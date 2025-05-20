ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine meeting a person that catches your eye – someone whose presence is impossible to ignore, only for them to say or do something that is a total turn off.

Chances are, quite a few people have been in such a situation, or at the very least have given thought to what they consider a turn off, as they came up with plenty of examples when asked about them online. A number of netizens shared their opinions in a thread started by one member of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community, who wanted to know what things women do that men consider to be turn offs. If you’re curious, too, you can find their two cents on the list below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman in athletic wear lying on a couch, illustrating a turn off men want women to know about pretending to be dumb. Infantilizing themselves. I don't want to feel like I'm dating a child.

ThatLid , Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up of a woman’s lips and chin showing a natural expression related to things men want women to know are a turn off. Bee sting lips.

    IngenuityThink6403 , PlanktonDifferent460 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    christophebeunens avatar
    Christophe Beunens
    Christophe Beunens
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really don't understand why people want huge lips. It looks like an allergic reaction.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Woman laughing joyfully on a couch, illustrating body language that relates to things men want women to know are a turn off. Pretending you are dumb.

    eyeoutthere , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ttennebeduj avatar
    Jude Bennett
    Jude Bennett
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah but if you prove you are smart, they don't like you either

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Woman in a beige coat sitting by window using phone, reflecting on things men want women to know are a turn off. Claiming to be an alpha or “boss babe” when in reality it’s just an excuse to be a b***h.

    Czarcasm1776 , Keren Levand Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    "If you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best."

    Ok, but have I seen your best yet? What am I working for, is it just... this? Does it get worse?

    Spodson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jjewels avatar
    Julia Mckinney
    Julia Mckinney
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Granted, I do need to start working harder right now. I've been letting myself get too distracted lately (maybe I should stay off social media? nah!!!).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A man and woman enjoying a meal in a cozy restaurant, illustrating things men want women to know are a turn off. Comparing us to an ex in any way. Instant b***r killer.

    Over_Deer8459 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Woman with a messy bun holding a gray cat on her shoulder, illustrating things men find a turn off in women. Women that dont like animals.

    NiMPhoenix , Sarah Shull Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Woman frustrated and stressed while man gestures behind her, illustrating things men want women to know are a turn off "I need someone who can handle me" is such a huge red flag bc it usually means they're immature and refuse to take accountability for their behavior.

    No-Bank2152 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Young woman with tattoos looking annoyed inside a car, illustrating a turn off men want women to know. Being mean to strangers. 🙅🏽.

    Db613 , Blake Cheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Young man focused on writing in a notebook wearing headphones while others talk nearby, relating to turn off behavior in men. Trashing someone else.

    Your roommate might suck. But if that's all you talk about, I'm not interested.

    alkatori , Keira Burton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Acting like a baby and baby voice. Absolutely d**k shriveling. Your incompetence isn't cute or s**y, it makes me think you'd be a terrible partner and unreliable.

    DifferentCityADay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Woman applying colorful eyeshadow with makeup brush, illustrating what men find as a turn off in women. Using makeup as if you were trained as a bricklayer with a trowel.

    No-Product-8791 , Apostolos Vamvouras Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Young woman in a dark top focused on reading a menu at a bright restaurant, illustrating turn off behaviors men notice. Expecting me to be able to tell you what you want to eat. Even worse when it's every day, or multiple times a day.

    Angry_GorillaBS , Yunus Tuğ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Woman in yellow bikini wearing sunglasses relaxing on a yacht under clear blue sky, reflecting turn off signs men notice Any attempt to look like a Kardashian in any way.

    laughing_at_napkins , Strvnge Films Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Young woman expressing frustration with open hands, illustrating things men want women to know are a turn off. Constant complaining and being unappreciative.

    StellarShadexx_ , Blake Cheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This goes both ways, but usually the ones who act like that are the ones who claim they are underappreciated or that they have it so hard.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Young woman in white shorts and top taking a selfie outdoors, illustrating things men want women to know are a turn off. Taking selfies all the time.

