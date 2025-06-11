ADVERTISEMENT

If cats always land on their feet and buttered toast always lands buttered side down, what would happen if you strapped buttered toast to the back of a cat - buttered side up - and it falls off a table?

It makes you think, doesn’t it? It’s a contradiction that might even confuse you. But some people refuse to believe that problems are unsolvable. And thus, there must be a concrete answer. So, if you were to ask certain scientists the question, they’d say the cat would never land. Instead, it would stop falling at some point above the floor. As it tries to orient its feet against the attraction of the butter to the floor, the cat would begin spinning - and it would never stop. Basically, buttered cat = perpetual motion machine. Problem solved. Or was it?

The Buttered Cat Paradox is one of many logical paradoxes. Confusing conundrums that contradict themselves. And seem to have no concrete solution. Until someone comes up with something that sort of makes sense, but also doesn't really. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best ones. Many of these mind-bending puzzles may make your brain hurt. So buckle up, keep scrolling and upvote the ones that turn your reality upside down.