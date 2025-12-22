Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

29YO Unsure What To Do After MIL Teaches 2.5YO Grandkid To Call Her ‘Mama’ And Call Mom By Name
Sad mother sitting on couch, feeling stressed and thoughtful, reflecting on mil teach toddler mama mother care.
Family, Relationships

29YO Unsure What To Do After MIL Teaches 2.5YO Grandkid To Call Her ‘Mama’ And Call Mom By Name

12

38

12

ADVERTISEMENT

When people become grandparents, they may find it challenging at first to relinquish their parenting duties and let their grown-up children make decisions about their baby. Fortunately, most people get the hang of these new roles, while some end up becoming overbearing grandparents instead.

This is exactly what happened with a woman whose meddling mother-in-law used her time with her grandkid to teach the little one to call her mama. Things became even worse when the toddler started referring to her own mom by her name.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It is difficult to set boundaries with toxic in-laws, especially when they have a close connection to the young children in the family

    Toddler learning to walk at home with mama, a loving mother teaching and encouraging her child’s first steps.

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The poster explained that while she and her husband lived with his family for a year, his parents interfered a lot with their parenting decisions

    MIL teaches toddler to call mama by mother's first name, causing confusion and emotional struggle for the mother.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a mother sharing her experience of living with in-laws while waiting for their house and raising a toddler.

    Text excerpt about parenting challenges, reflecting mil-teach toddler mama mother support and resilience.

    Text snippet mentioning mil-teach-toddler-mama-mother about an anxious MIL who overreacts and is tiptoed around by the family.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smiling mama holding toddler giving thumbs up, showing close bond and loving teaching moment at home.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    What used to annoy the poster the most was when her mother-in-law kept referring to herself as “mama” in front of her grandchild

    Text excerpt discussing a mother-in-law referring to herself as the toddler’s mama, causing discomfort.

    Text excerpt showing a mother discussing how a military mom teaches her toddler with patience and correction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a mother balancing work and childcare with a toddler and help from MIL one day a week.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: A mother shares how her toddler first called her by her first name after visiting MIL’s house.

    Military mother teaching toddler while lying on a bed, sharing a joyful and intimate moment at home.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eventually, the toddler began calling the poster by her name and referred to her grandma as mama, which worried the poster

    Text excerpt about MIL teaching toddler to call mother by first name, highlighting family dynamics and reactions.

    Text excerpt about a mother sharing feelings on her toddler calling her mama instead of her first name.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Text discussing a MIL teaching a toddler and the mother's concern about meddling in the child's use of first names.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing MIL teach toddler mama mother using the first name when talking directly to the daughter and asking for insight.

    Image credits: nic_angel

    Even though the mom felt bothered by her daughter not calling her mama, she didn’t know what to do or how to set boundaries with her mother-in-law

    It seems like the woman and her husband’s mom always had a rocky relationship, which became exacerbated when they were all living together. It was especially tough when the mother-in-law was interfering with their parenting so much that they had to tiptoe around her all the time.

    According to psychologists, it’s sometimes even tougher to set boundaries with toxic parents when you are all living under one roof. Many arguments might arise from people’s expectations about the right thing to do when it comes to parenting or lifestyle choices. That’s why it’s important to first try to understand the other person’s perspective and stay firm with your own values.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman tried her best to do that, but it became very tough to manage since her husband was not taking her side whenever his mom overstepped. He didn’t find it concerning that his mother kept referring to herself as “mama” to her granddaughter, and pretended to be saying “nana” whenever she was caught. 

    When it comes to situations like this, it’s possible that some grandparents might desire a greater involvement in the way their grandchildren are being parented. Experts state that this often happens because some older folks find it hard to relinquish their parenting authority and don’t want to step back and let their kids take the reins.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mother sitting on a couch looking thoughtful and concerned, holding a blanket in a calm home setting.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    After the OP and her husband moved out of her in-laws’ house, they got busy with their work. That’s why their toddler had to be looked after by a nanny, and her grandma babysat her once a week. Unfortunately, the older woman used that time to teach the little one to call her mama and to call her mother by her actual name.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When a young child calls someone else mom, it can be a painful and heartbreaking situation for their actual mother to deal with. The good part is that toddlers have a limited understanding of the meaning of words, and so calling someone mama is simply a reaction to the care and safety they might be experiencing.

    The problem is that the OP was feeling annoyed and bothered by her daughter’s words and her mother-in-law’s taunts. She didn’t know what to do because her husband didn’t seem to have her back, and the older woman just kept secretly pushing her agenda.