    TheSublimeNeuroG , Apostolos Vamvouras Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    All those little "Lets see how you react if you're confident" tests. I'm in my 30s.. I'm tired. I just walk away.

    Dreamtrain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man looking shocked while woman gestures in frustration on a couch, illustrating turn offs men want women to know. The constant unending critiques of everything about you, how you dress, and what you could be doing better.

    If you don’t like me for me just say that please.

    forgottentheshoe , getty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Refusing to take accountability.

    humannbeing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Big false eyelashes.

    Sonnycrocketto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jessicamontgomery avatar
    Gracie Jay
    Gracie Jay
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I noticed that fake eyelashes have come full circle. What started out as something to accentuate your eyes are now so large, they cast a shadow over the eye, actually doing the opposite of what it’s supposed to.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Being a messy s**t starter/staring up drama and lies to entertain themselves. It's gross. I know that's not all women, but I've met a few wolves in sheep's clothing.

    Designer_Acid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Having a "Mean Girls" attitude.

    Ma'am. Ew.

    HumanistSockPuppet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Bikini chain mail armor, it doesn't cover any of your vital organs. A woman who wears full plate armor into battle is not only practical but beautiful.

    Disastrous_Ant5657 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Clapping syllables when angry.

    👏 makes
    👏 me
    👏 want
    👏 to
    👏 leave
    👏 you.

    SwellyNelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alexschneider avatar
    Alex Schneider
    Alex Schneider
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even more "cute" when snipping fingers or waving hands are involved

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Not being independent.

    Onagan98 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Talking about your body count and how many other dudes who would like to f**k you. Couldn’t be more uninterested in this type of conversation.

    Vohdka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jessicamontgomery avatar
    Gracie Jay
    Gracie Jay
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Knew a girl like this once and everytime she did this my instinctual emotional response was pity. It was sad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Being anything except a decent person...this goes for anyone, not just women.

    RedwoodsareAwesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    I think most men are not a fan of being called daddy. I could be wrong, and I'm sure there are people who enjoy it, but it just makes me sad more than anything.

    orange_cuse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Being racist. If you can't even keep your racism hidden on a date, you must be a huge racist. Also you really won't like my family.

    Calaveras-Metal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Taking pictures of every single thing whilst on vacation and always being on their phone like they are an influencer

    (Taking away from the actual experience of things and not enjoying the moment).

    Mister_Havoc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Being negative and rude really , not knowing how to behave in public , comparing you constantly and nothing ever being enough for them.

    Late_Mixture2448 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Comically long nails.

    SubmissiveDinosaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Constantly on social media. Wakes up, check social media. That need for validation.

    Key-Dare8686 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    So much Botox you can't form any facial expressions, from your chin to your forehead.

    flyboy_za Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Double standards.

    KullBillV2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Rude to servers.

    Living-Mistake-5750 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Saying things are fine or ok when they clearly are not and then acting passive aggressive.

    ryebread9797 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Taking food off my d**n plate. Erks the he’ll out of me.

    OmenFT86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    S******g on people behind their back is so gross and I used to see women do it all the time in college and then pretend to be their friend face to face. Snake behavior, immediatly makes me lose all trust in you because no matter how nice you are, il have no idea if ur s******g on me when im gone.

    vaccumshoes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    "funny stories" that are just the chronicles of being a bully.

    PositiveChi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Talking in that weird f*****g baby voice.

    fartlord__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    PDA at the wrong time. Sometimes that can be very bothersome/problematic if in the wrong setting and it has the opposite effect. Usually an issue early in the relationship.

    Unafraid_AlphaWolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Sharing things said in private to their friends. Just because we were comfortable enough to tell you something personal to us doesn't mean you have permission to spread it far and wide.

    CaledonianWarrior Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    When she says 'I love a man who communicates' but then gets weird when he opens up about his Pokémon card collection, emotional trauma, and the fact that he air-drums in the shower. Like hey, you said *communicate* – not curate a TED Talk.

    OkBumblebee2151 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Picking up someone else's call when having good time and conversation.

