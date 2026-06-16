Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Going on a family vacation should be a time when everyone can finally relax. But while adults tend to recharge with some peace and quiet, children usually have a very different idea of fun. More often than not, it involves running around and making a whole lot of noise. At what point does that become too much?
One mom was totally fine with her 4-year-old yelling and shouting at the pool during their holiday. Her husband and mother-in-law, however, teamed up against her and kept trying to quiet the girl down. So she took it to Reddit to ask if she was a jerk for wanting to let her kid be a kid. Read the full story below.
The woman was perfectly fine with her 4-year-old daughter yelling and shouting at the pool, saying she should be allowed to be a kid
Image credits: doumacatherine / Envato (not the actual photo)
Her husband and mother-in-law, however, had a very different opinion, and it led to some awkward family vacation drama
Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SimplyPeachy92
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