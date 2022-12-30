Psychology is a broadly discussed topic, now more than ever. There are plenty of ways, such as books and websites, among others, to learn more about the study of the mind. That is why people are also becoming more aware of the dos and don'ts when it comes to psychology-related matters.

The Instagram account @psychologyposts_ provides insight and advice on the aforementioned topic. It shares tips ranging from minimizing anxiety to dopamine-inducing activities. It also distinguishes certain types of interpersonal communication and emphasizes how to best handle them. By raising awareness, this and similar pages create a positive attitude toward mental health and encourage individuals to seek help if needed.

Here we have gathered some interesting facts about mental health and psychology, shared by @psychologyposts_. Continue reading to gain more knowledge on these subjects. Or some interesting conversation starters!

Bored Panda has reached out to @psychologyposts_. They were kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down for our full interview with them.