This Instagram Page Shares Fascinating Psychological Facts And Here’re 93 Of The Most Interesting Ones
Psychology is a broadly discussed topic, now more than ever. There are plenty of ways, such as books and websites, among others, to learn more about the study of the mind. That is why people are also becoming more aware of the dos and don'ts when it comes to psychology-related matters.
The Instagram account @psychologyposts_ provides insight and advice on the aforementioned topic. It shares tips ranging from minimizing anxiety to dopamine-inducing activities. It also distinguishes certain types of interpersonal communication and emphasizes how to best handle them. By raising awareness, this and similar pages create a positive attitude toward mental health and encourage individuals to seek help if needed.
Here we have gathered some interesting facts about mental health and psychology, shared by @psychologyposts_. Continue reading to gain more knowledge on these subjects. Or some interesting conversation starters!
Bored Panda has reached out to @psychologyposts_. They were kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down for our full interview with them.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest - and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure, it's not your fault." Donald Trump 5/8/2013
“Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit but the highest form of intelligence,” wrote Oscar Wilde.The Greek root for sarcasm, sarkazein, means to tear flesh like dogs. Studies have shown that exposure to sarcasm enhances creative problem solving. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/the-science-of-sarcasm-yeah-right-25038/
Reading this on the phone while eating, laying on my couch, on Bored Panda. One check out of 4.
Sticks and stones can break my bones but words can make me feel like I deserved it :-(
Not surprising! Pets sense when you are distressed and can be of great comfort. They also don't open their mouths and put their foot (or paw) in it by saying something tactless
I love listening to the rain when it's gently falling - last night's storm just had me worried about which of my trees might come down!
Surely 'a key' to happiness. Not THE key. Different people enjoy doing different things. I like travelling but one of my sisters does not. She's a home-body, that's her comfort zone.
Hearing voices in your head is normal. Listening to them is quite common. Arguing with them... acceptable. It is only when you lose that argument that you are in trouble.
And turning 18 doesn't magically change the responses and habits you formed during your childhood. If I hear one more person say 'they're an adult they should know better' about someone struggling with poverty or other life struggles, I'm going to lose it. It is way easier to learn coping mechanisms, healthy habits and priorities as a child than to unlearn everything you know and rewrite it as an adult. I work around people on a serious high-horse who have no idea what struggle actually is, and they just sit around judging people.
Researchers analyzed data from nearly 840,000 people of European ancestry to look for common variants that influence a person’s chronotype, or sleeping time preference. From this, they were able to pinpoint those who were early and later risers. Next, the researchers identified those who had been diagnosed with a major depressive disorder. When they examined all this information, the investigators found that people who were genetically predisposed to getting up one hour earlier in the morning compared with later risers had a 23% lower risk of depression. The results were published online May 26, 2021, by JAMA Psychiatry. These researchers acknowledged that a larger clinical trial is needed to determine if this intervention is truly significant. https://www.health.harvard.edu/mind-and-mood/waking-up-one-hour-earlier-than-usual-may-reduce-depression-risk
That is certainly true for me - glad I no longer see a 'friend' who used to use me to make herself feel better by always trying to take me down with unkind comments or disparaging things I said.