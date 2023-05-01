Guy Refuses Entry To Man Whom He Crossed Paths With In Road Rage Situation Outside Premises, Citing Potential For Dangerous Behavior

Probably almost all of us have heard the term “karma”. It is a concept with a few definitions, specifically in Hinduism and Buddhism, and the common sayings “what goes around comes around” and “what you sow is what you reap” are great examples of how karma works. It is a good thing that helps us to calm down and let the universe decide that the person who deserves it will receive punishment. And one more thing: what can be more embarrassing than meeting the same person in a workplace a few moments after you called him a jerk on the road?

The most important lesson you can learn is to always be kind to other road users since you never know who you could run across later

Guy shared his petty revenge story with the community after he put a rude driver in his place

At first, the rude guy didn’t understand what was going on and what things that he did were illegal

A few days ago, Reddit user “MuffinMan12347” posted his sweet revenge story with the “pettyrevenge” community. The story received a lot of attention as only in 5 days it got almost 9K upvotes and more than 270 comments.

The author starts the story with the introduction that when the incident occurred, he was on his way to work. He works in an axe throwing venue. As many people in the comments were confused about what that is, the author clarified: “We have groups come in and learn to throw axes, pretty big for corporate team building or bucks parties. But people can just walk in and throw for an hour. Plus we hold multiple leagues where players compete in a round robin with 28 games over 7 weeks and the week after is finals. It’s super fun, I have been competing myself now for over 3 years.”

The incident took place when a massive pick-up truck cut off the OP and nearly caused a collision. And of course, as many entitled drivers like to do, the offender started screaming at the author to watch where he was going and calling him names. Yeah, very mature. The OP remained silent but laughed contentedly since he knew he had done nothing wrong.

Now, once the author arrived at work, the first customer was the same reckless driver. The OP approached him nicely from behind the counter and informed him that he was not permitted to enter because he had witnessed him engaging in illegal and abusive behavior, which was unacceptable. The author emphasizes that the entire process of dismissing the rude driver definitely made his day!

The entitled driver still argued a bit about the whole situation, however, a few moments later decided to finally leave

Folks in the comments were sharing their own similar experiences: “One time someone cut me off in the parking lot and flipped me off, then came into the office for an interview. She tried to play it off and hoped I didn’t recognize her but I started the interview by smiling at her for a full minute without saying anything then telling her she could go, no interview was needed.” Other users thanked the guy for sharing such a cool revenge story. “Savor the possibility (even if slim) that he actually learned a life lesson,” one Reddit user added.

For context, the term “cutting someone off” refers to a general violation of proper driving etiquette. Usually, it occurs when a driver changes lanes. Cutting off other drivers in traffic can result in reckless driving, such as road rage. For instance, a frustrated driver might accelerate quickly to pass a slower car and then slam on the brakes as soon as they return to their lane. Some persons might deliberately cause little collisions in order to file a claim and assign responsibility to another driver (an instance of insurance fraud).

Moreover, Morgan Cutolo, who is the editor at Trusted Media Brands, pointed out a few driving habits that are considered rude and need to be stopped. The first one is tailgating. The vehicle in front of you will be distracted when you tailgate, and if your headlights are on, it could even cause them to become blinded. They feel compelled to drive more quickly, and they can become irate and have a road rage incident as a result. Another one is driving too slow or too fast. Nobody likes to be stuck behind a slow driver, but also nobody wants to feel very unsafe near a car which is going way over the speed limit.

What are the rude things you wish that people would stop doing when driving? Are there some “unwritten rules” that all road users should follow? Share your opinion in the comments!

