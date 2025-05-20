Chances are, quite a few people have been in such a situation, or at the very least have given thought to what they consider a turn off , as they came up with plenty of examples when asked about them online. A number of netizens shared their opinions in a thread started by one member of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community, who wanted to know what things women do that men consider to be turn offs. If you’re curious, too, you can find their two cents on the list below.

Imagine meeting a person that catches your eye – someone whose presence is impossible to ignore, only for them to say or do something that is a total turn off.

#1 Infantilizing themselves. I don't want to feel like I'm dating a child.

#2 Bee sting lips.

#3 Pretending you are dumb.

#4 Claiming to be an alpha or “boss babe” when in reality it’s just an excuse to be a b***h.

#5 "If you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best."



Ok, but have I seen your best yet? What am I working for, is it just... this? Does it get worse?

#6 Comparing us to an ex in any way. Instant b***r killer.

#7 Women that dont like animals.

#8 "I need someone who can handle me" is such a huge red flag bc it usually means they're immature and refuse to take accountability for their behavior.

#9 Being mean to strangers. 🙅🏽.

#10 Trashing someone else.



Your roommate might suck. But if that's all you talk about, I'm not interested.

#11 Acting like a baby and baby voice. Absolutely d**k shriveling. Your incompetence isn't cute or s**y, it makes me think you'd be a terrible partner and unreliable.

#12 Using makeup as if you were trained as a bricklayer with a trowel.

#13 Expecting me to be able to tell you what you want to eat. Even worse when it's every day, or multiple times a day.

#14 Any attempt to look like a Kardashian in any way.

#15 Constant complaining and being unappreciative.

#16 Taking selfies all the time.

#17 All those little "Lets see how you react if you're confident" tests. I'm in my 30s.. I'm tired. I just walk away.

#18 The constant unending critiques of everything about you, how you dress, and what you could be doing better.



If you don’t like me for me just say that please.

#19 Refusing to take accountability.

#20 Big false eyelashes.

#21 Being a messy s**t starter/staring up drama and lies to entertain themselves. It's gross. I know that's not all women, but I've met a few wolves in sheep's clothing.

#22 Having a "Mean Girls" attitude.



Ma'am. Ew.

#23 Bikini chain mail armor, it doesn't cover any of your vital organs. A woman who wears full plate armor into battle is not only practical but beautiful.

#24 Clapping syllables when angry.



👏 makes

👏 me

👏 want

👏 to

👏 leave

👏 you.

#25 Not being independent.

#26 Talking about your body count and how many other dudes who would like to f**k you. Couldn’t be more uninterested in this type of conversation.

#27 Being anything except a decent person...this goes for anyone, not just women.

#28 I think most men are not a fan of being called daddy. I could be wrong, and I'm sure there are people who enjoy it, but it just makes me sad more than anything.

#29 Being racist. If you can't even keep your racism hidden on a date, you must be a huge racist. Also you really won't like my family.

#30 Taking pictures of every single thing whilst on vacation and always being on their phone like they are an influencer



(Taking away from the actual experience of things and not enjoying the moment).

#31 Being negative and rude really , not knowing how to behave in public , comparing you constantly and nothing ever being enough for them.

#32 Comically long nails.

#33 Constantly on social media. Wakes up, check social media. That need for validation.

#34 So much Botox you can't form any facial expressions, from your chin to your forehead.

#35 Double standards.

#36 Rude to servers.

#37 Saying things are fine or ok when they clearly are not and then acting passive aggressive.

#38 Taking food off my d**n plate. Erks the he’ll out of me.

#39 S******g on people behind their back is so gross and I used to see women do it all the time in college and then pretend to be their friend face to face. Snake behavior, immediatly makes me lose all trust in you because no matter how nice you are, il have no idea if ur s******g on me when im gone.

#40 "funny stories" that are just the chronicles of being a bully.

#41 Talking in that weird f*****g baby voice.

#42 PDA at the wrong time. Sometimes that can be very bothersome/problematic if in the wrong setting and it has the opposite effect. Usually an issue early in the relationship.

#43 Sharing things said in private to their friends. Just because we were comfortable enough to tell you something personal to us doesn't mean you have permission to spread it far and wide.

#44 When she says 'I love a man who communicates' but then gets weird when he opens up about his Pokémon card collection, emotional trauma, and the fact that he air-drums in the shower. Like hey, you said *communicate* – not curate a TED Talk.

#45 Picking up someone else's call when having good time and conversation.

#46 The f****d out fake tan that only does the face and stops at the neck.

#47 Bad hygiene.

#48 Going on your phone the entire time when we are meant to be watching a movie or TV show together. I don’t want to rewind it or try to chat to you about it after to find out you didn’t pay any attention



Bonus points if you’re watching TikTok’s out loud.

#49 Thinking rules don’t apply to them.

#50 When she boasts about owning designer shoes and handbags - I really DGAF.

#51 “This is just how I am”.

#52 That way of speaking with an upward inflection at the end of every sentence that makes it sound like a was question.

#53 Main character syndrome. Never actually living in the moment and constantly feeling the need to post and take pictures of even the simplest of activities. Gets old fast.

#54 Combativeness. No, the hot and cold, fire and ice s**t really does nothing for me. If I wanted to stay stressed after work I'd just stay at the office.

#55 Playing “hard to get” 😂.. maybe that’s a personal one. But I don’t care for the “chase” if you’re into me show it, I’d rather not play a guessing game chasing something that’s not realistic.

#56 Playing mind games.



Many women think that playing mind games will prove to them whether the man is really interested or not. In reality that's the fastest way to k**l the interest of a good man.

#57 Being **LOUD**



Indoor voices, ffs.

#58 Animal print clothing. It looks tacky, and isn't the least bit alluring.





I fully support people wearing whatever makes them happy. I don't have to like it.

#59 Lip filler.

#60 Entitlement.

#61 Ignorance.

#62 Fake nails, fake lips, too much makeup etc.

#63 When she tells all her friends every detail of the s*x.

#64 Shaving off your eyebrows then drawing them back on .

#65 Smoking. I'm glad my current girlfriend quit smoking a few months before we met, i can't handle when a woman (or anyone) smells like an ashtray 24/7.

#66 Long fake nails. Not attractive and look almost crippling. Your own nails, well-kept and clean, are way more attractive.

#67 Not having an opinion/being indecisive.

#68 Poor grammar, fake large b***s, entitled acting,smokes.

#69 "keep up with me" / "match my energy"





I'm not looking to be your sidekick. And I'm not looking to compete with you. We both adjust our energy for the other. If that adjustment is more than one is willing to make, then it's a poor fit and that's okay. But if you think your energy reigns supreme and your man has to match yours, you're not gonna find a self-respecting man who wants that deal.





Many women, not all but many, say they want a man to lead. "Keep up with me" and "match my energy" sounds like a leader's language, but an *a*****e* leader's language. Even a leader adjusts their pace and energy for the one(s) they're leading. That doesn't mean the leader matches the follower's energy, either. Then they'd never go anywhere.





This language sounds like you're primarily in love with yourself, your life, your pace, your ambition, your vibe, your way if being, and you only want a relationship if it fits seamlessly into your life without you breaking step at all. If that's what you want, then you don't want a relationship. 🤷‍♂️





I'll bet at least some women who say that don't realize how it sounds. Hope that helps!

#70 Drama.

#71 Being late.

#72 Roleplaying patrick the star in bed.

#73 Women who think s*x is all it takes to keep a relationship running.

#74 Septum piercings.