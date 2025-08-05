ADVERTISEMENT

I was born in Limpopo, where wild sage scented the air and the distant roar of lions was part of the soundtrack of childhood. The bush isn’t just where I’m from — it’s who I am. It runs through my blood, and through my lens, it’s become my life’s work. Still, nothing could have prepared me for the quiet, overwhelming magic of the Okavango Delta.

These 33 moments are my attempt to share what I saw and felt, the raw beauty, the unlikely tenderness, the awe. I hope they move you the way the Okavango moved me.

