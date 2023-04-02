Millennials certainly have not had it easy when it comes to the state of the economy and the pressure from older generations who don’t understand how times have changed. They’ve been berated for buying brunch and judged for not being able to afford homes far too many times. In fact, The Washington Post has even deemed them the “unluckiest generation in US history,” as they were never able to recover from the Great Recession before the pandemic hit the world harder than anyone could have ever imagined. So if you’re part of this generation that’s been beaten down time and time again, please understand that it’s not your fault. And if looking at funny memes helps soften the blow, be our guest!

“If people enter the labor force during a recession, and they get into lower-paying jobs, that carries forward for much of their lifelong working careers,” Ana Kent, a policy analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, told The Washington Post. “That’s going to have impacts on not only their income but their wealth and also their ability to save for a down payment and their ability to meet other lifetime goals.” Millennials are also getting married later and having children later than previous generations, due to the fact that they haven’t had the opportunity to save up financially. And contrary to what Boomers may believe, millennials do tend to spend within their means (something else they’re often criticized for: not contributing enough to the economy).