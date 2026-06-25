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Woman’s Drunken Tantrum Over A Honeymoon Trip With Son Entertains The Whole Hotel
Blonde woman looking left, slightly grimacing, wearing a strapless top, against a blurred outdoor background. Drunken tantrum.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman’s Drunken Tantrum Over A Honeymoon Trip With Son Entertains The Whole Hotel

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An auction can be an incredibly fun way to raise money for charity or to have the opportunity to purchase unique items that you don’t usually have access to. But sometimes, people take these events a little too seriously and end up getting competitive about what they want to win.

When one woman paraded herself around an auction claiming that she wanted to win a vacation for her son, many bidders understood. But when someone realized that the woman had been lying all along, they made it their mission to see her lose. Below, you’ll find all of the drama that was posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies that amused readers shared. 

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    One woman claimed that she wanted to win a vacation for her son and his wife at an auction

    image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But when other bidders realized that she was lying, they decided to do anything they could to make her lose

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    Image credits: TheFlyingPigSquadron

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    Readers were appalled by the mother’s behavior, and many applauded the author for her efforts

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    Later, the author shared an update on the situation

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    The author also responded to several replies from readers

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    Readers were thrilled that the mother’s plan to win the trip failed

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    Finally, the author returned with one last update

    Image credits: Masood Aslami/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    There’s important etiquette to follow when participating in an auction

    Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    If you’ve never attended an auction before, it would be understandable if you had absolutely no idea what you were doing. It can be stressful trying to get your bids in fast enough without spending more than you’d like to. So when it comes to auction etiquette, Clive Clemson says timing is everything. 

    Being in a convenient position where you can hear and see everything is important, and it’s wise to be aware of any fees that may come up too. You may need to put down a deposit on the item immediately if your bid is successful, as well as an administrative fee and potential taxes.

    But perhaps the most crucial thing to keep in mind is making sure you know your limits. It’s incredibly easy to get caught up in the moment and overbid. Then you may have major regrets later, especially if additional items come up later in the evening that you’re more interested in, after you’ve already spent your entire budget.

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    If you get outbid, don’t be disheartened. You have to go into the auction knowing that that’s a possibility and accept defeat when it happens. As frustrating as it may be, that item was never yours in the first place, so you’re not entitled to it. 

    Now, in this particular story, the author was involved in a silent auction. These may seem much less chaotic, as there’s no speed-talking involved, but they can still become overwhelming if bidders are extremely competitive.

    Bidders shouldn’t ever intimidate others or pressure others to let them win during any auction, but there are often more opportunities for this during a silent auction. Bidders are walking around and socializing during the auction, so there’s a chance that participants won’t be on their best behavior.

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    Many people have a difficult time getting along with their spouse’s mother

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Unfortunately, this behavior can be even worse if the person is already an entitled, overbearing mother-in-law. It’s no secret that many people struggle to get along with their spouse’s mother, but thankfully, ChoosingTherapy has some advice for how to make the relationship more amicable.

    First, they recommend setting necessary boundaries. She’s not entitled to all of your time or energy, regardless of what she says, so you have the right to set strict boundaries about when and where you’ll see her.

    It might also be helpful to examine the reasons behind an overbearing mother-in-law’s behavior. If you can understand where it’s coming from, you might start to empathize with her a bit more. And you might even be able to predict or prevent bad behavior.

    Regardless of how poorly your mother-in-law behaves, remember to maintain your own self-respect. You don’t need to sink down to her level, even if you’re tempted to. 

    As difficult as it may be, the better option is to simply accept her for who she is. You may want to keep your distance and keep interactions short, but if you accept that you can’t change her, a weight might be lifted off your shoulders.   

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    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Were you happy to hear that the mother-in-law didn’t win the trip to Cancun? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring mother-in-law drama right here

    Again, readers couldn’t believe the audacity of the mother

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    Poll Question

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think MIL got haggis for brains.

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    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think MIL got haggis for brains.

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    0points
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