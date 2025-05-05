ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2015, artist Brooke Rothshank began painting one miniature a day, a project born from inspiration to balance motherhood and creativity. Since then, she has continued to surprise her audience with tiny artworks depicting everyday objects and even portraits, all rendered with incredible detail.

In 2018, Brooke released a book titled Tiny Gratitudes , in which she shared how these drawings are paired with mindfulness meditations to offer a fresh perspective on gratitude.

By now, Brooke has likely created over a thousand miniature pieces, and today, we’d like to share some of her latest ones.

More info: Instagram | rothshank.myshopify.com | Etsy