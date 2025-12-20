Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Nurse Warns In-Laws She Won’t Host Christmas, They Act Surprised When There’s No Celebration
Woman reheating pizza leftovers in oven in kitchen preparing food for holiday visit from mother-in-law
Family, Relationships

Nurse Warns In-Laws She Won’t Host Christmas, They Act Surprised When There’s No Celebration

Interview With Expert
34

34

34

ADVERTISEMENT

Many consider Christmas dinners occasions in themselves. Some would even prepare lavish spreads for the evening, which would require a ton of effort. However, life and adulting obligations can sometimes get in the way, and such plans fail to push through. 

This is what happened to a full-time nurse, who wasn’t able to cook Christmas dinner for her husband and in-laws. It became a problem for her mother-in-law, who expected her to put together a feast for the celebration. 

Out of exhaustion and a sense of urgency, she served some leftover pizza, which led to full-blown family drama. 

RELATED:

    For many people, the holidays can be a season of family drama

    Tired woman in medical scrubs with stethoscope at computer, reflecting frustration after reheating pizza leftovers.

    Image credits: DC_Studio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    For this woman, her mother-in-law became her primary source of stress

    Woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL who showed up unannounced at Christmas, sparking a heated family reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining exhaustion and issues with husband’s parents during Christmas preparations.

    Text on screen describing a woman explaining why she can’t serve many guests due to a demanding schedule during Christmas.

    Text excerpt about mother-in-law upset after woman reheats pizza leftovers when hosting Christmas dinner unannounced.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post describing exhaustion on Christmas day and conflict over family dinner invitation, related to reheating pizza leftovers for MIL.

    Text excerpt describing a woman serving reheated pizza leftovers to her mother-in-law who arrived unannounced for Christmas.

    Text excerpt about a woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL who arrived unannounced at Christmas and the conflict that followed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman reheating pizza leftovers in kitchen oven, preparing food for family during holiday visit unannounced at Christmas.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She was forced to serve something modest last-minute, which became a bigger problem

    Woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL who shows up unannounced for Christmas, causing a heated reaction and confrontation.

    Woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL during unannounced Christmas visit and faces criticism for not cooking.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman upset about reheating pizza leftovers for MIL unannounced on Christmas and criticizing holiday etiquette.

    Text excerpt showing a heated argument involving a woman, her husband, and his dad during a family confrontation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL at Christmas, facing criticism on social media for not hosting dinner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL during unexpected Christmas visit, facing strong backlash for her actions.

    Woman expressing frustration indoors, illustrating tension when reheating pizza leftovers for MIL during Christmas visit.

    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Out of sheer frustration, the woman vented online

    Text excerpt about woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL when she shows up unannounced for Christmas, causing conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL unannounced at Christmas, facing backlash in a tense holiday kitchen scene.

    Image credits: Aita50607_0790__

    A mother-in-law’s sense of entitlement may be due to her inability to see her child as a full-grown adult

    Smiling young man and older woman sitting close on sofa, representing woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL during Xmas visit.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    While personality disorders may be one root cause of having a sense of entitlement, it’s not always the case. According to licensed social worker JudeTrefer-Wolff, it could also be due to their inability to see their child as a full-grown adult who lives their own life. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “A need to remain the authority figure in a son’s life, even when that is no longer appropriate, can make a mother-in-law feel that her son’s wife is in the wrong, simply because, to her, boundaries are a symbol of being pushed out,” she told Bored Panda. 

    Generational beliefs can sometimes be at play, which are steeped in hierarchy, tradition, and misguided loyalty, according to licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Nick Bach. As he explained, a mother-in-law may feel abandoned and struggle as to whether she is worth having in her son’s life. 

    What made this story more frustrating for the woman is that her husband sided with his mother. According to licensed marriage and family therapist Justin Perry, that makes the situation much worse, especially in the long term.  

    “Typically, conflict between MILs and DILs has more to do with the relationship between the DIL’s husband and his mother,” Perry said. “These husbands often have not ‘grown up’ enough to set boundaries with their mothers and fully commit to their wives.” 

    Being in the tough spot she is in, how does the author handle her entitled mother-in-law? Perry believes this is more of a marital issue where the husband must “grow up enough to stand up” for his wife. Therefore, he advises focusing on the spousal relationship instead of engaging in conflict with the mother-in-law. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, Dr. Bach stresses the importance of professional help, particularly to address specific issues such as conflict avoidance, communication, people-pleasing, and fear of confrontation. 

    For her sake, it may help the author to get into therapy, especially since it does not look like she has anyone on her side. A professional can help guide her through the turmoil and provide practical strategies to communicate with her husband.

    Most people sided with the author

    Reddit discussion about woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL who showed up unannounced during Christmas and the resulting backlash.

    Text conversation showing a heated discussion about reheating pizza leftovers for MIL when she arrives unannounced on Christmas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about reheating pizza leftovers for MIL when she arrives unannounced at Christmas.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman reheating pizza leftovers for her mother-in-law and receiving harsh criticism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL who shows up unannounced for Xmas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post from a forum where a woman discusses reheating pizza leftovers for her MIL who showed up unannounced for Christmas.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL when she shows up unannounced for Christmas.

    Alt text: Woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL who shows up unannounced at Christmas and faces backlash from family.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment on a social media post discussing a Christmas family conflict involving reheating pizza leftovers for MIL when she arrives unannounced.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman reheating pizza leftovers for her mother-in-law who showed up unannounced for Christmas.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL who showed up unannounced at Christmas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing a woman reheating pizza leftovers for her MIL who showed up unannounced at Christmas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing sexist behavior during a family dispute involving reheating pizza leftovers for MIL.

    Text conversation discussing a woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL who showed up unannounced for Christmas and the resulting conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment reading NTA with advice to take days off and find a good lawyer about reheating pizza leftovers for MIL.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman reheating pizza leftovers for her MIL who showed up unannounced for Christmas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman reheating pizza leftovers for her MIL who showed up unannounced at Christmas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizes demanding MIL and insensitive husband after woman reheats pizza leftovers when MIL visits unannounced at Christmas.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a nurse advises against feeling bad, discussing MIL and work schedule challenges.

    Comment discusses woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL who showed up unannounced during Christmas holiday visit.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from SoValkyrieMama discussing why the husband couldn’t cook when woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL unannounced at Xmas.

    Comment discussing family conflicts in response to woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL during unexpected Christmas visit.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining why reheating pizza for MIL during Christmas is unreasonable and unsafe amid the pandemic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL arriving unannounced at Christmas, facing harsh criticism in family dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL when she shows up unannounced during Christmas dinner discussion.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman reheating pizza leftovers for her mother-in-law who showed up unannounced.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing a woman reheating pizza leftovers for MIL when she shows up unannounced for Christmas.

    Woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL who shows up unannounced at Christmas and faces harsh criticism from family members.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a husband and family for sexist behavior and poor treatment of a woman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman reheats pizza leftovers for MIL during unannounced Christmas visit and faces harsh family reaction online.

    However, a few people found a way to fault her

    Comment discussing why reheating pizza leftovers for mother-in-law on Christmas night is seen as inconsiderate and insulting.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing reheating pizza for Christmas dinner and serving it to guests as disgusting.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    34

    34

    34

    34

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an AH that husband is. And the mom too. And why on earth does everyone still expect women to always carry the mental load and organizational load, of buying presents and cooking special dinners? The husband has hands and a brain, he can cook and buy presents!

    25
    25points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ANYONE who speaks to me like that in my home is gonna be told to leave and NEVER come back, and if they don’t move, I’ll call the police and say I have trespassers. It was GROTESQUE reading the things they said to and about her. And I cannot stand her “husband,” though I’m unsure that’s the correct term as he seems to have no balls. MiL needed to be fed a bag of d***s. The nerve of those people! (I’m still laughing, though, about the “YTA” with his “Why didn’t you tell your husband to order food? Why didn’t you tell them? Why didn’t you order a crapload of food instead of working to pay down your debt?” It’s apparently ALL ON HER because the others don’t have brains with which to think! 😆)

    12
    12points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The YTA f*cktards are in full bloom I see. How ridiculous are these people?

    16
    16points
    reply
    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loved the one that said she could have ordered in because that takes no effort ... it does take effort and it also takes money - more money than cooking. She's working hard enough to pay bills without adding more stress. YTA's are genuine f'tards.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loathe people who show up without notice, especially when they expect to be catered to.

    13
    13points
    reply
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    $5 says that hubby invited them & just didn't tell OP.

    20
    20points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an AH that husband is. And the mom too. And why on earth does everyone still expect women to always carry the mental load and organizational load, of buying presents and cooking special dinners? The husband has hands and a brain, he can cook and buy presents!

    25
    25points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ANYONE who speaks to me like that in my home is gonna be told to leave and NEVER come back, and if they don’t move, I’ll call the police and say I have trespassers. It was GROTESQUE reading the things they said to and about her. And I cannot stand her “husband,” though I’m unsure that’s the correct term as he seems to have no balls. MiL needed to be fed a bag of d***s. The nerve of those people! (I’m still laughing, though, about the “YTA” with his “Why didn’t you tell your husband to order food? Why didn’t you tell them? Why didn’t you order a crapload of food instead of working to pay down your debt?” It’s apparently ALL ON HER because the others don’t have brains with which to think! 😆)

    12
    12points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    fjys47pb87 avatar
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Drop Bear from Hell
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The YTA f*cktards are in full bloom I see. How ridiculous are these people?

    16
    16points
    reply
    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loved the one that said she could have ordered in because that takes no effort ... it does take effort and it also takes money - more money than cooking. She's working hard enough to pay bills without adding more stress. YTA's are genuine f'tards.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loathe people who show up without notice, especially when they expect to be catered to.

    13
    13points
    reply
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    $5 says that hubby invited them & just didn't tell OP.

    20
    20points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT