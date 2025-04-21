Woman Left Scared And Freaked Out After MIL’s Baby Comment: “I’ll Just Take The Baby With Me”

ADVERTISEMENT

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but after Reddit user Left_Time7700 heard what kind of help her mother-in-law was offering, the woman started thinking she would rather do it alone with her husband or not have kids at all. The lady said she wanted to alleviate the parents’ stress by taking the baby away with her for the first couple of years abroad.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Gigin Krishnan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Left_Time7700

Some of the people who read the story said the MIL was out of line

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But some were a little more understanding

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few also shared their own similar experiences

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT