Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Doesn’t Invite Fussy DIL To Bridgerton Watch Party, Son Bails On Mother’s Day In Protest
Family, Relationships

Mom Doesn’t Invite Fussy DIL To Bridgerton Watch Party, Son Bails On Mother’s Day In Protest

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been said that you can choose your friends, but you can’t choose your family. This can make things especially tricky when it comes to in-laws you might not always see eye to eye with.

One woman didn’t invite her daughter-in-law to the family’s Bridgerton watch party, which led to her son flipping out at her and boycotting Mother’s Day. Agitated by all the drama, she turned to netizens to ask if she was being a jerk.  

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    You can pick your friends, but you can’t pick your family, as this woman is finding out the hard way

    Image credits: Julia M Cameron / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She and her family always invite her daughter-in-law to everything they do, but she only joins them every third time or so

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kanishka M Gunathunga / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her daughter-in-law came to the family’s Queen Charlotte watch party but left halfway through, claiming she couldn’t get into it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Tiger Lily / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When the family was planning a Bridgerton watch party, the mom didn’t invite her daughter-in-law because she didn’t think she’d enjoy it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwaway51624

    When the woman’s son found out his wife wasn’t invited, he flipped out, leading the woman to ask netizens if not inviting her daughter-in-law was a jerk move

    OP begins her story by telling the community that she has three children, Caleb, Kate, and Madison, and they’re a very close family who tend to do a lot together. Last year Caleb married Ashley, and while they really like her and invite her to everything they do, she only joins in about a third of the time.

    She goes on to explain that Ashley’s maid-of-honor threw a bridal shower on the same weekend as OP’s family reunion, so she and Kate skipped the reunion and went to the bridal shower. Since her family missed the shower, OP decided to throw another one with a tea party theme but later overheard Ashley calling it lame

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, last month the topic of the Bridgerton release came up, but when Madison asked if Ashley was coming, OP told her no, since she doesn’t like Bridgerton or tea parties.

    When Caleb found out Ashley wasn’t invited, he called OP and lost it. When she tried to explain, he told her she should still have extended an invitation. OP called Ashley to apologize, but Ashley said that she was right – she doesn’t care for Bridgerton. Despite this, Caleb let OP know that he and Ashley wouldn’t be coming to Mother’s Day.

    This is where OP concedes that she might be a jerk, since she doesn’t actually want Ashley to come to the watch party. Apparently, when she came to their Queen Charlotte watch party, she really didn’t enjoy it and even declined tea. OP says she just doesn’t want to have to worry about whether or not Ashley thinks they’re being lame or silly.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in her post, it would seem that her son has got things a bit mixed up. Short of inviting Ashley to something she admits she’d rather not attend, how can OP smooth things over with Caleb? We went looking for answers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In his article for Psychology Today, Guy Winch (Ph.D.) writes that for apologies to be effective, they have to be focused on the other person’s needs and feelings, not your own. This cardinal misunderstanding of who should be at the center of the apology is the reason so many politicians, athletes, and the like sound insincere when offering them.

    According to Winch, there are five ingredients to an effective apology: a clear “I’m sorry” statement, an expression of regret for what happened, an acknowledgment that social norms or expectations were violated, an empathy statement acknowledging the full impact of our actions on the other person, and a request for forgiveness.

    In her article for HelpGuide.org, Jeanne Segal (Ph.D.) writes that you can ensure that the process of managing and resolving conflict is as positive as possible by sticking to some guidelines, including listening for what is felt as well as said, making conflict resolution the priority (rather than winning), and knowing when to let something go. 

    Considering OP has already apologized to her daughter-in-law, perhaps it’s time for her to suck it up and make an apology to her son too for the sake of restoring harmony in the relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her son is taking things too far? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers swiftly concluded that the woman was not being a jerk but that her son’s reaction was out of line

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last comment: "Did he ask her if she *wanted* to go?"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last comment: "Did he ask her if she *wanted* to go?"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda