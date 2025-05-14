24 Reasons Wednesday Might Actually Not Totally Suck This Week
Ah, Wednesday. The Mount Everest of the workweek. You've conquered Monday's initial shock, navigated Tuesday's growing to-do list, and now you stand at the precipice of... well, more work, probably. That glorious weekend finish line feels like a distant mirage, and your coffee cup is starting to look like your only true friend. The midweek slump is real, it's potent, and it has an uncanny ability to make even the smallest task feel like a Herculean effort.
But what if we told you there are little pick-me-ups, clever gadgets, and sanity-supporting finds that can actually help you power through the dreaded Hump Day? We've dug deep to find those items that can inject a little joy, a bit of ease, or just a moment of "huh, that's neat" into your Wednesday, helping you slide into Thursday with a bit more pep in your step.
Your Wednesday Motivation Might Be Running On Fumes, But Your Lips Can Still Look Ridiculously Juicy With This Nyx Fat Oil Lip Drip , Basically A Tiny Pep Talk For Your Pout
Review: "It smells nice but the color is a lot darker than the picture. The quality is nice this is my first time buying something like this and I like it." - Keleshia
Your Regular Old Shower Is About To Get A Serious Aromatherapy Upgrade, Transforming It Into A Steamy Escape Pod From The Midweek Madness, All Thanks To These Body Restore Shower Steamers
Review: "This was a gift for my tween granddaughter and she loved it!" - Debra B. Martinez
Your Enthusiasm For The Week Might Be Nosediving Faster Than A Dropped Ice Cream Cone, But At Least Your H2o Will Stay Perfectly Chilled And Ready To Sip With This Stanley Iceflow Flip Straw Water Bottle , Because Small Victories, Right?
Review: "Nice design and size, material seems to be durable. Perfect to bring it to school or outdoor activities. Water remains very cold for enough time, at least for the use I give to it." - Joaquin Ventimiglia
That Surprise Wednesday Blemish Trying To Steal Your Already Dwindling Thunder Can Officially Get Lost, Because These Mighty Patch Pimple Patches Are Basically Tiny, Discreet Eviction Notices For Your Pores
Review: "I always keep Mighty Patch on hand for the occasional pimple, and it’s been incredibly helpful! Whenever I notice a pimple, I place a patch on it, which prevents me from picking at the spot and helps absorb impurities. This makes the pimple shrink and heal faster, often reducing its size overnight but it may take longer for big pimple." - Joy
Your Energy For Tackling That Laundry Pile Might Be At Peak Wednesday Low, But At Least Your Clothes Will Emerge Wonderfully Soft And With Fewer Wrinkles Thanks To These Adorable Friendsheep Wool Dryer Balls , So That's One Less Thing To Wrestle With This Week
Review: "I bought these as a more natural/less chemical method (just put a couple drops of essential oil on them) instead of using dryer sheets, and they really do speed up the drying time immensely for my dryer!" - Holly M.
Your Wednesday Energy Levels Are Probably Lower Than Your Phone Battery After A Day Of Doomscrolling, But This Instant Pot Duo Is Here To Make Dinner Less Of An Existential Crisis
Review: "The Instant Pot Duo has completely changed the way I cook! It’s incredibly versatile—I can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, and even make yogurt, all in one pot. Meals that used to take hours are now done in minutes, and everything comes out tender and flavorful. It’s easy to use, with clear settings and a safety-locking lid for peace of mind. This has become my go-to appliance for quick, delicious meals. Highly recommend for busy families or anyone who loves convenient cooking!" - SC
Your Wednesday Evening's Classic "Oh Shoot, The Chicken Is Still An Ice Sculpture" Dilemma Is About To Become Way Less Tragic Thanks To This Defrosting Tray For Meat , Which Thaws Things Out Faster Than Your Motivation To Cook Dinner Usually Disappears
Review: "We are not planners, and we got this for last minute dinner decisions. It’s a miracle worker! Such great quality. And really defrosts meat in no time. Very happy with my purchase." - Placeholder
Your Wednesday Self Might Only Need One Glass To Power Through, But Your Thursday Self Will Be Eternally Grateful You Used These Vacuum Wine Bottle Stoppers To Keep The Rest Of That Precious Vino From Turning Into Sad Grape Juice
Review: "We found that the Wine Bottle Stoppers work as advertised. They are wine-bottle sized hand vacuum pumps, which fit over the ends of wine bottles. They work very well on traditional wine bottles. Creating a partial vacuum at t he top of the unused wine will keep it fresh longer. The only negative is that they do not work on screw-top bottles." - PaulM
Feeling a little less "ugh, Wednesday" and a bit more "okay, I can do this" already? We thought so! It's amazing what a few clever solutions and a little retail daydreaming can do for the soul. Keep that momentum going, because we're only halfway through our arsenal of midweek mood-boosters designed to get you over the hump in style.
That Midweek "What's For Dinner" Sigh Just Got A Tiny Bit Less Dramatic, Because This Garlic Twister Lets You Add Actual Flavor To Your Minimal-Effort Meal Without The Sticky, Smelly Finger Aftermath
Review: "I use this for garlic primarily and hate using presses as they leave debris behind in the reservoir that would otherwise be useful and need a bit of cleaning. This twisty device is sturdy, super easy to clean and can reasonably hold 4 cloves of garlic. I remove the garlic skin first. Couple twists to mince and then move the garlic to the sides with another twist and use. So many uses for this device. I absolutely love this grinder and use it almost daily. UPDATE. I got randy and kept stuffing garlic in this twister. Got 9 medium to large cloves in it! 3 at a time. Keep twisting!" - Jeff
Your Sad, Lonely Chicken Breast Is Probably Begging For A Glow-Up By Hump Day, And The Side Dish Bible Cookbook Is Here With A Whole Testament Of Ways To Make Your Plate Actually Exciting, Even When Your Energy Is Noping Out
Review: "Very well written, easy to follow and tons of great recipes. I can hardly flip through even a few pages without placing bookmarks on dishes I want to make. This will keep me busy for years and a great gift for any "foodies" you know." - Shannon Grendahl
Your Washing Machine Works Harder Than Your Motivation Does By Wednesday Afternoon, So Give Its Insides A Little Spa Day With This Washing Machine Cleaner Before It Starts Smelling Like The Actual Embodiment Of The Midweek Slump
Review: "So easy to use. Just toss it in the washer on "clean" cycle. You will notice a difference. The value is great as you use monthly. Impressed with the quality and fresh smell after running a cycle." - mcd-runner
Our Wednesday Willpower Might Be Hiding Better Than A... Well, Let's Just Say It's Very Well Hidden, But This Ninja Fit Personal Blender Can Whip Up A Surprisingly Powerful Pick-Me-Up Smoothie To Help You Find It Again
Review: "I love my Ninja! It's great for making my protein smoothies at a great price. The auto IQ feature is awesome! Very powerful it crushes ice and frozen fruits like nothing. Definitely recommend." - Gaby
That Pile Of Dishes Giving You The "Are You Serious Right Now?" Wednesday Glare Is About To Meet Its Surprisingly Cheerful Match In These Scrub Daddy Sponges , Making The Task Almost... Not Terrible
Review: "The hype is real! Super durable! It's soft yet aggressive. That's the best way to describe it. The smiley face got my wife to buy it so my kids would be more inclined to do the dishes. She lost that one, they still don't do the dishes. The silver lining here is that we found the best sponge ever and every time I do the dishes I draw the smiley face! It's like the dishes are happy to see me... Crap! My wife got me again!" - Bobby B
Your Beautiful, Aspirational Sunday Produce Haul Is Probably Staging A Very Sad, Droopy Protest By Wednesday Afternoon, But This Little Bluapple Ethylene Gas Absorber Is Here To Whisper Sweet, Life-Extending Nothings To Your Fruits And Veggies
Review: "I am a believer!!! I was skeptical that these would work, but was desperate to try them because I kept having to throw away fruits and vegetables way before their time. This is the second time I have bought this item. They work so good! But I bought a second set so I could use them in the other crisper. I no longer toss out produce because they went bad before I could eat them. I use it for: apples, plums, salad, broccoli, and guacamole (because once the container is open, it spoils fast). I have not tried it with bananas or oranges, as I did not have room for them in the crisper with all the apples I keep on hand. I will try bananas now and report back later." - BlondieGal
Why Are You Still Wrestling With That Ancient, Clunky Vegetable Peeler When This Surprisingly Zippy Y-Shaped Vegetable Peeler Exists To Make Your Midweek "I Guess I Should Eat Something Green" Moment Way Less Of An Ordeal?
Review: "I've been using this peeler for years. The wider handle is easier to grip in my arthritic hands. The blade is sharp and makes peeling a breeze!" - myra young
Our Closet On A Wednesday Probably Looks Like It's Auditioning For An Episode Of Hoarders, But These Space Saving Hangars Are Here To Stage A Surprisingly Effective Intervention, Giving You Back Room You Didn't Know You Had
Review: "These are the best! I have tried a couple different products similar to this and these ones are by far the best. The material is sturdy and can handle a decent amount of weight. I love the circular slots because they keep the items secure while folded down. I use pretty standard hangers with a metal hook and for most of my lighter items I can fit two articles of clothing per circle to optimize storage. The hooks rotate well and seem very secure. Finally, my biggest highlight of this specific product is the fact that they collapse so flat. Other options collapse and are just as bulky as if the items were hanging without it. These truly do save space when they are collapsed. The only negative I can find is the plastic hooks do not slide as easily as metal across my wood clothes rod." - Lauren Volker
Alright, you've seen gadgets to simplify, treats to delight, and organizers to bring a little calm to the chaos. Your Wednesday is probably looking a whole lot brighter (or at least more manageable) already. But don't let that slump stage a comeback! We've got a final batch of brilliant finds to ensure you conquer the rest of the week.
Your Sunday Self Was A True Visionary For Prepping Those Meals, And Your Thoroughly Unmotivated Wednesday Self Will Be So Grateful They're Stored In These Glass Meal Prep Containers , Making That Desk Lunch Feel A Little Less Like A Punishment
Review: "These have helped me immensely with my weight loss goals. These containers help me with meal prepping for lunch, allowing me to pack a variety of things while prioritizing what nutrients I'm focusing on. Super easy to use and clean, just toss them in the dishwasher. They seal very tightly and are good to toss in your lunchbox. They aren't overly large and will fit into most cupboard and drawers. Honestly really good value for money considering how much I use these." - Bevin
Your Midweek Hair Might Be Entering Its "Questionable Choices" Era, But A Few Spritzes Of This Dove Dry Shampoo Will Have You Looking Presentable For That Last-Minute Video Call, Even If The Rest Of You Is Still Firmly In Weekend Mode
Review: "I love this dry shampoo. There is no residue and it smells really nice. I will definitely be repurchasing." - Rebekah
That Sad Tomato You Just Attempted To Slice For Your "I Guess This Is Lunch" Wednesday Meal Probably Looks More Like A Tragic Abstract Painting, But This 3-Stage Knife Sharpener Is Ready To Bring Your Blades Back From The Brink Of Culinary Despair
Review: "Absolutely love this knife sharpener! Cheap, easy to use, nice handle. I have bought for all my residences I cook at!!" - Megan Jurgens
Is Your Favorite Succulent Looking A Bit... Peaked By Wednesday? Rush It To The Plant Er (Aka, Your Window Sill) With This Indoor Plant Iv Bag For A Much-Needed Fluid Infusion
Review: "This arrived so well packaged and all the parts were good quality. I bought this for my MIL who works at an infusion center, and it makes the cutest display on any plant." - Rebecca R BonDurant
The Only Drama Your Wednesday Needs Is On Netflix, Not In Your Shower Drain, Which Is Why This Tubshroom Tub Hair Catcher Is Here To Quietly Prevent A Hairy Plumbing Catastrophe Before It Even Begins
Review: "I only get these for my bathrooms. I love them. They do replace the drain plug (at least in my tubs), but for how well it works, it's an easy trade-off. They are easy to clean, and they really do work." - Kayla
That Giant Colander Taking Up Precious Dishwasher Space (And Your Will To Live By Wednesday) Can Stay In The Cupboard, Because This Snap N' Strain Colander Clips Right Onto Your Pot For Maximum Midweek Ease
Review: "This product was a gift and I absolutely love it. Run, don’t walk, to purchase one. It works to drain water and grease. On multiple sizes of pots. It’s a dream to use and clean. Recommend 100%." - Kara
That Handful Of Expensive Berries You Bought With Such Optimistic Sunday Energy? They Can Avoid Becoming Wednesday's Forgotten, Fuzzy Tragedy Thanks To This Collapsible Mini Produce Keeper , The Perfect Little Hideaway For Your Still-Good Intentions
Review: "This product was received rapidly and in good shape. It worked properly like it should. It is convenient to use expanded for vegetables then collapses to a smaller size for storage. We had one previously that worked for years and finally wore out. We were glad to get this replacement." - GLM
Those Sticky Rings Of Mystery Goo Threatening Your Wednesday Sanity? These Refrigerator Liners Are Ready To Catch 'Em All, Making Fridge Clean-Up Significantly Less Of A Sticky Situation
Review: "These refrigerator liners are wonderful. They fit easily in the frig and actually make it look “happy” inside. So much easier to keep clean than the clear plastic shelves!" - Harriet