooke Rothshank on white paper.

    blrothshank Report

    #25

    Tiny one-inch painting of colorful yarn balls in a woven basket with knitting needles by Brooke Rothshank

    blrothshank Report

    #26

    Hand holding a tiny one-inch painting of an ice cream cone against a blue sky with more miniature paintings blurred in the background.

    blrothshank Report

    #27

    Tiny one-inch painting of yellow flowers in a vase with detailed roots, showcasing everyday objects by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #28

    Hand holding a tiny one-inch painting of a red flower in a black and gold frame outdoors with green plants in background

    blrothshank Report

    #29

    Tiny one-inch painting of three lit candles on a metal holder, shown next to fingers for scale by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #30

    Hand holding a tiny one-inch painting of a baby’s portrait, showcasing detailed miniature artwork of everyday things.

    blrothshank Report

    #31

    Hand holding a tiny one-inch painting of a girl with dark hair, showcasing detailed miniature artwork by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #32

    Hand holding a tiny one-inch painting of a golden retriever dog on a purple background by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #33

    Tiny one-inch painting of a pink music box with a dancing figurine next to a US penny for size comparison.

    blrothshank Report

    #34

    Tiny one-inch painting of a six-pack of red soda cans held between fingers by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

    #35

    Hand holding a tiny one-inch painting of a chess piece resembling a queen in muted tones by Brooke Rothshank.

    blrothshank Report

