Psychology is a broadly discussed topic, now more than ever. There are plenty of ways, such as books and websites, among others, to learn more about the study of the mind. That is why people are also becoming more aware of the dos and don'ts when it comes to psychology-related matters.

The Instagram account @psychologyposts_ provides insight and advice on the aforementioned topic. It shares tips ranging from minimizing anxiety to dopamine-inducing activities. It also distinguishes certain types of interpersonal communication and emphasizes how to best handle them. By raising awareness, this and similar pages create a positive attitude toward mental health and encourage individuals to seek help if needed.

Here we have gathered some interesting facts about mental health and psychology, shared by @psychologyposts_. Continue reading to gain more knowledge on these subjects. Or some interesting conversation starters!

Bored Panda has reached out to @psychologyposts_. They were kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down for our full interview with them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

30points
POST
Jaekry
Jaekry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have done it 2 times before (16yo, 32yo, now 46yo). So I know I can do it. But it's so damn hard this time.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

28points
POST
Something
Something
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes it is dark rooms and endless crying though.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

27points
POST
Aran Lindvail2
Aran Lindvail2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even if they are related to you, yes.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#4

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

24points
POST
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would read it again, but can't be bothered.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#6

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#7

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#8

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

18points
POST
Dave Miller Jr.
Dave Miller Jr.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest - and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure, it's not your fault." Donald Trump 5/8/2013

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

17points
POST
Zzz
Zzz
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But did‘nt they tell us blue light from screens keep us awake? 🤔

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#10

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

17points
POST
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit but the highest form of intelligence,” wrote Oscar Wilde.The Greek root for sarcasm, sarkazein, means to tear flesh like dogs. Studies have shown that exposure to sarcasm enhances creative problem solving. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/the-science-of-sarcasm-yeah-right-25038/

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

17points
POST
Something
Something
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not marrying anyone reduces it even more.

27
27points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

17points
POST
Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn, people pleasers like me should be running for their lives right now

0
0points
reply
#14

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

17points
POST
#15

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

15points
POST
#16

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

13points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this why are are all here on BP?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

13points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reading this on the phone while eating, laying on my couch, on Bored Panda. One check out of 4.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

13points
POST
Dee Tag
Dee Tag
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...and will be worshipped by their wives.

-1
-1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

13points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sticks and stones can break my bones but words can make me feel like I deserved it :-(

0
0points
reply
#20

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

13points
POST
#21

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

13points
POST
Alex Bailey
Alex Bailey
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not surprising! Pets sense when you are distressed and can be of great comfort. They also don't open their mouths and put their foot (or paw) in it by saying something tactless

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

12points
POST
#23

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

12points
POST
If
If
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry Psychology Posts if I don't agree. (Speaking about my 1st language which is not English).

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

12points
POST
Carrie Laughs
Carrie Laughs
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love listening to the rain when it's gently falling - last night's storm just had me worried about which of my trees might come down!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#25

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

12points
POST
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could an explanation be that beachfront properties are expensive, therefore people living near the ocean tend to have more money and less existential worries

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

12points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like an annual physical or bi-annual teeth cleaning, therapy should be in there with regular checkups.

3
3points
reply
#27

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

12points
POST
#28

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

12points
POST
#29

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

11points
POST
ℙ𝕦𝕣𝕣.𝕞𝕒𝕚𝕕
ℙ𝕦𝕣𝕣.𝕞𝕒𝕚𝕕
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, teaching others something you have recently learned helps to reinforce it and is easier to remember.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

11points
POST
Rosie Hamilton
Rosie Hamilton
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely 'a key' to happiness. Not THE key. Different people enjoy doing different things. I like travelling but one of my sisters does not. She's a home-body, that's her comfort zone.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#31

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

11points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry, I take up a lot of space. ::pats belly::

1
1point
reply
#32

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

11points
POST
#33

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

11points
POST
#34

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

11points
POST
#35

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

10points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hearing voices in your head is normal. Listening to them is quite common. Arguing with them... acceptable. It is only when you lose that argument that you are in trouble.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#36

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

10points
POST
#37

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

10points
POST
#38

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

10points
POST
#39

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

10points
POST
Dee Tag
Dee Tag
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been married for 25 years, all I want is alone time. Being alone is so underrated.

0
0points
reply
#40

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

10points
POST
#41

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

10points
POST
#42

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

10points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And turning 18 doesn't magically change the responses and habits you formed during your childhood. If I hear one more person say 'they're an adult they should know better' about someone struggling with poverty or other life struggles, I'm going to lose it. It is way easier to learn coping mechanisms, healthy habits and priorities as a child than to unlearn everything you know and rewrite it as an adult. I work around people on a serious high-horse who have no idea what struggle actually is, and they just sit around judging people.

3
3points
reply
#43

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

9points
POST
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Researchers analyzed data from nearly 840,000 people of European ancestry to look for common variants that influence a person’s chronotype, or sleeping time preference. From this, they were able to pinpoint those who were early and later risers. Next, the researchers identified those who had been diagnosed with a major depressive disorder. When they examined all this information, the investigators found that people who were genetically predisposed to getting up one hour earlier in the morning compared with later risers had a 23% lower risk of depression. The results were published online May 26, 2021, by JAMA Psychiatry. These researchers acknowledged that a larger clinical trial is needed to determine if this intervention is truly significant. https://www.health.harvard.edu/mind-and-mood/waking-up-one-hour-earlier-than-usual-may-reduce-depression-risk

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#44

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

9points
POST
#45

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

9points
POST
#46

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

9points
POST
#47

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

9points
POST
#48

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

9points
POST
Carrie Laughs
Carrie Laughs
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is certainly true for me - glad I no longer see a 'friend' who used to use me to make herself feel better by always trying to take me down with unkind comments or disparaging things I said.

0
0points
reply
#49

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

9points
POST
#50

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

9points
POST
Carrie Laughs
Carrie Laughs
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But I have a sleeping dog on my lap!!

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#52

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#53

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#54

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
Carrie Laughs
Carrie Laughs
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially with a doggy pal or two! 🐕🐩

0
0points
reply
#55

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
Helena
Helena
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My impacts on others tend to be more negative than positive. I hope people forget me.

0
0points
reply
#56

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#57

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#58

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#59

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#60

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#62

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#63

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#64

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#65

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

8points
POST
#66

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

7points
POST
#67

Mental-Health-Psychology-Facts

psychologyposts_ Report

7points
POST
nae nae <3
nae nae <3
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that why I like bathing in hell water?

0
0points
reply