    In situations like this, family experts advise addressing such concerns as soon as possible instead of letting resentment fester. It’s also important for people to back their partner up and take the lead when it comes to setting boundaries with their parents. Hopefully, this is exactly what the man did later on, so that his wife didn’t have to worry about their toddler calling someone else mama.

    What do you think the right thing to do is in such a case? We’d love to hear if you have any suggestions or solutions for the OP.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Folks were outraged on behalf of the poster, and they advised her to put her mother-in-law on a long timeout

    Reddit user advises setting boundaries with MIL, teaching toddler to recognize mama as mother in family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    MIL teaching toddler to call mama by mother's first name, with tips on setting boundaries and retraining child behavior.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing concern about a mama and toddler interaction regarding childcare and safety.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment discussing setting boundaries with granny to protect parenting roles in mil-teach-toddler-mama-mother context.

    Comment from Dr_mombie advising mil to teach toddler family names using photo albums under mother supervision for better learning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing how a mother teaches toddler to say mama instead of using first names, involving MIL and parenting advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Advice on how mil teach toddler to call mama, with firm parenting and managing grandmother's influence effectively.

    Comment explaining a mil-teach-toddler-mama-mother first name situation in an online discussion forum.

    Comment suggesting teaching a toddler distinct names like mama to help a mil teach toddler mama mother first name.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing concerns about toddlers not calling their mother mama and cautioning about negative influence on the child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a mother discussing mil-teach-toddler-mama-mother-first-name issues with MIL supervision and nanny visits.

    Text comment about a mother setting strict babysitting boundaries, emphasizing respect and supervision for mil-teach-toddler-mama-mother.

    Comment about teaching toddler by a mama, discussing how to take control and set boundaries in motherhood.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text discussing boundaries between a mil-teach-toddler-mama-mother-first-name and her family.

    Comment text on a plain white background discussing JNMIL and grace, related to mil teach toddler mama mother.

    Text excerpt from a discussion about mama, toddler, and mother concerns, addressing supervision and reactions.

    Comment text on a white background about no more alone time with grandma, related to mil teach toddler mama mother support.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter shares how toddler started calling mother by her first name before learning to say mama.

    User comment text displayed in a casual online forum discussion, expressing strong personal disagreement.

    Comment from florabundawonder emphasizing mom's authority with kids in mil-teach-toddler-mama-mother context.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a mil-teach-toddler-mama-mother first name situation and family name boundaries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    38

    12

    38

    12

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    deeraven avatar
    DEE RAVEN
    DEE RAVEN
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time for both parents to start calling MIL Grandma. No first name or Mom. And no alone time with the Grandchild

    9
    9points
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just suggested calling her Mrs (whatever their last name is). Really remove her from the kid’s family. But I’m petty like that.

    6
    6points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So Nana and Mama are too similar? Then Nana becomes Grandma or Granny, but NOT Meemaw because that’s too similar to Mama. Maybe get the child to start calling her Mrs (insert last name), just to really rub it in. Depends on your level of pettiness. Anyway, she will not have any chances to play her little games anymore. Granny will now be on a strict—-practically starvation-level—-grandchild diet, only getting short supervised visits (like NEVER out of her mother’s sight and hearing) from now on. Consequences. The FO part of the FA she did.

    6
    6points
    reply
    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First, grandma would be in time out. If she overreacts, oh well. That's her problem. No more tip toes around MIL. Second, I'd teach my daughter to call grandma old bat.

    5
    5points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    deeraven avatar
    DEE RAVEN
    DEE RAVEN
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time for both parents to start calling MIL Grandma. No first name or Mom. And no alone time with the Grandchild

    9
    9points
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just suggested calling her Mrs (whatever their last name is). Really remove her from the kid’s family. But I’m petty like that.

    6
    6points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So Nana and Mama are too similar? Then Nana becomes Grandma or Granny, but NOT Meemaw because that’s too similar to Mama. Maybe get the child to start calling her Mrs (insert last name), just to really rub it in. Depends on your level of pettiness. Anyway, she will not have any chances to play her little games anymore. Granny will now be on a strict—-practically starvation-level—-grandchild diet, only getting short supervised visits (like NEVER out of her mother’s sight and hearing) from now on. Consequences. The FO part of the FA she did.

    6
    6points
    reply
    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First, grandma would be in time out. If she overreacts, oh well. That's her problem. No more tip toes around MIL. Second, I'd teach my daughter to call grandma old bat.

    5
    5points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT