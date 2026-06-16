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Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off
Young girl splashing water and smiling while playing in a pool on a sunny day.
Family, Relationships

Mom Is Getting Dragged After Telling Husband And His Mom Off

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Going on a family vacation should be a time when everyone can finally relax. But while adults tend to recharge with some peace and quiet, children usually have a very different idea of fun. More often than not, it involves running around and making a whole lot of noise. At what point does that become too much?

One mom was totally fine with her 4-year-old yelling and shouting at the pool during their holiday. Her husband and mother-in-law, however, teamed up against her and kept trying to quiet the girl down. So she took it to Reddit to ask if she was a jerk for wanting to let her kid be a kid. Read the full story below.

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    The woman was perfectly fine with her 4-year-old daughter yelling and shouting at the pool, saying she should be allowed to be a kid

    Image credits: doumacatherine / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Her husband and mother-in-law, however, had a very different opinion, and it led to some awkward family vacation drama

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    Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: SimplyPeachy92

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    The woman later shared more details in the comments

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    Many readers felt the mom was in the wrong and agreed that it’s important to teach children manners, even on vacation

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    Others, however, thought the whole thing wasn’t such a big deal and said kids should be allowed to have fun

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    What do you think ?
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't seem to occur to the mum here that it's not just the neighbours, but the father and the MIL, who may find the kid's screaming irritating. Yes, tell them to shut the F up, there' no excuse for being so loud. (/Grumpy Old Git mode).

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't seem to occur to the mum here that it's not just the neighbours, but the father and the MIL, who may find the kid's screaming irritating. Yes, tell them to shut the F up, there' no excuse for being so loud. (/Grumpy Old Git mode).

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