Overbearing MIL Books Photoshoot Just After DIL Gives Birth, She's Mad As Hubby Sides With MIL
Woman and children having an outdoor photoshoot in a field, capturing moments of an overbearing MIL family conflict.
Family, Relationships

Overbearing MIL Books Photoshoot Just After DIL Gives Birth, She’s Mad As Hubby Sides With MIL

The arrival of a first grandchild can flip a switch in a new grandma, unleashing a wave of excitement, tiny outfits, and grand gestures. It’s usually a beautiful thing, born from pure love and anticipation. This might also be the time to establish the matriarchy…

Meanwhile, the new parents are just trying to survive, setting gentle boundaries like a “no visitors” rule to get a moment of peace. But one mother-in-law interpreted this request for privacy as a mere suggestion and decided to celebrate their first evening home with a mandatory, all-family photoshoot.

More info: Reddit

    Setting boundaries is crucial for new parents, but some relatives see them as mere suggestions

    Mother and children having a photoshoot outdoors, capturing moments after a new birth while father takes a picture.

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A pregnant woman had set a firm “no visitors” rule for her first few days home with her newborn, wanting to take time to settle back in and recover privately

    Text excerpt about overbearing MIL booking a family photoshoot just after daughter-in-law gives birth, causing tension with husband siding with MIL.

    Pregnant woman at 38 weeks expecting first baby, discussing pregnancy, hospital visitor rules, and MIL boundaries after birth.

    Group text from overbearing MIL booking family photoshoot just after daughter-in-law gives birth, causing tension with hubby.

    New mother holding newborn baby in hospital bed after giving birth, with overbearing MIL booking photoshoot nearby.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her mother-in-law’s response was to book a mandatory family photoshoot for their first evening home, matching outfits and all

    Text excerpt showing frustration about MIL booking a photoshoot just after the DIL gives birth, with husband siding with MIL.

    Text discussing overbearing MIL booking a stressful photoshoot just after DIL gives birth, causing conflict with hubby.

    Instead of backing her up, her husband told her she was ungrateful for not wanting to plaster on a smile, leaving the woman to strongly rethink her boundaries

    A woman, 38 weeks pregnant with her first child, laid down a simple, perfectly reasonable law for her family: absolutely NO visitors at the hospital, and at least two days of blissful, uninterrupted peace at home to settle in with the newborn. The rule was clear, the instructions were strict, and the expectation was for a calm, quiet transition into parenthood.

    Her mother-in-law promptly responded by instead booking and paying for a “Sunset Glow Family Photoshoot” for the exact evening they are scheduled to be discharged from the hospital. She announced this mandatory fun, complete with a cheerful “matching outfits for everyone!” message. It was a masterclass in ignoring a boundary so completely, it was almost impressive.

    When the mom-to-be, understandably, “lost it” at the thought of a photo op just hours after giving birth, her husband deployed the classic “you’re overreacting” defense. He called his mother’s blatant power play a nice gesture and a gift, suggesting they could “probably just go for an hour.” He even had the audacity to call his exhausted, soon-to-be-in-labor wife “ungrateful.”

    Now, the woman is left questioning her own sanity. She sees this not as a gift, but as a “massive boundary stomp” and a calculated move by her MIL to establish herself as the matriarch of this new family from the very first day. With her husband acting as his mother’s official spokesman, she’s realizing she’s on her own and is ready to email the photographer to cancel the entire production herself.

    Young daughter-in-law upset and covering her face while overbearing mother-in-law tries to comfort her during a tense photoshoot discussion.

    Image credits: SDM ProdStudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The husband’s idea that she can “just go for an hour” might be influenced by watching royals like Kate Middleton perform superhuman acts. A report in People points out that her polished, 7-hours-post-birth appearances take a whole “glam squad” to pull off. It’s a complete fantasy that ignores what real, non-royal moms actually go through.

    According to BabyCenter, a 24- to 48-hour hospital stay after a normal birth is completely standard. So, when the MIL scheduled the shoot for Thursday evening, she was literally planning it for the moment they were expected to walk in the door after being discharged. No wonder the mom-to-be has put her foot down!

    Now for the not-so-glamorous part: her body. The NHS is very clear about what happens in the first 48 hours. A new mom is dealing with heavy postpartum bleeding, painful cramps as her uterus shrinks back down (called “afterpains”), and significant soreness from, well, everything. This is enough to send any man running for the hills, so the husband might have to rethink his accusations of “overreacting.”

    On top of all that and pure labor exhaustion, her hormones will be in a complete freefall, which can trigger the “baby blues.” To expect her to put on a matching outfit and smile for a camera during this intense physical and emotional rollercoaster is just completely out of touch with reality.

    Do you think you could have played “happy family” in front of the camera in this case? Let us know how you would react in the comment section.

    The internet overwhelmingly supported the new mom, calling out both the mother-in-law’soverstepping and the husbands cluelessness

    Text post discussing overbearing MIL insisting on a photoshoot just after DIL gives birth, causing tension with hubby.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an overbearing MIL booking a photoshoot after DIL gives birth, causing tension.

    Comment criticizing overbearing MIL for booking photoshoot after DIL gives birth, urging cancellation and respect.

    Pregnant woman sitting on couch, looking stressed and holding her belly in a bright living room setting.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Comment discussing overbearing MIL booking a photoshoot just after daughter-in-law gives birth, causing tension with hubby siding with MIL.

    Text post discussing overbearing MIL booking newborn photoshoot right after DIL birth and husband siding with MIL.

    Comment discussing overbearing MIL scheduling a photoshoot just after DIL gives birth and resulting family tension.

    Online comment advising new mother to stay home with baby locked in while husband attends overbearing MIL’s photoshoot.

    Comment discussing postpartum recovery rules and concerns about overbearing MIL booking a photoshoot after DIL gives birth.

    Text post discussing an overbearing MIL booking a photoshoot after DIL gives birth, causing conflict with hubby siding MIL.

    Comment discussing overbearing MIL forcing photoshoot after DIL gives birth, with husband siding with MIL.

    Text message screenshot discussing a planned photoshoot after birth, highlighting tension with overbearing MIL and husband.

    Comment thread showing disagreement over overbearing MIL booking a photoshoot after DIL gives birth, causing family tension.

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    TCW Sam Vimes
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Wow, this is wild. I'd shoot that down so fast the MIL would get whiplash

    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Remind her that when hubby was born, she likely stayed in hospital for 5 days, and that when *she* was born, it would have been 10 days.....It's sort of OK when you're in hospital as you have back up, but the first few days at home are cripplingly exhausting.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Smile, nod, go home and lock them all out. Also let the photographer know what is happening here - they might cancel this themselves.

