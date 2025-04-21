Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Left Scared And Freaked Out After MIL’s Baby Comment: “I’ll Just Take The Baby With Me”
Family, Relationships

Woman Left Scared And Freaked Out After MIL's Baby Comment: "I'll Just Take The Baby With Me"

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but after Reddit user Left_Time7700 heard what kind of help her mother-in-law was offering, the woman started thinking she would rather do it alone with her husband or not have kids at all. The lady said she wanted to alleviate the parents’ stress by taking the baby away with her for the first couple of years abroad.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Gigin Krishnan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Left_Time7700

    Some of the people who read the story said the MIL was out of line

    But some were a little more understanding

    A few also shared their own similar experiences

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    thecellardooropens
    thecellardooropens
    thecellardooropens
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Please consider calling a specialist lawyer, find out what the worst case scenario looks like & know what to do. If nothing else peace of mind for yourself.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    inserviosmurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Inservio Smurf
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    I'm not even a parent and this would trigger blind panic, I should think. No matter who says it "offer" or threat, seperating mother and baby is every mother's worst nightmare.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Well, the baby's going to be 3 now, so this is all moot. Why do you post old stuff, BP?

