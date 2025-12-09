Woman Can’t Find Her Sentimental Christmas Ornaments, Horrified After Spotting Them On MIL’s Tree

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is coming soon. Santa is already preparing his sleigh, oiling the runners, and his reindeer are hard at work training for the long run. Millions of people around the world are also getting ready: cleaning their homes, bringing in Christmas trees, taking beautiful decorations out of dusty boxes…

Ah, and now imagine taking out a box too – and discovering that of your three favorite Christmas decorations since childhood, only one remains! But then you find the remaining two on your mother-in-law’s Xmas tree! That’s exactly what happened to the user ExhaustedPigeon37, the narrator of the story we want to tell you today.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year – but not when you suddenly lose two of three of your most sentimental Christmas decorations!

Woman looking worried while holding a phone and examining sentimental Christmas ornaments on a decorated tree.

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post has three favorite decorations from her childhood – and recently she found out there’s only one of them left

Woman horrified after spotting her sentimental Christmas ornaments on mother-in-law’s tree, unable to find them at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentimental Christmas ornaments missing from woman’s home, found on mother-in-law’s tree causing shock and distress.

Image credits: ExhaustedPigeon37

Wooden Santa Claus Christmas ornament hanging on a decorated tree, highlighting sentimental holiday decorations.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman failed to find two of them at home, but after going over to her MIL’s home, she found the same two decorations hanging off her tree

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentimental Christmas ornaments missing from woman’s tree, found on mother-in-law’s tree causing shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman unable to find her sentimental Christmas ornaments after decorating this year.

Woman checking holiday decorations and sentimental Christmas ornaments on mother-in-law’s red and white themed tree.

Image credits: ExhaustedPigeon37

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in red sweater decorating Christmas tree, searching for sentimental Christmas ornaments with a concerned expression.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The husband vowed he’d never given these decorations to his mom, but the author wasn’t sure these ones were actually hers

Text describing a woman horrified after spotting her sentimental Christmas ornaments on her mother-in-law’s tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a woman explaining she can't find her sentimental Christmas ornaments after moving house last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text expressing shock and uncertainty about asking for sentimental Christmas ornaments back from mother-in-law’s tree.

Image credits: ExhaustedPigeon37

So now the lady is in two minds about whether to demand her MIL give her these decorations back or calm down and give up

So, the Original Poster (OP) recently started unpacking her Christmas decorations for her home, preparing to decorate everything for the approaching holidays. Besides the other decorations, the woman had three small items left over from her childhood: three beautiful old decorations saying “Joy,” “Noel,” and “Ho Ho Ho” with a Santa head on top.

Nothing special, just three ordinary things left over from the author’s childhood, but they definitely held sentimental value for her. And how upset she was when this time she only found one of them – the “Joy” one! Our heroine rummaged through the entire house, but couldn’t find the other two. Well, she hung the one decoration and made peace with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when she and her husband visited her MIL, the author suddenly noticed two decorations on her tree – most likely the same ones she couldn’t find at home! The author didn’t want to stir up any drama right away, but consulted with her spouse first. He said he didn’t remember giving the decorations to his mom, but agreed that the ones hanging on the tree looked exactly like the lost ones.

And now the original poster is contemplating the best course of action in this situation: should she demand the mother-in-law return the “stolen” decorations, or should she relent and give in, simply to avoid further drama with her in-laws? So the lady just decided to take it online in order to ask netizens’ advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Felt Christmas ornament spelling JOY with Santa face and holly, representing sentimental Christmas ornaments.

Image credits: ExhaustedPigeon37 / Mumsnet

“Actually, absolutely anything is possible, and I wouldn’t rule out the idea that the mother-in-law really could’ve taken the decorations she liked behind her son and his wife’s back,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda contacted for a comment here. “Or she could’ve demanded that the son give her the decorations himself – and he agreed to avoid any unnecessary stress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, according to the expert, it’s also not a great idea to start a conflict with the mother-in-law without being 100% sure that these are the very same items. It could simply turn out that she’s wrong, and the conflict will inevitably escalate and ruin their relationship.

“In any case, I believe it’s worth remaining diplomatic and, if possible, trying to find out whether the mother-in-law really stole the decorations. If so, then she should calmly, without making unnecessary accusations, take back what’s hers – or perhaps try to outsmart her by taking hers through cunning,” Irina sums up.

People in the comments also urged the author not to spark a drama right off the bat, but to try to find out from her MIL where she got these decorations. Perhaps she’ll let it slip or there will be some inconsistencies in her words. Well, some folks said that she should simply steal the decorations back. “Just nick them back ASAP,” someone wrote. So what do you, our dear readers, think here?

Most commenters urged the woman to make sure these decorations are hers first, and only then to escalate the drama

Comment on a forum discussing a woman horrified after spotting her sentimental Christmas ornaments on her mother-in-law’s tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman looking worried while searching for sentimental Christmas ornaments, then noticing them on her mother-in-law’s tree.

Text advice about marking sentimental Christmas ornaments with a permanent marker to prove ownership if they disappear again.

Comment about woman’s sentimental Christmas ornaments missing and spotted on mother-in-law’s tree, expressing concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman looking shocked after spotting her sentimental Christmas ornaments on mother-in-law’s tree during holiday decor search

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman distressed spotting her sentimental Christmas ornaments on mother-in-law’s decorated holiday tree.

Comment discussing a woman horrified after spotting her sentimental Christmas ornaments on her mother-in-law’s tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying to take sentimental Christmas ornaments back if sure they are yours when next at mother-in-law’s house.

Comment discussing a woman’s struggle over sentimental Christmas ornaments taken by her mother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about a woman upset after finding her sentimental Christmas ornaments on her mother-in-law’s tree.