    OkAccess6128 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    The f****d out fake tan that only does the face and stops at the neck.

    Relatively_happy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Bad hygiene.

    AetherWavesxx__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Going on your phone the entire time when we are meant to be watching a movie or TV show together. I don’t want to rewind it or try to chat to you about it after to find out you didn’t pay any attention

    Bonus points if you’re watching TikTok’s out loud.

    Nandor1262 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Thinking rules don’t apply to them.

    Luv2KissTitties Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    When she boasts about owning designer shoes and handbags - I really DGAF.

    rayrayrayray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    “This is just how I am”.

    JesusIsJericho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    That way of speaking with an upward inflection at the end of every sentence that makes it sound like a was question.

    Ok-Stranger2042 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Main character syndrome. Never actually living in the moment and constantly feeling the need to post and take pictures of even the simplest of activities. Gets old fast.

    esarmstr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Combativeness. No, the hot and cold, fire and ice s**t really does nothing for me. If I wanted to stay stressed after work I'd just stay at the office.

    Helpful-Bug9909 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Playing “hard to get” 😂.. maybe that’s a personal one. But I don’t care for the “chase” if you’re into me show it, I’d rather not play a guessing game chasing something that’s not realistic.

    miserablySmol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Playing mind games.

    Many women think that playing mind games will prove to them whether the man is really interested or not. In reality that's the fastest way to k**l the interest of a good man.

    ApprehensiveAd6476 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Being **LOUD**

    Indoor voices, ffs.

    blissplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Animal print clothing.  It looks tacky, and isn't the least bit alluring.


    I fully support people wearing whatever makes them happy.  I don't have to like it.

    capitalboth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Lip filler.

    No_Tailor_787 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Entitlement.

    TwilightVowxoxo__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Ignorance.

    ReleaseNumber986 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Fake nails, fake lips, too much makeup etc.

    The_Final_Barse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    When she tells all her friends every detail of the s*x.

    LemonFunkl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Shaving off your eyebrows then drawing them back on .

    yoshhash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Smoking. I'm glad my current girlfriend quit smoking a few months before we met, i can't handle when a woman (or anyone) smells like an ashtray 24/7.

    TheShredder9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Long fake nails. Not attractive and look almost crippling. Your own nails, well-kept and clean, are way more attractive.

    Crypto9oob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Not having an opinion/being indecisive.

    trogdor200 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Poor grammar, fake large b***s, entitled acting,smokes.

    yinzerpretender110 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    "keep up with me" / "match my energy"


    I'm not looking to be your sidekick. And I'm not looking to compete with you. We both adjust our energy for the other. If that adjustment is more than one is willing to make, then it's a poor fit and that's okay. But if you think your energy reigns supreme and your man has to match yours, you're not gonna find a self-respecting man who wants that deal.


    Many women, not all but many, say they want a man to lead. "Keep up with me" and "match my energy" sounds like a leader's language, but an *a*****e* leader's language. Even a leader adjusts their pace and energy for the one(s) they're leading. That doesn't mean the leader matches the follower's energy, either. Then they'd never go anywhere.


    This language sounds like you're primarily in love with yourself, your life, your pace, your ambition, your vibe, your way if being, and you only want a relationship if it fits seamlessly into your life without you breaking step at all. If that's what you want, then you don't want a relationship. 🤷‍♂️


    I'll bet at least some women who say that don't realize how it sounds. Hope that helps!

    dugw15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alexschneider avatar
    Alex Schneider
    Alex Schneider
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fell in love for the way you are stay with you to learn and grow together support always happens both ways- the rule of any relationship, friendship, etc.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Drama.

    VIPERsssss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Being late.

    snapshotdod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Roleplaying patrick the star in bed.

    KullBillV2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #73

    Women who think s*x is all it takes to keep a relationship running.

    Unhinged_Opinion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Septum piercings.

    Chuck006 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Bold of you to assume the men of Reddit have interacted with women!

    Nitroskylord6969 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!