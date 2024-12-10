Guy Furious With Mom And Sis For Mocking And Hating On Wife’s Name “Dove”, Says He’s Done With Them

ADVERTISEMENT

It might sound insane when we hear that families have ended up fighting over names, but battles have been fought over the strangest of reasons. Besides, your name is your identity, so it’s natural to take offense when you are mocked for it, especially by family members.

Just look at the original poster (OP) who found out that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law spread online hate against her name “Dove”. One day, when they crossed the limits, her husband had enough and cut ties with them, which they blamed on none other than OP!

Names give us a sense of identity, so it’s natural to take offense when someone purposely mocks us for it

The poster’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law have an intense hatred for her name “Dove” and keep spreading online hate over it

Not only do they harass the poster for her name, but the judgemental women also mock the names of children in the sister-in-law’s kid’s new class

Once, the poster and her husband found out something extremely nasty that they said about her from her father-in-law

Her husband was so furious with them that he cut them off, but they confronted her and even blamed her for it

In today’s story, we meet two judgy women whom you can’t help but judge due to their strange hatred for unique names. These are the mother-in-law and the sister-in-law of the poster who simply hate her name “Dove” and are very vocal about this hatred.

Dove also found out from her father-in-law that these two toxic ladies don’t hesitate to spread online hate against her name and keep mocking her on the internet. In fact, they also keep advising her to change her name legally, and they couldn’t fathom why she still uses it.

As astounding as their attitude sounds, there’s more to their list of wicked acts. One time, her mother-in-law kept calling her “Diane” as it sounded “normal” compared to her real name. Well, this drew fury from Dove’s husband who gave his mom an ultimatum that she needed to call her by her real name or not see them at all.

To further elaborate on these women, Dove tells us that they sit and judge all the children’s names from her sister-in-law’s kid’s new class. Can you believe that? Two adult women sitting and judging kids’ names definitely sounds like the first point on the “No-No List”!

One day, however, Dove’s father-in-law came bearing the nastiest of news where these two women had not only insulted Dove’s name but also said horrible things like they couldn’t imagine her naming her future kids. Enough was enough for her husband, who directly cut ties with them at that instance, but they were not done spreading their toxicity.

They publicly confronted Dove about it, but she told them that their obsession with her name was weird and she didn’t want such people around her future kids. According to her father-in-law, they are still angry about this, so probably feeling confused, OP vented online.

Folks online couldn’t help but also be weirded out by these women whose lives were so miserable that they had nothing better to do than judge people’s names. Many people commented that there was already enough hate online and these two were just adding more to it.

Surveys across several countries indicate that 42%–67% of young adults observed ‘hateful and degrading writings or speech online’, and 21% have been victims themselves.

According to BioMed Central, “Because of its unique characteristics, online hate speech can have a profound impact on the psychological well-being of its victims, leading not only to feelings of fear or anxiety but also insecurity.”

Netizens expressed their heartfelt messages to Dove and reassured her what a beautiful and unique name she really has. They were also very appreciative of her father-in-law and felt that he deserved a better wife rather than the judgmental woman he ended up with.

Above all, they felt that she had an amazing husband who supported her against his mother and sister, which was a refreshing and rare thing for them. Research states that toxic in-laws might adversely impact a couple’s relationship, but we are sure Dove’s supportive husband won’t let that happen.

Many people supported his decision to cut ties with them as communication didn’t seem to have any effect. Redditors didn’t hesitate to declare them petty and immature while backing up OP for telling them how weird they are.

Do you agree with their verdict? Also if you have any such toxic in-laws stories, don’t hesitate to share them in the comments!

Folks online found the women quite petty and wondered how they had so much time to “judge little children’s names”